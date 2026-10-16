Global Data Center Piping Materials Market: Application, Product, And Country-Level Analysis, 2026-2035 AI Cooling Drives 27.28% CAGR And A $5.46 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through prefabrication, modular skids, BIM support, contractor training, and chiller-to-chip partnerships that cut labor, schedule risk, and qualification barriers.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Piping Materials Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Piping Materials Market Outlook

The global data center piping materials market is projected to increase from $490.9 million in 2025 to $5,463.7 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 27.28% during the forecast period 2026-2035. Growth is being driven by AI infrastructure expansion, rising rack density, hyperscale campus development, and increased adoption of direct liquid cooling.

The report covers pipes, tubing, fittings, couplings, joints, insulated systems, flexible hoses, double-containment systems, quick connectors, and related assemblies used in data center cooling and utility fluid networks. Materials analyzed include copper, carbon steel, galvanized steel, stainless steel, HDPE, PVC, CPVC, PP-R, PP-RCT, ABS, PEXa, PTFE, PFA, other fluoropolymers, and polyamide.

Cooling Architecture and Industrial Impact

AI and HPC workloads are reshaping data center cooling architecture by increasing heat output and thermal density. Large campuses continue to require extensive chilled-water, condenser-water, and heat-rejection infrastructure, while new AI halls and high-density colocation facilities are adding CDUs, secondary coolant loops, rack and row manifolds, flexible connections, and direct-to-chip circuits.

This hybrid model increases demand for facility-side piping and technology cooling networks. It also raises specification requirements for material compatibility, water chemistry, leak prevention, filtration, clean joining, prefabrication, and documented commissioning. Adoption is expected to advance fastest across greenfield hyperscale campuses, HPC facilities, and AI-ready colocation sites. Brownfield projects will typically use targeted retrofits, heat exchangers, and independent secondary loops where existing pressure or water quality conditions are unsuitable.

Piping manufacturers are responding with qualified multi-material portfolios, coolant-compatibility data, BIM objects, prefabrication services, and broader global supply capabilities. Mechanical contractors also require expertise in fusion-welded polymers, press systems, grooved assemblies, flexible hoses, and quick disconnects. Prefabricated pipe racks, skids, valve assemblies, and manifolds can reduce field labor, improve quality, and limit project schedule risk.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By application: Hyperscale, colocation, and other data center environments.

By product: Facility HVAC/chilled-water piping and liquid cooling piping.

By pipe type: Rigid, flexible, and other systems, including pre-insulated and double-containment solutions. By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Hyperscale facilities are expected to dominate the data center piping materials market by application. Large cloud and AI campuses combine high compute density, multi-building development, standardized global designs, and accelerated construction schedules. Their requirements span chilled-water mains, condenser-water systems, dry-cooler connections, pre-insulated campus distribution, CDUs, manifolds, and rack-level liquid pathways.

Facility HVAC/chilled-water piping is projected to remain the leading product segment because major data centers continue to depend on heat-rejection and environmental control infrastructure. Carbon steel and galvanized steel will remain important in large-diameter loops, while copper, stainless steel, HDPE, and engineered polymers will support mechanical rooms, buried distribution, corrosion-sensitive circuits, and modular installations. Liquid-cooling piping is expected to grow faster, but it will operate alongside a larger facility-side network.

Rigid piping will retain the largest share by pipe type due to its extensive use in central plants, mechanical corridors, condenser-water loops, chilled-water mains, dry-cooler connections, and campus distribution. Flexible assemblies will gain adoption near CDUs and racks, while pre-insulated and double-containment systems will address energy efficiency and leak-risk management.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the market, supported by a mature U.S.-led hyperscale ecosystem, a substantial colocation base, early adoption of high-density cooling, and extensive installed chilled-water infrastructure. AI and HPC projects are increasing demand for CDUs, manifolds, quick-disconnect components, flexible tubing, stainless steel, engineered polymers, and containment systems.

Power interconnection delays, water constraints, skilled labor shortages, and supplier qualification requirements may affect deployment schedules. These conditions strengthen demand for prefabrication, BIM support, installer training, regional inventory, factory testing, and documented commissioning. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional CAGR as cloud capacity, digital services, and AI infrastructure investment expand.

Recent Market Developments



In 2026, GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions and Rittal delivered a polymer-based cooling loop for NETMOUNTAINS, integrating facility water, technology cooling, HVAC, manifolds, quick-connect valves, and prefabricated components.

In 2026, PERMA-PIPE International Holdings announced an investment in a new U.S. Northeast facility serving AI data center, district heating, and district cooling customers. In 2025, CPC/Colder Products Company introduced the Everis UQD06 quick-disconnect solution for AI, HPC, and data center liquid-cooling systems.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

AI-led capacity expansion is the principal market driver. Higher IT loads require larger chilled-water mains, heat exchangers, dry-cooler and condenser-water loops, CDUs, manifolds, and liquid distribution systems. Direct liquid cooling adds demand for small-bore tubing, stainless or polymer fittings, secondary circuits, and serviceable quick disconnects. Compressed construction schedules are also increasing the value of factory-tested and prefabricated assemblies.

Material compatibility and water chemistry remain major challenges. Cooling loops may combine copper cold plates, stainless fittings, polymer hoses, elastomers, inhibitors, glycol blends, filters, and quick disconnects. Incompatible components can contribute to galvanic corrosion, particulate contamination, pressure loss, biological growth, clogging, or leakage. Brownfield installations create additional complexity because legacy systems may have different treatment histories, oxygen levels, filtration standards, operating temperatures, and pressure conditions.

