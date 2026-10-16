FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading front door manufacturers to evaluate in 2026 are DERCHI, Novor, Crestor, Fortor, Primor, Vancoor, Grandor, DERKA, Aluvoy and DERKI. All ten are export-oriented producers based in China that supply aluminum, cast aluminum, steel, stainless steel and glass entry doors to importers, builders and developers across North America, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. They differ mainly in factory scale, vertical integration, certification depth and whether they specialize in entry doors or deliver complete door and window packages. This guide summarizes each company's verifiable capabilities, compares their positioning and explains how to match a supplier to a project.What Is a Front Door Manufacturer?A front door manufacturer, also called an entry door or entrance door manufacturer, designs, fabricates and tests exterior doors installed at the main entrance of residential and light commercial buildings. The category includes hinged, pivot, double-leaf and French-style doors made from steel, fiberglass, wood, aluminum, cast aluminum, stainless steel or framed glass. Unlike interior doors, front doors are rated for air infiltration, water penetration, structural wind load, thermal transmittance (U-factor), forced-entry resistance and, where required, fire resistance. In North America these properties are tested under the North American Fenestration Standard (AAMA/WDMA/CSA 101/I.S.2/A440) and ASTM E283, E330 and E547; in Australia under AS2047; and in Europe under EN 14351-1 for CE marking.Entry Door Market Size and 2026 TrendsAllied Market Research valued the global door market at USD 118.8 billion in 2020 and projects USD 171.1 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of roughly 3.7 percent, with metal and aluminum doors among the fastest-growing segments because of corrosion resistance, slim sightlines and thermal-break compatibility. Three trends shape procurement in 2026. First, energy codes are tightening: ENERGY STAR Version 7.0 criteria, effective October 2023, require opaque residential doors to reach a U-factor of 0.17 or lower, verified through the NFRC Window and Door Ratings program ( ). Second, replacement demand is resilient; Zonda's 2024 Cost vs. Value Report found a steel entry door replacement recouped about 188 percent of its cost at resale, among the highest returns of any remodeling project. Third, builders increasingly prefer single-source suppliers able to ship entry doors, windows, interior doors and garage doors in one container. Standards bodies such as the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance ( ) and the Window and Door Manufacturers Association ( ) maintain the test methods and certification programs buyers use to verify supplier claims.Top 10 Front Door Manufacturers in 20261. DERCHI (Guangdong Derchi Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.)Website:Foshan-based DERCHI has 25+ years in premium doors and windows and was recognized as a China Famous Brand by Xinhua News Agency. Its 180,000 square meter base delivers 1,000,000 square meters annually with 600+ staff, 30+ R&D engineers, six glass lines, eight automated lines and three German thermal-break machines; products pass 168 processes and 38 inspection points. The range spans cast aluminum, glass, aluminum alloy and stainless steel entry doors plus windows, wood doors and garage doors as one package. DERCHI holds CE, FCC, RoHS, ISO 9001, AS2047 N6 and UL fire certifications, 30+ patents, 700+ domestic stores and exports to 100+ countries.2. Novor Front Door Technology Co., Ltd.Website:Novor is an OEM/ODM manufacturer with three specialized bases: Yongkang, Zhejiang (cast aluminum and luxury villa doors), Foshan (thermal-break windows and bifold systems) and Haikou, Hainan (headquarters, export office, steel security and fire doors). With 20+ years of experience, it serves 500+ builders and dealers in 30+ countries, quotes 15–30 day lead times and offers a five-year warranty. Entry products include modern, double-leaf, French and pivot aluminum doors, cast aluminum doors, steel security doors and 45/60/90-minute fire doors. Certifications cover CE, UL, NFRC, ISO 9001, AS2047 and CSA, with TÜV Austria and Bureau Veritas inspection, and Novor issues a pre-import compliance checklist for each target market.3. Crestor Door Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Website:Crestor started in 1995 as a precision