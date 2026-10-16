Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market: COVID-19 Impact And Forecasts By Syndrome And Country Point-Of-Care Molecular Testing Unlocks Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syndromic multiplex diagnostics can lower costs, improve outcomes and combat Anti Microbial Resistance as Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics converge.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Syndromic multiplex diagnostics are reshaping the infectious disease testing market as healthcare systems seek faster results, more efficient clinical workflows and improved patient outcomes. Accelerated by the COVID pandemic, this transformation is creating new opportunities for diagnostic companies, healthcare providers, laboratories and investors.

The report examines the expanding syndromic testing market and evaluates whether its already rapid growth could accelerate further. Market participants are reporting double-digit growth as healthcare organizations increasingly adopt diagnostic platforms capable of supporting timely, targeted clinical decisions. The analysis explores how these technologies may affect established infectious disease testing protocols and the future use of pathogen-specific tests.

A central focus is the convergence of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics. This combination is gaining market traction by bringing advanced infectious disease testing closer to patients while supporting faster clinical decision-making. The report assesses the potential for syndromic molecular diagnostics to move beyond centralized laboratories and into Physician's Offices, other decentralized care settings and, where appropriate, the Home.

The research also considers whether syndromic testing could replace a significant share of frontline infectious disease testing protocols. By identifying multiple relevant pathogens through a more streamlined diagnostic process, these platforms may reduce unnecessary test ordering, shorten the time to actionable results and support more effective treatment selection. The report analyzes the economic and operational factors that could enable broader adoption while addressing the limitations and challenges that may affect market development.

Antimicrobial resistance is another important area of analysis. Faster and more comprehensive infectious disease diagnostics can support antimicrobial stewardship by helping clinicians make better-informed treatment decisions. The report reviews how syndromic multiplex testing may contribute to lower costs, improved outcomes and more appropriate use of antimicrobial therapies across healthcare settings.

A dedicated section evaluates the extent to which syndromic molecular diagnostics are replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests. It examines available market data, adoption patterns and changing testing practices to provide insight into the scale and pace of this transition. The analysis also considers the continuing role of physicians and laboratory professionals as diagnostic technologies become more automated and widely accessible.

Five year market forecasts provide a forward-looking assessment of market size, growth potential and emerging opportunities. Coverage includes key industry issues, competitive trends, adoption drivers, barriers to implementation and the outlook for infectious disease diagnostics. These insights can help organizations assess market positioning, evaluate strategic opportunities and anticipate changes in clinical testing demand.

The report is designed to support investment decisions, company valuations, business planning and competitive analysis with current market data and focused industry intelligence. All report data is available in Excel format on request, enabling users to conduct customized analysis, compare market assumptions and integrate the findings into financial or strategic models.

For diagnostic manufacturers, investors, laboratories, healthcare organizations and other industry stakeholders, the report provides a concise, evidence-based view of how syndromic multiplex diagnostics are influencing the future of infectious disease testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis & COVID Impact Overview

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1.4 Market Shares of Leading Companies - Table and Chart

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?

2.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

2.2.1 Syndromic Testing - more than Panels.

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Multiplex Market Size.

2.3.2 Currency.

2.3.3 Years.

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3.1 The Coronavirus

3.1.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

3.1.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

3.1.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

3.1.3.1 Signs and symptoms

3.1.3.2 Transmission

3.1.3.3 Diagnosis

3.1.3.4 Prevention

3.1.3.5 Management

3.1.3.6 Prognosis

3.1.3.7 New Strains and Subsequent Mutations

3.2 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.2.1 Virology

3.2.1.1 Classification

3.2.1.2 Structure and genome

3.2.1.3 Tropism

3.2.1.4 Replication cycle

3.2.1.5 Genetic variability

3.2.2 Diagnosis

3.2.3 Testing

3.2.3.1 Antibody tests

3.2.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

3.2.3.3 Antigen Tests

3.2.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

3.2.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment

3.3 HBV - Hepatitis B

3.3.1 Virology

3.3.1.1 Genome

3.3.1.2 Pathogenesis

3.3.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

3.3.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

3.3.2 Mechanisms

3.3.3 Diagnosis

3.3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.4.1 Taxonomy

3.4.1.1 Structure

3.4.1.2 Genome

3.4.2 Molecular biology

3.4.3 Replication

3.4.4 Genotypes

3.4.4.1 Clinical importance

3.4.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.5.1 Virology

3.5.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

3.5.1.2 Role in cancer

3.5.1.3 E2 research

3.5.1.4 Latency period

3.5.1.5 Clearance

3.5.2 Diagnosis

3.5.2.1 Cervical testing

3.5.2.2 Oral testing

3.5.2.3 Testing men

3.5.2.4 Other testing

3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 Influenza

3.6.1 Virology

3.6.1.1 Types of virus

3.6.1.2 Influenzavirus A

3.6.1.3 Influenzavirus B

3.6.1.4 Influenzavirus C

3.6.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

3.6.1.6 Replication

3.6.2 Testing

3.6.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

3.6.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.7.1 Gonorrhea

3.7.1.1 Diagnosis

3.7.1.2 Screening

3.7.2 Chlamydia

3.7.2.1 Diagnosis

3.7.2.2 Screening

3.7.3 Testing

3.7.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

3.7.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

3.7.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8 Tuberculosis

3.8.1 Mycobacteria

3.8.2 Diagnosis

3.8.2.1 Active tuberculosis

3.8.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

3.8.3 Epidemiology

3.8.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

3.8.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.9 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3.9.1 Diagnosis

3.9.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

3.9.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.10 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

3.10.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

3.10.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Industry Participants

4.1.1 IVD Supplier

4.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

4.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

4.1.4 Independent lab analytical

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician lab

4.1.8 Audit body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.2.3 Segmenting the Syndromic Testing Market

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Speed of Diagnosis.

