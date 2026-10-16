Mayank Jain Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of Magicbricks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th October 2026: Magicbricks, India's leading property platform, has appointed Mayank Jain as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2026. Mr. Jain joins from CarDekho, where he served over five years as CEO of Auto Classifieds.
Mayank brings over two decades of leadership experience across digital, media, technology and consumer businesses. He joins Magicbricks from CarDekho Group, where he served as CEO of Auto Classifieds for over five years. During his tenure, he led the transformation and expansion of the business, building a profitable platform with artificial intelligence embedded at its core while driving its entry into new international markets.
Prior to CarDekho Group, Mayank served as CEO of the Hindi News cluster at Network18, overseeing a portfolio of seven news channels, including News18 India. He has also held leadership positions at Disney Star, BT Group, Samsung and HT Media. His experience spans sales, marketing, product, strategy and P&L management, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, operational excellence and digital transformation.
At Magicbricks, Mayank will focus on accelerating the company's next phase of growth by leveraging its digital capabilities, advancing technology-led innovation and strengthening its consumer-centric approach. His priorities will include driving business transformation, improving operational and financial performance, and further reinforcing Magicbricks' position in India's evolving real estate ecosystem.
Mayank holds an MBA from INSEAD, a PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, and a degree in Computer Engineering. He has been recognised among IMPACT's 40 Under 40 and serves as guest faculty at the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University. Outside work, he takes a keen interest in technology, investing, fitness and team sports.
Mayank will be based at Magicbricks' Noida office and will report to Mr. N. Subramanian, Executive Director and Group CEO of The Times Group.
His appointment marks an important step in Magicbricks' growth journey, bringing together deep cross-industry leadership experience, commercial expertise and a technology-driven approach to support the company's long-term ambitions.
Mayank brings over two decades of leadership experience across digital, media, technology and consumer businesses. He joins Magicbricks from CarDekho Group, where he served as CEO of Auto Classifieds for over five years. During his tenure, he led the transformation and expansion of the business, building a profitable platform with artificial intelligence embedded at its core while driving its entry into new international markets.
Prior to CarDekho Group, Mayank served as CEO of the Hindi News cluster at Network18, overseeing a portfolio of seven news channels, including News18 India. He has also held leadership positions at Disney Star, BT Group, Samsung and HT Media. His experience spans sales, marketing, product, strategy and P&L management, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, operational excellence and digital transformation.
At Magicbricks, Mayank will focus on accelerating the company's next phase of growth by leveraging its digital capabilities, advancing technology-led innovation and strengthening its consumer-centric approach. His priorities will include driving business transformation, improving operational and financial performance, and further reinforcing Magicbricks' position in India's evolving real estate ecosystem.
Mayank holds an MBA from INSEAD, a PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, and a degree in Computer Engineering. He has been recognised among IMPACT's 40 Under 40 and serves as guest faculty at the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University. Outside work, he takes a keen interest in technology, investing, fitness and team sports.
Mayank will be based at Magicbricks' Noida office and will report to Mr. N. Subramanian, Executive Director and Group CEO of The Times Group.
His appointment marks an important step in Magicbricks' growth journey, bringing together deep cross-industry leadership experience, commercial expertise and a technology-driven approach to support the company's long-term ambitions.
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