JAG Physical Therapy Midtown Brings Advanced RCT Recovery Technology To Manhattan Through New Regen Medical Partnership

New offering expands the sports medicine and orthopedic rehabilitation services already available at JAG's Midtown clinic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAG Physical Therapy Midtown (274 Madison Avenue, Suite 201, New York, NY 10016) today announced it is now offering ReGen RCT Shockwave/energy-wave technology, part of a new partnership between JAG Physical Therapy and ReGen Medical Network to expand access to advanced, non-invasive musculoskeletal recovery options.Advanced Recovery Technology in the Heart of ManhattanThe launch gives JAG Midtown patients access to the ReGen RCT, a non-invasive, medical-grade technology designed to support musculoskeletal recovery and rehabilitation, alongside the sports medicine, orthopedic rehabilitation, and specialty services the clinic already provides. The technology will be incorporated into JAG's broader physical therapy approach, giving clinicians another option to consider as part of an individualized treatment plan, when clinically appropriate.RCT treatments are available to eligible patients as an additional, self-pay treatment option and are not included as a covered physical therapy service.Part of a Broader PartnershipThe Midtown launch is one of two initial locations for the JAG–ReGen partnership, alongside JAG Physical Therapy Chatham in New Jersey. The partnership combines JAG's clinical expertise with ReGen's technology to give patients another tool to support their recovery goals.Leadership Perspective“At JAG Physical Therapy, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the patient experience and give our clinicians additional tools to support each patient's individual goals. Bringing ReGen's RCT technology to our Chatham and Midtown clinics gives our patients access to an advanced, non-invasive treatment option that can be incorporated into a comprehensive plan of care when clinically appropriate. We're excited to continue expanding the services and technologies we offer while maintaining our commitment to treating every patient like a VIP,” says CEO, John A. Gallucci Jr.“Bringing RCT technology into the heart of Manhattan means patients already coming to JAG Midtown for orthopedic and sports medicine care now have earlier access to an advanced, non-invasive recovery option - right alongside the comprehensive care they already trust,” says Dr. Michael Gordon, CEO of ReGen Medical Network.Learn MoreManhattan-area patients interested in learning whether ReGen RCT may be appropriate for them can contact JAG Physical Therapy Midtown directly for more information and to schedule an evaluation. Visit jagpt to learn more.About JAG Physical TherapyJAG Physical Therapy, founded in 2004 in West Orange, New Jersey, has grown into the Tri-State region's leading in-network provider of outpatient physical and occupational therapy, with more than 185 facilities across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Led by CEO John A. Gallucci Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT - Medical Coordinator for Major League Soccer and a member of the New Jersey Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sport - JAG Physical Therapy provides orthopedic rehabilitation, sports medicine, hand therapy, pediatric therapy, and a range of specialty services, treating patients from youth athletes to professional sports teams to everyday individuals recovering from injury or surgery. JAG's mission is to treat every patient like a VIP. Learn more at jagpt.About ReGen Medical NetworkReGen Medical Network develops advanced recovery and musculoskeletal wellness technologies designed to support clinicians and their patients across sports medicine, orthopedic rehabilitation, and functional recovery settings. ReGen's RCT platform delivers non-invasive, mechanically driven soft-tissue support intended to complement individualized treatment plans developed by licensed clinicians. Learn more at regenmedical.Media ContactsReGen Medical Network - Rose Jones -...- 310-435-1210###

Rose Jones

ReGen Medical Network

+1 310-435-1210

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JAG Physical Therapy Midtown Brings Advanced RCT Recovery Technology to Manhattan Through New ReGen Medical Partnership News Provided By ReGen Medical Network October 16, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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