5.1.2 Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.

5.1.3 Point of Care Advantage.

5.1.4 Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

5.1.5 Single Visits.

5.1.6 Improvement in Outcomes.

5.1.7 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Lower Prices.

5.2.2 Administration/reimbursement.

5.2.3 Infectious Disease is Declining But..

5.2.4 Wellness Hurts.

5.2.5 Economic Growth improves Living Standards.

5.2.6 Impact of the Pandemic Recession

5.3 Instrumentation and Automation

5.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.3.2 The Shrinking Machine.

5.3.3 Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

5.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.4.1 Syndromictrends.com

5.4.2 Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

5.4.3 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

5.4.4 The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

5.4.5 The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

5.4.6 Syndromics drives POCT adoption.

5.4.7 A Big Future for PCR?

6 Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 QuantuMDx Developing Syndromic Panels for European Launch

6.3 Quidel Gains CE Mark for Savanna Analyzer, Respiratory Panel

6.4 QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid PoC PCR System

6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Seegene Partner for MDx Development

6.6 Baebies to Expand Finder Platform

6.7 With Luminex Acquisition, DiaSorin to Broaden MDx Portfolio

6.8 Binx Health Targeting Clinics, DTC & OTC With STI Tests

6.9 Luminex Lands BARDA Grant to Develop Test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV

6.10 Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic

6.11 MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex SARS-CoV-2, Flu Test

6.12 New Approach Involves Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

6.13 Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test

6.14 Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle

6.15 Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround

6.16 Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests

6.17 BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU

6.18 Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs

6.19 ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M

6.20 COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing

6.21 GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June

6.22 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark

6.23 Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control

6.24 bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA

6.25 Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic

6.26 Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel

6.27 Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC

6.28 QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed

6.29 McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA

6.30 Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance

6.31 Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc.

6.32 Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance

6.33 Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system

6.34 Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux

6.35 Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

6.36 Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC

6.37 SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform

6.38 QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU

6.39 Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

6.40 Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals

6.41 BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial

7 Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

7.1 Abacus Diagnostica

7.2 Abbott Diagnostics

7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.4 Ador Diagnostics

7.5 Akonni Biosystems

7.6 Alveo Technologies

7.7 Antelope Dx

7.8 Applied BioCode

7.9 Aus Diagnostics

7.10 Baebies

7.11 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.12 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.13 Binx Health

7.14 Biocartis

7.15 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

7.16 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.18 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

7.19 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.20 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

7.21 Cue Health

7.22 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

7.23 Diagenode Diagnostics

7.24 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.25 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

7.26 Eurofins Scientific

7.27 Fluxergy

7.28 Fusion Genomics.

7.29 Genetic Signatures

7.30 GenMark Dx (Roche)

7.31 Hibergene Diagnostics

7.32 Hologic

7.33 Immunexpress

7.34 Inflammatix

7.35 Invetech

7.36 Janssen Diagnostics

7.37 Karius

7.38 Lexagene

7.39 LightDeck Diagnostics

7.40 Lucira Health

7.41 Luminex Corp

7.42 Maxim Biomedical

7.43 Meridian Bioscience

7.44 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

7.45 Millipore Sigma

7.46 Mobidiag (Hologic)

7.47 Molbio Diagnostics

7.48 Nanomix

7.49 Novel Microdevices

7.50 Operon

7.51 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.52 Panagene

7.53 Perkin Elmer

7.54 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.55 Prominex

7.56 Qiagen Gmbh

7.57 Quantumdx

7.58 Quidel

7.59 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.60 Saw Diagnostics

7.61 Seegene

7.62 Siemens Healthineers

7.63 Sona Nanotech

7.64 SpeeDx

7.65 T2 Biosystems

7.66 Talis Biomedical

7.67 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.68 Veramarx

7.69 Visby Medical

7.70 XCR Diagnostics

8 The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Syndrome

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - End Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Syndrome - Segments Growth

8.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Place

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - End Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

9 Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome

9.1 Respiratory

9.1.1 Table Respiratory - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Respiratory Growth

9.2 Gastrointestinal

9.2.1 Table Gastrointestinal - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Gastrointestinal Growth

9.3 Blood

9.3.1 Table Blood - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Blood Growth

9.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

9.4.1 Table Meningitis/Encephalitis - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Meningitis/Encephalitis Growth

9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.5.1 Table Sexually Transmitted Disease - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Sexually Transmitted Disease Growth

9.6 Other Syndrome

9.6.1 Table Other - by Country

9.6.2 Chart - Other Growth

10 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.1.1 Table Hospital Lab - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Hospital Lab Growth

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.2.1 Table Outpatient Lab - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Outpatient Lab Growth

10.3 Point of Care

10.3.1 Table Point of Care - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Point of Care Growth

10.4 Other Place

10.4.1 Table Other - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Other Place Growth

11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

11.2 Cartridges

11.2.1 Table Cartridges - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Cartridges Growth

11.3 Reagents

11.3.1 Table Reagents - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Reagents Growth

11.4 Other Product

11.4.1 Table Other Product - by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Other Product Growth

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

List of Tables [48]

List of Figures [46]

Companies Featured



Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Aus Diagnostics

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fusion Genomics.

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Lucira Health

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

Millipore Sigma

Mobidiag (Hologic)

Molbio Diagnostics

Nanomix

Novel Microdevices

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veramarx

Visby Medical XCR Diagnostics

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