The strongest commercial opportunity lies in hybrid chiller-to-chip networks. Operators are retaining facility chilled-water systems while adding liquid cooling for high-density computing. Brownfield retrofits also create demand for CDUs, manifolds, rear-door heat exchangers, containment, leak detection, and targeted AI cooling zones. Suppliers offering engineered materials, coolant compatibility, prefabrication, testing, commissioning support, and BIM resources can capture value beyond raw pipe sales.

Strategic Value for Organizations

The report provides market intelligence by application, product, pipe type, and region while assessing supplier positioning, technology trends, qualification barriers, labor requirements, water chemistry risks, and sustainability considerations. Organizations can use these insights to guide product development, regional expansion, channel partnerships, prefabrication investments, and market-entry planning.

Product strategies should connect facility and technology cooling through corrosion-resistant materials, pre-insulated distribution, double containment, leak detection, non-spill connectors, compatible seals, and documented coolant performance. Growth strategies should prioritize hyperscale operators, AI-ready colocation providers, cooling OEMs, MEP contractors, liquid-cooling integrators, and prefabrication partners. Competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on system assurance, global availability, local code support, installer training, factory testing, and mission-critical project references.

Research Methodology and Competitive Landscape

The research combines primary interviews with executives, marketing leaders, and technology specialists with secondary analysis of company reports, industry databases, technical organizations, and market publications. Primary research supports data validation, segmentation analysis, competitive assessment, and geographic market estimates. Secondary research examines market value, industry trends, innovation, applications, revenue models, and the competitive environment.

Key companies profiled include GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions, Victaulic, Aquatherm GmbH, Viega, Aliaxis, Parker Hannifin, NUPI Industrie Italiane, Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems, Zekelman Industries, Mueller Industries, PERMA-PIPE International Holdings, REHAU, Watts Water Technologies, CPC/Colder Products Company, and BRUGG Pipes. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on qualified material compatibility, prefabrication, design support, installer expertise, leak-risk management, and the ability to support integrated cooling infrastructure from central plants to rack-level connections.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Shift from Air-Cooled Facility Design to Hybrid Cooling Loops

1.1.2 Standardization of Facility Water and Technology Cooling Systems

1.1.3 AI-Optimized Facilities Increasing Material Specification Complexity

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Regulatory Landscape/Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.3.1 Regulatory Landscape

1.3.2 Ongoing Programs and Industry Consortia

1.3.3 Framework

1.4 Investment Landscape

1.5 Research and Development Review

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6.1 Use Case: Engineered Polymer Piping from Dry Cooler to Chip

1.6.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 AI-Led Data Center Capacity Expansion

1.7.1.2 Direct Liquid Cooling and High-Density Racks

1.7.1.3 Need for Resilient and Faster-to-Install Mission-Critical Piping

1.7.2 Market Challenges

1.7.2.1 Material Compatibility and Water Chemistry Risk

1.7.2.2 Skilled Labor, Codes, and Supplier Qualification

1.7.2.3 Water Constraints and Sustainability Scrutiny

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Chiller-to-Chip Polymer and Hybrid Networks

1.7.3.2 Brownfield Liquid Cooling Retrofits

1.7.3.3 Prefabricated Skids, Manifolds, and Double-Containment Systems

1.8 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Data Center Piping Materials Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Hyperscale

2.2.2 Colocation

2.2.3 Others

3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Data Center Piping Materials Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Facility HVAC/Chilled-Water Piping

3.2.1.1 Copper

3.2.1.2 Carbon Steel/Galvanized Steel

3.2.1.3 HDPE

3.2.1.4 Others

3.2.2 Liquid Cooling Piping

3.2.2.1 PVC/CPVC

3.2.2.2 HDPE

3.2.2.3 PTFE/Fluoropolymers

3.2.2.4 Polyamide

3.2.2.5 PE-Based Flexible Tubing

3.2.2.6 Others

3.3 Data Center Piping Materials Market (by Pipe Type)

3.3.1 Rigid

3.3.2 Flexible

3.3.3 Others (Pre-Insulated and Double-Containment)

4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.2 Application

4.2.3 Product

4.2.4 North America (by Country)

4.2.4.1 U.S.

4.2.4.2 Canada

4.2.4.3 Mexico

Each country analysis includes Application and Product coverage.

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 Europe (by Country)

4.3.4.1 Germany

4.3.4.2 France

4.3.4.3 U.K.

4.3.4.4 Italy

4.3.4.5 Netherlands

4.3.4.6 Ireland

4.3.4.7 Rest-of-Europe

Each country analysis includes Application and Product coverage.

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.2 Application

4.4.3 Product

4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.4.4.1 China

4.4.4.2 Japan

4.4.4.3 South Korea

4.4.4.4 Australia

4.4.4.5 India

4.4.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Each country analysis includes Application and Product coverage.

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.2 Application

4.5.3 Product

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Strategic Initiatives

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Company Profiles

Each company profile includes Overview, Top Products/Product Portfolio, Top Competitors, Target Customers, Key Personnel, Analyst View, and Market Share, 2025.

5.4.1 GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions

5.4.2 Victaulic

5.4.3 Aquatherm GmbH

5.4.4 Viega

5.4.5 Aliaxis

5.4.6 Parker Hannifin

5.4.7 NUPI Industrie Italiane

5.4.8 Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems

5.4.9 Zekelman Industries

5.4.10 Mueller Industries

5.4.11 PERMA-PIPE International Holdings

5.4.12 REHAU

5.4.13 Watts Water Technologies

5.4.14 CPC/Colder Products Company

5.4.15 BRUGG Pipes

5.5 List of Other Companies

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured



GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions

Victaulic

Aquatherm GmbH

Viega

Aliaxis

Parker Hannifin

NUPI Industrie Italiane

Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems

Zekelman Industries

Mueller Industries

PERMA-PIPE International Holdings

REHAU

Watts Water Technologies

CPC/Colder Products Company BRUGG Pipes

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900