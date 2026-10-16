Global ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Market Forecast, 2026-2035 $65.57 Billion Opportunity Driven By Level 2 Adoption, Safety Mandates, And Sensor Fusion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize Level 2 platforms, radar-led sensor fusion, centralized compute and OEM partnerships, with Asia-Pacific and passenger vehicles as key growth targets.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADAS and autonomous driving components market is projected to grow from $46.98 billion in 2025 to $65.57 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of approximately 3.22% during the 2026-2035 forecast period. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by active safety regulations, wider adoption of Level 2 and Level 2 Plus systems, increasing vehicle production, advances in automotive sensors and computing platforms, and rising demand for driver and occupant monitoring.

The report analyzes cameras, radar sensors, LiDAR sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic control units across Level 1 to Level 5 autonomy. It covers passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Complete vehicles, standalone infotainment electronics, software-only revenue, non-automotive automation systems, and semiconductor demand unrelated to ADAS or autonomous driving are excluded.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Market Development

Automotive technology is moving from separate safety features toward integrated perception, computing, and control architectures. Cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, driver-monitoring systems, and ADAS electronic control units are increasingly connected through sensor fusion and centralized computing platforms. Level 2 remains the primary commercial segment, while Level 3 and Level 4 deployments are expanding selectively through premium vehicles, robotaxis, pilot programs, and controlled operating environments.

This transition is creating opportunities throughout the automotive value chain, including image sensors, radar chipsets, photonics, LiDAR modules, processors, microcontrollers, sensor modules, embedded systems, thermal management, cybersecurity, calibration, functional safety, validation, and vehicle integration. Demand is also being shaped by vehicle electrification, premiumization, software-defined vehicle architectures, and autonomous mobility programs.

Level 2 Systems Expected to Maintain Market Leadership

Level 2 autonomy is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025. Its leadership reflects a practical balance among technology maturity, regulatory acceptance, commercial scalability, and compatibility with current vehicle platforms. Key applications include adaptive cruise control, lane centering, traffic jam assist, highway assistance, automated lane support, and advanced parking.

Level 2 systems can incorporate cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic control units without requiring a complete vehicle redesign. This makes the segment an important commercial bridge between conventional driver assistance and higher automation. Level 2 Plus adoption is also increasing as automakers introduce more advanced highway driving, automated lane change, and parking capabilities across premium and mid-range models.

Passenger Vehicles to Represent the Largest Vehicle Segment

Passenger vehicles are forecast to capture the largest market share in 2025 due to their substantial production volumes and faster adoption of safety technologies. Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, parking assistance, surround view, and driver monitoring are becoming more widely available across vehicle price categories.

Growth is reinforced by evolving safety-rating requirements and automaker strategies that position ADAS as both a safety feature and a competitive differentiator. Commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators are also increasing adoption to support collision avoidance, driver safety, lane discipline, and operating efficiency.

Radar Sensors to Lead Component Demand

Radar sensors are expected to hold the largest component share in 2025. Revenue from radar is projected to rise from $18,895.4 million in 2025 to $26,166.4 million by 2035. Applications include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, lane change assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking functions.

Radar adoption is supported by reliable performance in rain, fog, dust, darkness, and glare. Higher-resolution and imaging radar technologies are strengthening its role in advanced perception and sensor fusion. Cameras, ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, and electronic control units will continue to provide complementary capabilities as vehicle architectures become more compute-intensive.

Asia-Pacific to Remain the Leading Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to increase from $29,307.5 million in 2025 to $40,595.3 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.15%. The region accounted for 62.4% of the global market in 2025, supported by large-scale vehicle production, a strong electric vehicle ecosystem, extensive automotive electronics manufacturing, rapid Level 2 penetration, and investment in intelligent vehicles.

China represents the largest country-level opportunity due to its manufacturing scale, competitive domestic automotive market, electric vehicle adoption, and intelligent-vehicle initiatives. Japan and South Korea contribute advanced automotive supply chains and electronics expertise, while Rest-of-Asia-Pacific offers additional growth through expanding production and safety-system adoption.

Primary Market Drivers



Safety regulations and assessment programs: Requirements covering automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane support, blind spot monitoring, reversing assistance, and driver attention are increasing baseline component fitment. The U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards framework, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration programs, the European Union General Safety Regulation, and Euro NCAP protocols are influencing vehicle development roadmaps.

Level 2 and Level 2 Plus adoption: Wider deployment across passenger and commercial vehicles is increasing demand for multiple cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, driver-monitoring technology, and high-performance electronic control units. Advances in automotive sensing and computing: Improvements in camera resolution, imaging radar, solid-state LiDAR, processors, and centralized computing are enabling shared hardware, expanded functionality, and more sophisticated perception systems.

