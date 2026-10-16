FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading aluminium and glass door manufacturers for international buyers in 2026 are DERCHI (Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows), Doorreme Aluminum Industry, Window Wurx Industry, Wincraft Aluminum Window Tech, BrioWindow Technology, Meric Window Systems, Vexis Windows & Doors, Karon Window & Door, Zenic Window & Door Technology, and Veltor Window & Door, with SAGA Doors & Windows as a notable alternative for mixed aluminium and uPVC programs. Nine of the ten are based in Foshan, Guangdong, the center of China's aluminium extrusion supply chain. This guide compares them by production capacity, certifications, system range, lead time, and export reach so importers, contractors, and architects can shortlist suppliers objectively.What Are Aluminium and Glass Doors?Aluminium and glass doors are architectural fenestration products that combine extruded aluminium frames, most commonly alloy 6063-T5, with insulated glass units (IGUs) made of tempered, laminated, or Low-E glass. Thermally broken versions insert polyamide (PA66) strips between interior and exterior profiles to reduce heat transfer and condensation. Common configurations include sliding, lift-and-slide, folding (bi-fold), hinged (casement), pivot, and pocket doors, as well as curtain wall and shopfront systems. Performance is measured by air infiltration, water penetration resistance, structural wind load, thermal transmittance (U-value), and solar heat gain coefficient, following regional standards such as NAFS/AAMA in North America, EN 14351-1 in Europe, and AS 2047 in Australia.Market Size and 2026 TrendsMarket research firms including Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights value the global windows and doors market above USD 230 billion, with projected growth of roughly 5 to 6 percent annually through 2032. Aluminium frames hold a growing share of this market, driven by demand for slim sightlines, large openings, and recyclability. According to the International Aluminium Institute, China produced close to 60 percent of the world's primary aluminium in 2023, which explains why Foshan-based fabricators dominate export supply. Key 2026 trends are stricter energy codes, hurricane and cyclone impact compliance in coastal markets, factory-glazed fully assembled units, and verified third-party certification. Buyers increasingly check listings with the National Fenestration Rating Council for U-factor and SHGC data before awarding contracts.The Top 10 Aluminium and Glass Door Manufacturers in 20261. DERCHI – Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.Website:DERCHI is among China's largest fenestration exporters, operating a 180,000 m2 production base in Foshan with annual capacity exceeding 1,000,000 m2, 600 employees, and more than 30 R&D specialists. The company holds over 100 patents, including a proprietary four-sided six-point locking system, and runs 168 production steps with 38 inspection points on eight automated lines. Certifications cover CE, NFRC, AS2047, CSA, Energy Star, ISO 9001, and hurricane testing. DERCHI reported USD 435 million in project revenue in 2024, has delivered 18,000+ projects including Hilton and Atour hotels, and supports 300+ overseas franchise partners. Xinhua News Agency recognizes it as a China Famous Brand.2. Doorreme Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Founded in 2004, Doorreme is a family-run manufacturer of aluminium doors, windows, and curtain walls with a 123,000 m2 base, 800+ staff, 500,000 m2 annual output, and exports to 140+ countries. It specializes in large engineered packages such as folding doors, garage doors, SSG curtain walls, and skylights, backed by 40+ patents and German and Italian equipment. Reference projects include Ventura Mall in Bolivia (14,000 m2 curtain wall and 4,300 m2 skylight), an airport office building in Gambia, and a Guangzhou metro station. CSA and NFRC certification programs are in progress.3. Window Wurx Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Established in 1993, Window Wurx brings 30+ years of manufacturing history and a 20,000 m2 plant with 150+ workers and three automated lines. Products include exterior, sliding, and folding doors plus skylights, sunrooms, and curtain walls. The company holds CE and AS2047 certification