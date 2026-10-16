Album Cover: Photographer: Lisa Meyer Photography Hair: The Cut Slut- Carlos Gallegos Makeup: Looks by Lisa STL

The nostalgic track pairs train and cricket sounds with a reflection on childhood love and a dedication to Valle's grandfather.

- Liana ValleLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Liana Valle will release her new single, “A New Best Friend,” on October 16. Built around the memory and atmosphere of home, the song opens with train sounds and threads cricket sounds throughout, creating the feeling of sitting around a fire in the woods.“This is the most nostalgic song I've ever written, a love letter to my hometown,” says Valle. The song reflects on the strength and fearlessness of childhood love, a quality she also saw in her grandfather. Valle dedicates the release to him, affectionately calling him Pappy.Written by Valle,“A New Best Friend” was produced by Eric Johnson of NiMusicGroup, with instrumentals by Michael Johnson and mixing by Marcus Colbert. Its layered sound gives Valle's personal story a warm, reflective setting.The single follows“Finally Feel Big,” which Valle introduced to audiences through an appearance on FOX 2 St. Louis. Alongside her music, she is pursuing acting and modeling opportunities, with auditions and runway shows in development.“A New Best Friend” will be available October 16 on major streaming platforms.Pre-save: A New Best FriendABOUT LIANA VALLELiana Valle is a singer-songwriter, actress, and model whose work centers personal storytelling, growth, relationships, and self-discovery. With an expanding catalog of original songs, she continues to develop her voice as a recording artist while pursuing creative projects across entertainment.Instagram: @lianavalleofficialTikTok: @lianavalle

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LIANA VALLE TURNS HOMETOWN MEMORIES INTO A LOVE LETTER ON NEW SINGLE 'A NEW BEST FRIEND,' OUT OCTOBER 16 News Provided By Ict October 16, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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