Challenges Affecting Market Expansion

Advanced ADAS architectures require multiple sensors, high-performance electronic control units, wiring, power management, thermal design, software integration, calibration, and extensive safety validation. These requirements can increase bill-of-materials costs, extend development cycles, and create packaging and supplier coordination challenges, particularly for price-sensitive vehicles.

Performance under adverse conditions also remains a significant consideration. Glare, darkness, rain, fog, dust, poor lane markings, roadworks, occlusion, unusual road geometry, and unpredictable traffic behavior can affect sensing accuracy. These issues are especially important for Level 3 and Level 4 systems, which require robust perception, redundancy, and safe fallback capabilities.

Growth Opportunities in Sensor Fusion and Monitoring

Sensor fusion involving cameras, radar, LiDAR, and high-performance computing presents a major opportunity for suppliers. Imaging radar and solid-state LiDAR are expected to gain relevance in Level 2 Plus, Level 3, and controlled Level 4 applications, including highway pilot, automated lane changes, advanced parking, robotaxis, and commercial vehicle automation. Opportunities also extend to integrated perception modules, sensor-cleaning systems, thermal management, validation services, and platform-level partnerships.

Driver and occupant monitoring is becoming a core part of vehicle safety architecture. Growth in Level 2 Plus and Level 3 systems is increasing demand for in-cabin cameras, infrared sensing, processing units, and privacy-conscious software capable of supporting attention monitoring, drowsiness detection, handover readiness, passenger classification, child presence detection, and restraint optimization.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

The report supports product, growth, marketing, and competitive planning through analysis by autonomy level, vehicle type, component, and region. It enables organizations to evaluate market opportunities, compare sensor and computing portfolios, assess geographic priorities, benchmark technology roadmaps, and identify potential partnerships.

Competition includes integrated Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, sensor specialists, LiDAR developers, and vehicle-electronics providers. Key success factors include sensing accuracy, processing performance, reliability, functional safety, manufacturing scale, cost efficiency, OEM relationships, regional supply capabilities, and production-platform integration.

Companies profiled in the report include AUMOVIO SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Global Inc., Aptiv PLC, Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Hesai Group, and RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

The findings draw on interviews with senior industry participants and extensive secondary research covering company publications, technical white papers, patents, industry databases, regulatory agencies, and recognized automotive standards organizations. The methodology combines market triangulation, segmentation analysis, competitive assessment, and quantitative modeling to evaluate the technologies and commercial dynamics shaping the global ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Sensor fusion with imaging radar and solid-state LiDAR

1.1.2 Driver and occupant monitoring as a core safety architecture

1.1.3 Commercial vehicle safety, fleet automation, and aftermarket replacement demand

1.2 Market Dynamics Overview

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Regulatory push and new car assessment program influence expanding baseline ADAS fitment

1.2.1.2 Rising Level 2 and Level 2 Plus adoption across passenger and commercial vehicles

1.2.1.3 Rapid improvement in automotive sensors and ADAS compute platforms

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.2.1 High system cost and vehicle-level integration complexity

1.2.2.2 Performance limitations in edge cases and adverse conditions

1.2.2.3 Liability, validation, and consumer trust challenges around higher automation

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and by Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Startup Landscape

1.6 Value Chain Analysis

1.7 Global Pricing Analysis

1.8 Industry Attractiveness

2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market (by Level of Autonomy)

2.2.1 Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist System - ADAS)

2.2.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

2.2.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

2.2.4 Level 4 (High Automation)

2.2.5 Level 5 (Full Automation)

2.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.3.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.3.3 Heavy Trucks

2.3.4 Heavy Buses

3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market (by Component Type)

3.2.1 Cameras

3.2.1.1 Front View

3.2.1.2 Rear View

3.2.1.3 Side View

3.2.1.4 In-Vehicle Cameras

3.2.2 Radar Sensors

3.2.2.1 Ultra-Short-Range

3.2.2.2 Short-Range

3.2.2.3 Medium Range

3.2.2.4 Long Range

3.2.3 LiDAR Sensors

3.2.3.1 Mechanical

3.2.3.2 Solid State

3.2.4 Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

3.2.4.1 16 Bit

3.2.4.2 32 Bit

3.2.4.3 64 Bit

3.2.5 Ultrasonic Sensors

4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.2 Application

4.2.3 Product

4.2.4 North America (by Country)

4.2.4.1 U.S.

4.2.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.4.2 Canada

4.2.4.2.1 Market by Application

4.2.4.2.2 Market by Product

4.2.4.3 Mexico

4.2.4.3.1 Market by Application

4.2.4.3.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 Europe (by Country)

