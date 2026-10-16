REVEL Launches REVEL STYLE MAGAZINE, Issue 11, The Age Of Vitality

The cover of REVEL Style Magazine, Issue 11: The Age of Vitality.

An electric crowd gathers at REVEL Headquarters in Niagara Falls for the official launch party of Issue 11.

Making waves: The Quinte Living Team, led by Hillary Robert, taking in the energy at their very first REVEL magazine launch event.

The REVEL Collingwood team proudly holds up Issue 11, which features a dedicated spread on their location inside.

More than a network... it's a celebration. The REVEL family laughing, and enjoying an unforgettable launch party.

REVEL Realty launches ISS.11 of REVEL Style Magazine, "The Age of Vitality," celebrating innovation, collaboration, and a forward-thinking real estate culture.

- Ryan & Nicki Serravalle, Founders of REVEL Realty Inc

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to The Age of Vitality.

Vitality is more than energy. It is the force that makes something feel alive. It is enthusiasm, momentum, optimism, growth and the willingness to move forward when an industry is ready for something new. And perhaps there has never been a more appropriate time for that spirit to take centre stage in real estate.

For REVEL, vitality represents a philosophy synonymous with our namesake.

Real estate is an extraordinary industry, but it is also an industry that can become comfortable with convention. After years of changing markets, evolving technologies, shifting consumer expectations and increasing competition, the marketplace doesn't simply need more activity, it needs energy, collaboration, creativity and leadership.

That is precisely where REVEL intends to make its mark.

Launched at REVEL Headquarters in Niagara Falls before an electric gathering of clients, colleagues, friends, family and community supporters, Issue 11 of REVEL Style Magazine celebrates the people, ideas and culture helping to inject new life into the real estate profession.

“This year's theme, The Age of Vitality, felt incredibly relevant,” explains Dean Serravalle, Chief Editor of REVEL Style Magazine.“Vitality is about being alive, engaged and moving forward. Real estate needs that energy right now, and REVEL has always believed that the best way to build a stronger industry is to create an environment where people are excited to participate in it.”

Since its initial issue, REVEL Style Magazine has existed as more than a corporate publication. It was created to document the culture surrounding real estate, inclusive but not limited to the homes, lifestyles, businesses, communities, personalities and aspirations connected to the purchase and sale of property.

Over time, however, the magazine has become something considerably larger: a visual representation of the REVEL brand itself.

Issue 11 reflects that ongoing evolution. REVEL Style is a celebration of people who are building careers, businesses and communities. It is a reflection of a brokerage culture that believes real estate professionals should have access to education, mentorship, collaboration and meaningful opportunities to lead. And it is a statement that success in modern real estate doesn't have to be defined by competition alone.

REVEL sincerely believes that there is strength in teamwork, momentum in collaboration, and opportunity in leadership, not to mention a vitality in creating an environment where people genuinely want to grow.

“Every year, we try to give the magazine a personality of its own,” adds John Rahman, REVEL Style Magazine's Creative Designer.“This edition has a different kind of energy. The concept of vitality gave us an opportunity to make the entire publication feel alive.”

That energy is unmistakable. From the stories within its pages to the people featured throughout the publication, Issue 11 embraces optimism. It celebrates achievement without losing sight of the importance of community. It recognizes that the future of real estate will not be built by individuals working independently in isolation, but by professionals willing to share ideas, support one another and create something greater together.

For REVEL, this philosophy extends beyond the brokerage. To REVEL is to celebrate. And celebration has always been part of the company's DNA.

Whether celebrating a new agent, a new office, a professional achievement, a community initiative or simply the opportunity to bring people together, REVEL has built a culture where success is something to be shared. Its events, initiatives and charitable efforts reflect a belief that business becomes more meaningful when it creates positive energy beyond the transaction itself.

“REVEL Style Magazine is the alter-ego of our brand,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc.“It allows us to communicate what we believe real estate can be. It is entrepreneurial, collaborative, creative, positive and forward-thinking. That's the kind of energy we want to bring into the marketplace.”

Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc., agrees.“We are incredibly proud of Issue 11 and of what the magazine has become,” she says.“It represents our people, our culture and our belief that there is always another level to reach. Vitality is about continuing to grow, continuing to improve and continuing to inspire the people around you.”

And perhaps that is ultimately what The Age of Vitality represents. Not simply a magazine theme. Not simply another chapter in the history of REVEL. But a declaration that the future of real estate should be energetic, ambitious and optimistic.

REVEL Style Magazine has travelled through offices, open houses, listing appointments, conferences and communities, functioning as a portable ambassador for a brand that has never been afraid to challenge convention. Issue 11 continues that journey, carrying with it a message that the real estate industry is not finished evolving.

In fact, it may only be getting started.

The next generation of real estate professionals will demand more than a place to hang a licence. They will seek education, connection, leadership, opportunity and a culture that makes them better.

They will seek vitality.

And REVEL intends to meet them there.

Dean Serravalle

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage

+1 905-357-1700

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Watch the video recap of the launch party!

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