US Modular Construction Market Size, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2030 Automation, Cost Savings, And Green Building Unlock A USD 7.54 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Modular Construction Market in the US 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The modular construction market in the US is projected to expand by USD 7.54 billion during 2025-2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Market growth is supported by demand for lower construction costs, faster project completion, sustainable building practices and technology-enabled solutions that help address skilled labor shortages.
The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the US modular construction industry, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges and competitive dynamics. It also examines the strategies and capabilities of approximately 25 vendors, offering insights that can help market participants evaluate opportunities and strengthen their competitive positions.
Cost efficiency and accelerated project timelines remain important drivers of modular construction adoption in the US. Off-site production methods can improve project consistency and enable construction activities to progress under controlled manufacturing conditions. At the same time, increasing alignment with sustainability mandates and green building initiatives is encouraging developers, contractors and building owners to consider modular solutions across a broader range of projects.
Digital technology and automation are expected to play a significant role in the market's development. The integration of advanced design platforms, automated production systems and data-driven project management tools is improving planning, manufacturing and installation processes. These capabilities can support greater precision, operational efficiency and scalability while reducing reliance on scarce skilled labor.
Strategic expansion into diverse end-use segments is also expected to generate demand. Vendors are broadening their offerings beyond traditional applications and investing in customization and high-performance design. This shift is helping modular construction address increasingly complex requirements across residential and commercial developments.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the US modular construction market by application, type, material and region:
- By Application: Residential and commercial By Type: Permanent and relocatable By Material: Steel, wood, concrete and others By Region: North America and the US
Permanent modular construction is positioned to benefit from long-term demand for efficient residential and commercial development. Relocatable structures continue to support organizations requiring adaptable space solutions. Material selection varies by project requirements, with steel, wood and concrete providing different structural, design and performance characteristics.
Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis
The report includes a detailed vendor landscape designed to help companies assess the competitive environment and identify potential growth strategies. Companies covered include Aries Building Systems, Autovol, Boxabl Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Champion Homes Inc., Clayton Homes Inc., Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Guerdon LLC, McGrath RentCorp. Inc., Mighty Buildings Inc., MODLOGIQ Inc., Modular Genius Inc., Panel Built Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Triumph Modular Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Wilmot Modular Structures Inc. and Z Modular.
The competitive analysis evaluates factors such as pricing, profitability, competition, promotions and market positioning. It also reviews emerging trends and challenges that may influence vendor performance and future investment decisions. This information can assist companies in refining their strategies, evaluating expansion opportunities and responding to changing customer requirements.
The findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data are synthesized through qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of market conditions. The report covers US modular construction market sizing, forecasts, industry analysis, segmentation and vendor selection methodology, offering reliable insights into the factors expected to shape growth through 2030.
US Modular Construction Market Gains Momentum Through Digital Integration, Automation and Cost Efficiency
The US modular construction market is positioned for continued development as construction companies, property developers and project owners seek more efficient building methods. A new industry report identifies significant cost reductions and accelerated project timelines as major factors driving market growth. These advantages are strengthening demand for modular solutions across projects that require greater budget control, predictable scheduling and consistent production processes.
The report recognizes the following companies as key players in the US modular construction market: Aries Building Systems, Autovol, Boxabl Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Champion Homes Inc., Clayton Homes Inc., Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Guerdon LLC, McGrath RentCorp. Inc., Mighty Buildings Inc., MODLOGIQ Inc., Modular Genius Inc., Panel Built Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Triumph Modular Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Wilmot Modular Structures Inc., and Z Modular.
These market participants represent a broad competitive landscape encompassing modular buildings, prefabricated housing, portable structures and specialized construction systems. Their activities continue to shape market competition as vendors pursue operational improvements, expand project capabilities and respond to evolving customer requirements. The report evaluates this vendor environment to provide stakeholders with relevant insight into the companies influencing the direction of modular construction in the US.