4.3.4.1 Germany

4.3.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.3.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.3.4.2 Netherlands

4.3.4.2.1 Market by Application

4.3.4.2.2 Market by Product

4.3.4.3 U.K.

4.3.4.3.1 Market by Application

4.3.4.3.2 Market by Product

4.3.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

4.3.4.4.1 Market by Application

4.3.4.4.2 Market by Product

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.2 Application

4.4.3 Product

4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.4.4.1 China

4.4.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.4.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.4.4.2 Japan

4.4.4.2.1 Market by Application

4.4.4.2.2 Market by Product

4.4.4.3 South Korea

4.4.4.3.1 Market by Application

4.4.4.3.2 Market by Product

4.4.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4.4.4.1 Market by Application

4.4.4.4.2 Market by Product

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.2 Application

4.5.3 Product

4.5.4 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)

4.5.4.1 South America

4.5.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.5.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.5.4.2 Middle East and Africa

4.5.4.2.1 Market by Application

4.5.4.2.2 Market by Product

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Market Shares

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 AUMOVIO SE

5.4.1.1 Overview

5.4.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.1.3 Top Competitors

5.4.1.4 Target Customers

5.4.1.5 Key Personnel

5.4.1.6 Analyst View

5.4.1.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.4.2.1 Overview

5.4.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.2.3 Top Competitors

5.4.2.4 Target Customers

5.4.2.5 Key Personnel

5.4.2.6 Analyst View

5.4.2.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.3 Valeo SA

5.4.3.1 Overview

5.4.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.3.3 Top Competitors

5.4.3.4 Target Customers

5.4.3.5 Key Personnel

5.4.3.6 Analyst View

5.4.3.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.4 DENSO Corporation

5.4.4.1 Overview

5.4.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.4.3 Top Competitors

5.4.4.4 Target Customers

5.4.4.5 Key Personnel

5.4.4.6 Analyst View

5.4.4.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

5.4.5.1 Overview

5.4.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.5.3 Top Competitors

5.4.5.4 Target Customers

5.4.5.5 Key Personnel

5.4.5.6 Analyst View

5.4.5.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.6 Magna International Inc.

5.4.6.1 Overview

5.4.6.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.6.3 Top Competitors

5.4.6.4 Target Customers

5.4.6.5 Key Personnel

5.4.6.6 Analyst View

5.4.6.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.7 Mobileye Global Inc.

5.4.7.1 Overview

5.4.7.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.7.3 Top Competitors

5.4.7.4 Target Customers

5.4.7.5 Key Personnel

5.4.7.6 Analyst View

5.4.7.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.8 Aptiv

5.4.8.1 Overview

5.4.8.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.8.3 Top Competitors

5.4.8.4 Target Customers

5.4.8.5 Key Personnel

5.4.8.6 Analyst View

5.4.8.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.9 Analog Devices, Inc.

5.4.9.1 Overview

5.4.9.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.9.3 Top Competitors

5.4.9.4 Target Customers

5.4.9.5 Key Personnel

5.4.9.6 Analyst View

5.4.9.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.10 ON Semiconductor Corporation

5.4.10.1 Overview

5.4.10.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.10.3 Top Competitors

5.4.10.4 Target Customers

5.4.10.5 Key Personnel

5.4.10.6 Analyst View

5.4.10.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.11 Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

5.4.11.1 Overview

5.4.11.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.11.3 Top Competitors

5.4.11.4 Target Customers

5.4.11.5 Key Personnel

5.4.11.6 Analyst View

5.4.11.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

5.4.12.1 Overview

5.4.12.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.12.3 Top Competitors

5.4.12.4 Target Customers

5.4.12.5 Key Personnel

5.4.12.6 Analyst View

5.4.12.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.13 Infineon Technologies

5.4.13.1 Overview

5.4.13.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.13.3 Top Competitors

5.4.13.4 Target Customers

5.4.13.5 Key Personnel

5.4.13.6 Analyst View

5.4.13.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.14 Hesai Group

5.4.14.1 Overview

5.4.14.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.14.3 Top Competitors

5.4.14.4 Target Customers

5.4.14.5 Key Personnel

5.4.14.6 Analyst View

5.4.14.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.15 RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

5.4.15.1 Overview

5.4.15.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.4.15.3 Top Competitors

5.4.15.4 Target Customers

5.4.15.5 Key Personnel

5.4.15.6 Analyst View

5.4.15.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4.16 Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured



AUMOVIO SE

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

DENSO Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye Global Inc.

Aptiv

Analog Devices, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies

Hesai Group RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

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