JOSH.P INVITES THE WORLD TO LOSE TRACK OF TIME WITH 'THIS RHYTHM NEVER ENDS'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JAMAICA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There is a moment every dancer knows: the lights blur, the crowd becomes one heartbeat, and time simply stops. Electronic artist Josh.P has spent his career chasing that moment - and with his new single "This Rhythm Never Ends," he finally caught it.More than a track, "This Rhythm Never Ends" is a love letter to the dancefloor. Built on deep, rolling grooves and wrapped in melodic techno textures, the song unfolds like a night you never want to end: emotive piano lines that feel like memories, a bassline that pulls you closer, and synths that lift you somewhere higher. It is progressive house with a Latin soul - warm, human, and unapologetically emotional."I wrote this for everyone who has ever needed the music to carry them through the night," says Josh.P. "We all have moments when life feels too heavy, and then a rhythm finds you, and suddenly you're not alone anymore. That's what this song is. It's my way of saying: keep moving, keep feeling - this rhythm never ends, and neither do you."From his studio in Queens, New York, Josh.P has been quietly building a world of his own. As the founder of SwMusic - an independent platform spanning streaming, radio, and immersive musical experiences - he creates without compromise, blending deep house, progressive house, melodic techno, and Latin fusion into something deeply personal. His catalog, including "Timeless," "Infinity Pulse," and "If Heaven Wrote Our Story," has drawn listeners who come for the beat and stay for the feeling.That connection is real: his single "Run Into the Sun" recently debuted at #70 on the Hypeddit Top 100 Progressive House chart, a milestone powered entirely by listeners who found something of themselves in his music."This Rhythm Never Ends" is available now on all major streaming platforms.Listen on Spotify:About Josh.PJosh.P is an electronic music artist and producer based in Queens, New York. Through his independent platform SwMusic, he crafts cinematic, emotionally charged electronic music - where deep house meets Latin soul, and every track tells a story. For Josh.P, music is not background noise. It is a conversation without words.Media contact:SwMusic -...Support:...Follow: p (Instagram)###

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JOSH.P INVITES THE WORLD TO LOSE TRACK OF TIME WITH 'THIS RHYTHM NEVER ENDS' News Provided By SwMusic October 16, 2026, 09:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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