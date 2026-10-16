IT's THE NAIL COLLAB OF THE SEASON: BTARTBOXNAILS AND SUPA_CENT INTRODUCE CONFIDENCE AND EXPRESSION

BTArtboxnails X Supa_Cent Press-On Nails Collection

The limited-edition press-on collection pairs Supa Cent's bold point of view with BTArtboxnails' at-home nail expertise.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BTArtboxnails and beauty entrepreneur Raynell "Supa Cent " Steward have launched a limited-edition press-on collection built around two sides of personal style: the understated and the outspoken.

The collaboration is divided into two series. Confidence leans polished and restrained, with sheer nudes, deep wine shades, modern French tips and fine gold details. Expression is more graphic, mixing abstract linework, tortoiseshell, champagne glitter and flashes of color.

Supa Cent brings to the project a career defined by self-reinvention. The New Orleans native worked in restaurants and as a housekeeper before founding The Crayon Case in 2017. She built the school-supplies-themed cosmetics company for beginners who wanted professional-quality makeup without the intimidation often associated with it. Forbes later described The Crayon Case as a $50 million beauty business.

Her audience watched much of that story unfold online. Supa Cent documented herself learning makeup making mistakes and improving in public. That candor became central to her relationship with customers and informs the new nail collection.

"Always point with confidence. Your nails are the exclamation mark," Supa Cent said.

BTArtboxnails and Supa Cent first met in person in 2025 after connecting over a shared interest in nail art. Their early conversations moved quickly from favorite designs to a collection that could accommodate both subtle manicures and more expressive looks.

Confidence includes Showstopper, Barely There, After Dark, Golden Hour and Unapologetic. Expression includes Honor Roll, Statement, Signature, Contour and Highlight. Each series is offered in three shapes, and every box contains all five designs for coordinated or mixed manicures.

The collection debuted October 3 at a Hollywood launch event attended by more than 200 nail and beauty enthusiasts. Guests tried the designs, assembled personalized manicures at DIY stations and heard Supa Cent discuss her route into entrepreneurship and her role in developing the collaboration.

The pairing is a natural one. BTArtboxnails focuses on salon-inspired nails that can be applied at home, while Supa Cent has built her career by encouraging customers to learn through experimentation. Confidence and Expression bring those ideas together in a collection designed to be easy to wear without being easy to overlook.

The limited-edition BTArtboxnails x Supa Cent collection is available at btartboxnails.

ABOUT SUPA CENT

Raynell "Supa Cent" Steward is a New Orleans-born beauty entrepreneur, content creator and founder of The Crayon Case. Since launching the company in 2017, she has reached million-dollar online sales milestones, been featured by Forbes and had products recognized by Oprah's Favorite Things. Her work centers on making beauty approachable for beginners while supporting creativity and experimentation.

ABOUT BTARTBOXNAILS

Founded in 2013, BTArtboxnails develops press-on nails and DIY nail systems for salon-inspired manicures at home. The company introduced its Soft Gel Press-On Nails and its patented XCOATTIPS® DIY nail extension system in 2022. Its products are designed to give customers a faster, more flexible way to change and personalize their nails.

Becky

RISE DEAL USA INC

See the designs of Supa_Cent Press-on Nails

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IT'S THE NAIL COLLAB OF THE SEASON: BTARTBOXNAILS AND SUPA_CENT INTRODUCE CONFIDENCE AND EXPRESSION News Provided By RISE DEAL USA INC October 16, 2026, 09:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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