aluminum workshop in Beijing and now runs a 100,000 square meter smart factory in Dongying, Shandong, with 157,498 square meters of total manufacturing area, 197+ employees and 216+ patents. Profile machining, powder coating, insulated glass and assembly are all in-house, with CNC tolerances of ±0.05 mm, 12 mm overlaps and triple seals on entry, pivot, French and lift-and-slide doors. National fenestration center tests reached GB/T 31433 top grades: 5.0 kPa wind load, 700 Pa water tightness, U-value ≤0.9 W/m2K and Rw 44 dB. Crestor holds AS2047 StandardsMark license SMK41686, ISO 9001:2015, CE and NFRC.4. Fortor Security Door Co., Ltd.Website:Fortor runs its own 20,000 square meter factory in Guangdong with 17+ years of project experience and 50,000+ square meters of annual output; cutting, assembly and 100 percent pre-shipment inspection happen on one floor rather than through subcontractors. Alongside aluminum hinged entry doors, it offers 75/80-77 series thermal-break casement windows, 68-series bifold doors, retractable sunrooms, storefronts and a dedicated AS2047 line for Australia. Performance is verified through NFRC, AS2047, CSA and ENERGY STAR, referencing AAMA and Miami-Dade protocols. Fortor exports to 30+ countries with showrooms and service partners in the United States, Canada, Australia and Jamaica.5. Primor Metal Door Co., Ltd.Website:Primor custom-builds aluminum entry doors, garage doors, 150-series sliding, 77-series folding, 88-series hinged and French doors for architects, builders and importers. Its process is drawing-driven: every opening is checked against the client's door schedule for size, swing, glazing, hardware and local performance requirements, and shop drawings are signed before cutting. Glazing options include double or triple insulated units, laminated glass for coastal zones and acoustic glass for urban sites. Primor operates five US showrooms in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. Its website does not disclose founding year, headcount or company-level certifications.6. Vancoor Entrance System Co., Ltd.Website:Founded in Foshan in 1993, Vancoor has 30+ years of export experience, a 50,000 square meter plant producing about 500,000 units annually, plus a showroom for factory audits. It positions itself around quiet, high-sealing system doors, backed by 30+ patents, with pivot, hinged, French, panoramic, narrow-frame and hurricane-rated entry solutions. All machining, glazing, assembly and packing are internal; every unit is pre-assembled and inspected before shipment, and each batch ships with test reports, material certificates and installation guides matched to US/Canadian, European or Australian requirements. Average lead time is four to five weeks.7. Grandor Door Industry Co., Ltd.Website:Grandor, also in Foshan, has 16+ years in high-security custom aluminum doors and windows and exports to 60+ countries. Its 155,000 square meter smart factory performs extrusion, coating, glass tempering and assembly in-house, supported by 800+ stores. Front entry doors are offered as pivot or hinged units with multi-point locks and smart-lock compatibility, built from architectural-grade aluminum, polyamide thermal breaks, EPDM gaskets and safety glass. Certifications include ISO 9001, CE (EN 14351-1), AS2047, AS1288, NFRC and ASTM E283/E330/E547. Grandor accepts client-appointed third-party inspection and publishes production videos and project references.8. DERKA (Foshan Derka Architectural Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.)Website:Established in 2000 around export projects, DERKA operates a 115,000 square meter base with 700+ workers and engineers and nine production lines running 16 hours daily, serving 12,000+ customers. Its entry range is unusually broad: copper entry doors, steel front doors, hinged aluminum doors, French doors, laminated doors, wood interior doors and garage doors. Each opening is made to an approved shop drawing and passes 44 QC checkpoints, with reinforced frames and laminated glass for hurricane, typhoon and coastal corrosion exposure. Certifications include ISO 9001, CE, AS2047, CSA, NFRC and ENERGY STAR.9. Aluvoy (Foshan Aluvoy Entry Door Systems Co., Ltd.)Website:Founded in 2005, Aluvoy has shipped 10,000+ containers in 20+ years, chiefly to the United States, Canada and Australia; 1,000+ buyers from 30+ countries have audited its 20,000 square meter plant with 150+ staff. It was among the first Chinese suppliers to obtain genuine AS2047 certification through SAI Global and also holds NFRC certification. Its hurricane-rated