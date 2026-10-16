MEXC Releases October 2026 Proof Of Reserves, Reinforcing User Trust Through Verifiable Transparency

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its October 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report. Independently audited by Hacken, the report confirms that the platform's reserves continue to fully cover user holdings across all major reserve assets. As part of its commitment to putting users first, MEXC publishes monthly reserve data that users can independently verify, reinforcing user trust through transparency.

According to the audit report, MEXC's reserve ratios stand at 294% for BTC, 122% for USDT, 115% for USDC and 111% for ETH. All four reserve ratios exceed the 100% benchmark, with BTC showing the largest margin above the benchmark.









MEXC's PoR framework combines user-level verification, on-chain transparency, and independent third-party audits. Through Merkle Tree technology, users can independently verify that their account balances are included in the platform's reported liabilities while preserving the privacy and confidentiality of user account information. MEXC also publicly discloses its custodial wallet addresses, enabling independent verification of its on-chain holdings. To further strengthen transparency and external oversight, MEXC partners with Hacken, an independent blockchain security and auditing firm, to conduct monthly Proof of Reserves audits covering Proof of Liabilities, Proof of Ownership, Reserves Calculation, and a Merkle-tree verification.

Beyond regular PoR reporting, MEXC continues to strengthen its multi-layered security framework to protect user assets. The platform employs cold and hot wallet management, supported by multi-signature authorization and layered risk controls. The MEXC Futures Insurance Fund Guardian Fund

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit the