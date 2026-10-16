Global Savory & Deli Foods Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2021-2030 Convenience And Premiumization Create Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convenience and premium-quality demand drive healthy growth, while channel and competitive insights help identify attractive market opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Savoury & Deli Foods Global Industry Guide 2021-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a top-line qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global savory & deli foods market, covering market size by value and volume, market share, competitive dynamics and forecasts to 2030. It also examines leading savory & deli foods companies, including their global operations, strategic positioning and key financial metrics.

Global Savory & Deli Foods Market Highlights



The global savory & deli foods market generated revenue of $200.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Market consumption volume reached 17.24 billion kilograms in 2025, following a CAGR of 1.5% during the same period.

Growth during 2020-25 was supported by evolving consumer preferences, changing lifestyles and rising demand for convenient, premium-quality food products.

Product coverage includes pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads, cured meats, savory baked goods, pates, pies & savory appetizers, fermented meats and other relevant categories.

Distribution channel analysis covers modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, foods & drinks specialists, convenience stores and other channels. Market values are calculated using retail selling prices and include applicable taxes.

All global savory & deli foods market data and forecasts are presented in nominal prices. Currency conversions used in the report are based on yearly average exchange rates. As a result, USD-denominated values may indicate a declining trend in selected countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt and Russia, primarily because of exchange rate movements rather than underlying reductions in local market activity.

Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage

The report enables businesses, investors and industry stakeholders to assess the size, growth trajectory and structure of the global savory & deli foods market. Value and volume forecasts through 2030 support strategic planning by identifying potential expansion opportunities across product categories and distribution channels.

Competitive intensity is evaluated through Five Forces analysis, offering insight into the factors influencing market attractiveness. This assessment considers the competitive environment, the position of major participants and the pressures shaping strategic decisions. Profiles of leading companies provide additional perspective on financial performance, international operations and market presence.

Macroeconomic indicators are also included to highlight broader trends within the Asia-Pacific economy and their potential implications for savory & deli foods demand, investment and commercial activity.

Business Value of the Report



Accelerate entry-level research with consolidated data on market value, consumption volume, growth rates, major segments and leading companies.

Evaluate historical global savory & deli foods market performance and identify the primary factors that influenced growth over the last five years.

Assess the competitive strength and attractiveness of the market using a structured Five Forces framework.

Review leading competitors through company profiles covering global operations, market positioning and financial performance.

Strengthen business presentations, investment cases and strategic pitches with five year forecasts for market value and volume. Support market entry, portfolio development and expansion planning with analysis extending to 2030.

Key Questions Addressed



What was the value of the global savory & deli foods market in 2025?

How large is the market expected to become by 2030?

Which factors are shaping competitive pressure across the industry?

How did the market perform between 2020 and 2025?

Which companies are the leading competitors in the global savory & deli foods market? Which product categories and distribution channels offer relevant growth opportunities?

By combining historical results, current market intelligence, company analysis and forecasts to 2030, the report provides a focused resource for understanding global savory & deli foods market trends and supporting informed commercial and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Savory & Deli Foods

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Global country data

4.2. Europe country data

4.3. France country data

4.4. Germany country data

4.5. Italy country data

4.6. Japan country data

4.7. Australia country data

4.8. Canada country data

4.9. China country data

4.10. The Netherlands country data

4.11. Spain country data

4.12. The United Kingdom country data

4.13. The United States country data

5 Regional and Country Market Analysis

5.1. Analysis framework: market overview, market data, market segmentation, market outlook and five forces analysis

5.2. Savory & Deli Foods in Asia-Pacific

5.3. Savory & Deli Foods in Europe

5.4. Savory & Deli Foods in France

5.5. Savory & Deli Foods in Germany

5.6. Savory & Deli Foods in Italy

5.7. Savory & Deli Foods in Japan

5.8. Savory & Deli Foods in Australia

5.9. Savory & Deli Foods in Canada

5.10. Savory & Deli Foods in China

5.11. Savory & Deli Foods in The Netherlands

5.12. Savory & Deli Foods in Spain

5.13. Savory & Deli Foods in The United Kingdom

5.14. Savory & Deli Foods in The United States

6 Company Profiles

6.1. Veg-pro Inc

6.2. Maple Leaf Foods Inc

6.3. Ocean Brands Gp

6.4. Reser's Fine Foods Inc

6.5. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

6.6. Empacadora Campo Frio SA de CV

6.7. Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

6.8. Redondo Iglesias SAU

6.9. Chiquita Brands International Sarl

6.10. The Kraft Heinz Co

6.11. Dole Food Co Inc

6.12. WH Group Ltd

6.13. Ajinomoto Co Inc

6.14. JBS NV

6.15. Pulmuone Co

6.16. Patties Foods Pty Ltd

6.17. Grandi Salumifici Italiani SpA

6.18. Salumificio Fratelli Beretta SpA

6.19. Gruppo Veronesi SpA

6.20. Casa Tarradellas SA

6.21. Societe LDC SA

6.22. Agrial SA

6.23. Fleury Michon SA

6.24. Hermann Wein Gmbh & Co KG

6.25. Busseto Food Inc

6.26. Itoham Foods Inc.

6.27. NH Foods Ltd

6.28. George Weston Foods Limited

6.29. Sargents Pty Ltd

6.30. Zwanenberg Food Group BV

6.31. Johma Salades BV

6.32. Royal Smilde BV

6.33. El Pozo Alimentacion SA

6.34. Nestle SA

6.35. Julian Martin SA

6.36. Peter's Food Service Ltd

6.37. THE COMPLEAT FOOD GROUP LIMITED

6.38. Pukka Pies Ltd

7 Appendix

7.1. Methodology

7.2. About the Publisher

List of Tables [105]

List of Figures [98]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Agrial SA

Ajinomoto Co Inc

Busseto Food Inc

Casa Tarradellas SA

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

Dole Food Co Inc

El Pozo Alimentacion SA

Empacadora Campo Frio SA de CV

Fleury Michon SA

George Weston Foods Limited

Grandi Salumifici Italiani SpA

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Gruppo Veronesi SpA

Hermann Wein Gmbh & Co KG

Itoham Foods Inc.

JBS NV

Johma Salades BV

Julian Martin SA

Maple Leaf Foods Inc

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd

Ocean Brands Gp

Patties Foods Pty Ltd

Peter's Food Service Ltd

Pukka Pies Ltd

Pulmuone Co

Redondo Iglesias SAU

Reser's Fine Foods Inc

Royal Smilde BV

Salumificio Fratelli Beretta SpA

Sargents Pty Ltd

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Societe LDC SA

THE COMPLEAT FOOD GROUP LIMITED

The Kraft Heinz Co

Veg-pro Inc

WH Group Ltd Zwanenberg Food Group BV

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