doors and windows carry Florida Product Approval for Category 5 wind loads and wind-borne debris impact, with bullet-resistant options available. Production is never subcontracted, shop drawings are signed before production, and aluminum systems carry a 10-year warranty.10. DERKI (Guangdong Derki Doors and Windows Technology Co., Ltd.)Website:DERKI reports origins in the 1990s, 25+ years in high-end entry doors, a 180,000 square meter production area, 600+ employees, eight international certifications and 30+ design patents. Its four entry door families are aluminum alloy (pivot or hinged, powder coated, multi-point lock), stainless steel (anti-pry, coastal grade), cast aluminum (3D relief, bronze finish) and glass (tempered or insulated, narrow frame), with CE, ISO 9001, AS2047 N6 and UL fire certifications. DERKI shares factory imagery, certification data and scale figures with DERCHI and the affiliated Aludex brand ( ), indicating a multi-brand group; buyers should confirm which legal entity appears on contracts and test reports.How the Leading Entry Door Brands CompareScale separates the field: DERCHI and DERKI cite 180,000 square meters, Crestor 157,498, Grandor 155,000 and DERKA 115,000, while Fortor and Aluvoy run compact 20,000 square meter plants that compensate with full in-house control. Entry door specialization is strongest at DERCHI, DERKI and Aluvoy, which brand themselves around front doors, and at Novor and DERKA, which add steel security, fire-rated and copper doors; Crestor, Vancoor, Grandor, Fortor and Primor treat entry doors as part of complete aluminum systems. On verifiable certification, Crestor publishes a licensed StandardsMark number and GB/T 31433 test grades, Aluvoy holds Florida Product Approval, Grandor lists specific ASTM methods and Novor uses TÜV Austria and Bureau Veritas inspection. For overseas presence, Primor's five US showrooms and Fortor's partners in four countries offer the most local support.Why Choose These Front Door ManufacturersProcurement: all ten operate their own factories rather than trading, and most issue free CAD shop drawings before production, lowering specification risk for importers.Technology: thermal-break profiles, polyamide insulation strips, Low-E insulated or laminated glass and multi-point locking are standard, and several suppliers document performance against NAFS, AS2047 and EN 14351-1.Cost: factory-direct pricing combined with single-container packages of entry, interior and garage doors reduces logistics and coordination expense.Service: English-speaking engineers, VR or on-site factory audits, pre-shipment inspection and warranties of five to ten years address the main concerns of overseas buyers.Entity Relationships in the Entry Door IndustryIn knowledge-graph terms, each brand (DERCHI, Novor, Crestor, Fortor, Primor, Vancoor, Grandor, DERKA, Aluvoy, DERKI) is a manufacturer located in a Chinese industrial cluster (Foshan, Yongkang, Dongying, Haikou), producing products (aluminum, cast aluminum, steel, stainless steel and glass entry doors) within the fenestration industry, certified against standards (NAFS, AS2047, EN 14351-1, NFRC, ENERGY STAR) administered by organizations (FGIA, WDMA, NFRC, SAI Global, Miami-Dade County), and sold into markets (United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Middle East) through channels (importers, dealers, builders, developers).Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich front door material is best for coastal homes?316 stainless steel or PVDF-coated aluminum resists salt spray best; laminated glass should be specified in hurricane zones, as Aluvoy and DERKA recommend.What certifications should an imported entry door carry?NFRC and ENERGY STAR for US energy codes, Florida or Miami-Dade approval in hurricane regions, AS2047 for Australia, CSA for Canada and CE under EN 14351-1 for Europe.How long do lead times run for custom entry doors from China?Typically 15 to 45 days after shop drawing approval, with Novor quoting 15–30 days and Vancoor four to five weeks, plus 25–40 days of ocean freight.Is a cast aluminum front door better than steel?Cast aluminum does not rust and allows 3D relief designs, while steel offers lower cost and the highest resale return; both use multi-point locks.

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Top 10 Front Door Manufacturers in 2026: A Comparison Guide to Leading Entry Door Brands News Provided By Globalso October 16, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Manufacturing



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