Jewish National Fund-USA Raises $192 Million To Build Israel's Future And Strengthen Zionist Engagement

Jewish National Fund-USA leaders inspect plans for the World Zionist Village.

Jewish National Fund-USA leaders attend the soft opening of the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF

Muss students with Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson

Jewish National Fund-USA

More than $700 million raised over three years supports rebuilding and population growth in Israel's North and South, and Zionist engagement

- Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust ZaludaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jewish National Fund-USA raised $192 million during its 2026 fiscal year to support the land and people of Israel and strengthen Zionist engagement, bringing its three-year fundraising total to more than $700 million.The results reflect the continuing commitment of the organization's donors to rebuilding Israel's South and reimagining its North. Through housing site infrastructure, healthcare, employment opportunities, and educational experiences, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping families put down roots and creating opportunities for the next generation to stay and thrive.The campaign results cover the fiscal year from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026. They come ahead of the organization's sold-out Global Conference for Israel, taking place November 12–15, 2026, in San Diego, California. The conference will bring together 2,500 people, with 40% of participants under 40.“People don't just give to organizations; they give to people,” said Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda.“That means you must build relationships rooted in trust and shared values. We have 664,033 donors who have found their philanthropic voices through our organization. Their trust and belief in our work inspire us as we move toward One Million Voices for Israel within the next decade.”Jewish National Fund-USA's“circles of impact” strategy connects investments in housing, employment, healthcare, education, and community life. Developed in partnership with local leaders, mayors, and councils, this approach helps communities plan for growth by addressing the services and opportunities families need to thrive in the Negev and Galilee.Jewish National Fund-USA's recent impact includes:> Muss High School Israel: 75% of alumni attend a“Top 100” university or college.> Employment: Served 15,000 job seekers through the organization's Lauder Employment Centers in Israel's North and South.> The Kasser Joint Institute for Food, Water, and Energy Security, created by Jewish National Fund-USA in partnership with the University of Arizona and farmers in Israel's South, created dozens of new jobs in the Arava while helping train 200 farmers in Kenya to increase crop yields by 800%.> Rehabilitation and resilience: Helped support treatment for 50,000 people requiring rehabilitation services and supported 350,000 Israelis through resilience programming.> Agricultural education: Supported 350 students from Nepal, Liberia, and Indonesia who came to Israel to study sustainable, profitable agriculture.> Youth leadership: Empowered 15,000 Israeli youth through learning opportunities in leadership, community service, and agricultural land stewardship and protection.> Direct assistance: Delivered 62,000 Israel Support Packages over three years to Israel Defense Forces soldiers, evacuated families, and first responders.> Small-business support: Assisted 700 small businesses in Israel's North.Alongside these investments, Jewish National Fund-USA will expand its Zionist engagement efforts, working toward welcoming 10,000 students annually to Muss High School Israel over the next decade.In the coming year, Jewish National Fund-USA will welcome the first class to its Galilee Culinary Institute, creating new opportunities for culinary education and helping to strengthen the Galilee's food and hospitality economy. The organization will also advance planning for its $350 million World Zionist Village, to be located in Be'er Sheva, which will shape conversations about the Zionist movement for the next 100 years. Both initiatives are part of its broader vision to expand opportunity and strengthen communities outside Israel's major population centers.Jewish National Fund-USA will also continue building bomb shelters and safe rooms in frontier regions and invest in the planning and development of 15 first-of-their-kind Emergency Response Centers, strengthening communities' ability to prepare for and respond to crises. These assets will be complemented by planned medical centers providing high-quality medical imaging and Emergency Room services.As the organization embarks on a new fiscal year, it remains determined to surpass this year's fundraising results to maximize its impact on the land and people of Israel and on Zionist engagement.“Through their unyielding commitment, our donors are making it possible for more families to build their futures in Israel's North and South,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Vice President, Campaign, Ron Werner.“Their generosity brings us closer to our vision of attracting 800,000 new residents to the Negev and Galilee.”For more information, visit jnf.About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has strengthened the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership shaping its future. We help make Israel's North and South places where families can thrive, supporting medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, jobs, and economic opportunity. In partnership with our donors and Israel-based affiliates, we bolster underpopulated communities, attract new residents, improve quality of life, and foster long-term growth. A leader in Zionist engagement, we connect Americans of all ages with Israel through Muss High School Israel and our education, travel, and leadership programs. The World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva will advance this vision as a global center for living, learning, and developing future Zionist leaders. From emergency relief to lasting transformation, we're building a stronger future for Israel: yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Learn more at jnf.

Stefan Oberman

Jewish National Fund-USA

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Jewish National Fund-USA Raises $192 Million to Build Israel's Future and Strengthen Zionist Engagement News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA October 16, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, World & Regional



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