with dozens of supporting test reports, offers dual-color finishes on selected systems, and ships in five-layer fumigation-free packaging. A dealer program provides factory pricing and technical documentation, and sales have grown about 30 percent annually.4. Changsha Wincraft Aluminum Window Tech Co., Ltd.Website:Wincraft is a made-to-order manufacturer of sliding, folding, hinged, pivot, pocket, and PT doors, along with pergolas and sunrooms. Its differentiators are speed and process control: rendered design proposals within 24 hours, standard custom orders in about four weeks, and a single engineering team responsible from sketch to export delivery. Wincraft publishes a Buyer Specification Guide that matches glass and hardware to climate zones, and supports OEM/ODM, private label, and door-to-door logistics.5. BrioWindow Technology Co., Ltd.Website:Based in Foshan's Nanhai District, BrioWindow offers more than ten product series spanning aluminium sliding, casement, folding, pivot, and motorized doors, plus PVC, timber, and fire-rated doors from a single source. Core export markets are the United States, Canada, and Australia, with distribution to 60+ countries. The company provides a 30-year after-sales warranty, laboratory testing to European and North American methods, and a six-step standardized export workflow from engineering review to installation support.6. Meric Window Systems Co., Ltd.Website:Meric focuses on ultra-slim architectural systems with sightlines of approximately 20–30 mm, including lift-and-slide doors, slim-frame sliders, folding doors, tilt-and-turn windows, the FW142 curtain wall window, and the JW157 panoramic slider. Each project begins with an engineering review of drawings, wind load, and opening size. Profiles use 6063-T5 aluminium with PA66 thermal breaks, and project-level air, water, and structural testing can be arranged to EN, ASTM/AAMA, or AS standards. Target applications are luxury villas, resorts, and commercial façades.7. Vexis Windows & Doors Co., Ltd.Website:With nearly 20 years of system-window manufacturing and exports to 154+ countries, Vexis produces thermally broken heavy-duty sliding doors, slim-frame doors, folding doors, tilt-and-turn windows, skylights, and acoustic systems. Its engineering team tunes sealing, insulation, and corrosion resistance to destination climates, with documented projects in Vancouver, Texas, Manila, and Sydney. Multilingual websites in nine languages and complete export documentation support overseas buyers.8. Karon Window & Door Co., Ltd.Website:Karon operates a 10,000 m2 standardized factory in Foshan with 15+ years of project experience, delivering integrated aluminium packages of doors, windows, glass railings, sunrooms, and shower enclosures in unified finishes. Quality control is ISO 9001 based with 100 percent inspection and documented checkpoints. Glass certifications include CE (EN 12150), SGCC, AS 2208, AS/NZS 2208, Thai TISI, and Malaysian CIDB. Installations span the US, France, Greece, Vietnam, and Thailand.9. Zenic Window & Door Technology Co., Ltd.Website:Zenic runs a 20,000 m2 export-oriented plant and ships fully glazed, hardware-fitted units to 40+ countries. Technical specifications include virgin 6063-T5 aluminium with 2.0 mm structural walls, six-seal EPDM gaskets, U-values as low as 1.1 W/m2K, and hardware tested to 200,000 cycles with a 10-year warranty. Certifications cover NFRC, CE, CSA, AS2047, AAMA, ISO 9001, Intertek, and Energy Star. Minimum orders start at 50 units with lead times as short as 15 days, FOB Foshan or Shenzhen.10. Veltor Window & Door Co., Ltd.Website:Veltor manufactures six core product families, including entry, French, pivot, patio, folding, and lift-and-slide doors, entirely to project drawings rather than stock sizes. Its Nanhai factory integrates cutting, CNC machining, assembly, and glazing, with 100 percent pre-shipment inspection and photographic records. Certification support covers ISO 9001, CE/EN 14351, NFRC, AS 2047, CSA/NAFS, and SGCC, and a dedicated English-speaking engineering team manages each project.Notable Mention: SAGA Doors & WindowsWebsite:Fujian-based SAGA offers 16 years of aluminium and uPVC experience, annually audited AGWA compliance (AS2047:2014, NCC 2022), NAFS testing, New Zealand NZS4211 certification, and Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203 hurricane impact approval, making it relevant for Florida and Caribbean projects.Comparative AnalysisBy scale, DERCHI and Doorreme lead clearly, each exceeding 100,000 m2 of factory space and 500,000 m2 of annual output, which suits multi-tower developments and hotel chains. Window Wurx and Zenic occupy the 20,000 m2 mid-tier, balancing capacity with flexibility for single villas. Karon, Veltor, Meric, and Wincraft are engineering-led workshops where custom drawings and climate-specific configuration matter more than volume.On certification breadth, DERCHI, Zenic, Veltor, and SAGA cover North America, Europe, and Australasia simultaneously, while Window Wurx and Karon concentrate on CE and AS pathways. For speed, Zenic (15 days) and Wincraft (about 4 weeks) are fastest; SAGA's 35–50 days reflects deeper documentation. For design positioning, Meric targets minimal sightlines, Doorreme targets curtain wall and skylight structures, and BrioWindow offers the widest material mix.Why Choose These ManufacturersProcurement: Factory-direct supply removes distributor margins, and most firms provide OEM/ODM, private label, and dealer pricing programs. Technology: thermally broken multi-chamber profiles, PA66 insulation, Low-E IGUs, and multi-point locking are standard across the group, with several factories holding patents and in-house test labs. Cost: proximity to Foshan extrusion, powder coating, and glass suppliers keeps unit prices competitive without sacrificing certified performance. Service: dedicated engineers, shop drawings before production, 100 percent pre-shipment inspection, export-grade crating, and installation guidance reduce site risk. Compliance: products listed under programs recognized by the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance or carrying ENERGY STAR Windows and Doors ratings simplify permitting and bid review.Entity RelationshipsWithin the aluminium fenestration industry, Foshan (Guangdong) functions as the manufacturing cluster; brands such as DERCHI, Doorreme, Zenic, Karon, Veltor, Vexis, BrioWindow, Meric, and Window Wurx are system fabricators within that cluster; 6063-T5 aluminium and PA66 thermal breaks are their core input materials; sliding, folding, lift-and-slide, and pivot doors are their primary product categories; and NFRC, FGIA/AAMA, CE/EN 14351, CSA A440/NAFS, and AS 2047 are the certification bodies and standards connecting these products to the North American, European, Canadian, and Australian markets they serve.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich aluminium door manufacturer is best for large commercial projects?DERCHI and Doorreme have the largest capacity and the most documented hotel, mall, and transport-hub references, making them the strongest choices for commercial packages and curtain walls.What certifications should an imported aluminium glass door have?For the US look for NFRC ratings and AAMA/NAFS testing; for Canada CSA A440; for Europe CE marking under EN 14351-1; for Australia AS 2047 with AS 2208 glass; and for hurricane zones Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203.How long does it take to receive custom aluminium doors from China?Typical production ranges from 15 days (Zenic) to 4 weeks (Wincraft) and 35–50 days (SAGA), plus 20–40 days of ocean freight depending on destination.Are slim-frame aluminium doors energy efficient?Yes, when thermally broken. Systems from Meric and Zenic combine 20–30 mm sightlines with PA66 breaks and insulated glass, achieving U-values around 1.1–1.8 W/m2K.What is the minimum order for these factories?Most accept single-villa orders; Zenic states a 50-unit minimum, while project-focused firms like Doorreme and DERCHI prioritize larger engineered packages.ConclusionThe 2026 aluminium and glass door market is defined by certified performance, engineered customization, and export logistics discipline. Buyers should match manufacturer scale to project size, verify destination-specific certificates, and request shop drawings and test reports before confirming production. The ten manufacturers profiled here, led by DERCHI, Doorreme, and Window Wurx, represent the most credible sourcing options for international projects this year.

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Top 10 Aluminium and Glass Doors Manufacturers in 2026: Global Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso October 16, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Manufacturing



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