Commenting on the findings, an analyst from the research team said, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is pervasive integration of digital technologies and automation." This trend is expected to influence planning, design, manufacturing and project coordination across the modular construction sector. Greater use of digital platforms and automated systems can help companies improve accuracy, coordinate workflows and support more consistent production outcomes.
Digital technology is also becoming increasingly important as modular construction companies manage complex project requirements across factory and jobsite operations. Integrated systems can support communication among designers, manufacturers, contractors and customers while providing greater visibility throughout the construction process. Automation may further enhance production capacity and quality management, enabling vendors to address demand while maintaining standardized processes.
Cost efficiency remains a central consideration in the US modular construction market. Controlled manufacturing processes, coordinated material use and streamlined assembly can contribute to more predictable project expenditures. At the same time, accelerated timelines may allow project owners to begin using completed buildings sooner. The combination of cost reductions and faster delivery is increasing the relevance of modular construction for organizations evaluating alternatives to conventional project execution.
The market study was prepared using an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary information included input from key industry participants, while secondary sources supported the assessment of market conditions, vendor activity and developing trends. This methodology was designed to present a balanced analysis based on information gathered from multiple relevant sources.
In addition to examining growth drivers and technology trends, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and vendor landscape. It includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, offering insight into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The findings can assist construction companies, investors, suppliers, developers and other stakeholders as they assess competitive positioning and strategic opportunities within the US modular construction market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Material Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Modular Construction Market in US 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on Modular Construction Market in US 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Material segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Material Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 The impact of AI on modular construction market in US
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Application
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Application
- Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application
8.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Market opportunity by Application ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by Type
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by Type
- Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type
9.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Market opportunity by Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Material
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Material - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Material - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Material
- Chart on Comparison by Material Data Table on Comparison by Material
10.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.7 Market opportunity by Material
- Market opportunity by Material ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
12.1 Market drivers
- Significant cost reductions and accelerated project timelines Alignment with sustainability mandates and green building initiatives Mitigation of skilled labor deficiencies through technological integration
12.2 Market challenges
- Fragmented codes, permitting friction, and inconsistent oversight impeding scale Financing structure, insurance alignment, and cash flow timing within industry Logistics, transportation constraints, and supply chain volatility
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
12.4 Market opportunities
- Pervasive integration of digital technologies and automation Strategic expansion into diverse end-use segments Expansion of customization and high-performance design
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
13.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
13.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
14.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
14.4 Boxabl Inc.
- Boxabl Inc. - Overview Boxabl Inc. - Product / Service Boxabl Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.5 Cavco Industries Inc.
- Cavco Industries Inc. - Overview Cavco Industries Inc. - Business segments Cavco Industries Inc. - Key offerings Cavco Industries Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.6 Champion Homes Inc.
- Champion Homes Inc. - Overview Champion Homes Inc. - Business segments Champion Homes Inc. - Key offerings Champion Homes Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.7 Clayton Homes Inc.
- Clayton Homes Inc. - Overview Clayton Homes Inc. - Product / Service Clayton Homes Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.8 Falcon Structures
- Falcon Structures - Overview Falcon Structures - Product / Service Falcon Structures - Key offerings SWOT
14.9 FullStack Modular
- FullStack Modular - Overview FullStack Modular - Product / Service FullStack Modular - Key offerings SWOT
14.10 Guerdon LLC
- Guerdon LLC - Overview Guerdon LLC - Product / Service Guerdon LLC - Key offerings SWOT
14.11 McGrath RentCorp. Inc.
- McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Overview McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Product / Service McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.12 MODLOGIQ Inc.
- MODLOGIQ Inc. - Overview MODLOGIQ Inc. - Product / Service MODLOGIQ Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.13 Modular Genius Inc.
- Modular Genius Inc. - Overview Modular Genius Inc. - Product / Service Modular Genius Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.14 Panel Built Inc.
- Panel Built Inc. - Overview Panel Built Inc. - Product / Service Panel Built Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.15 Plant Prefab Inc.
- Plant Prefab Inc. - Overview Plant Prefab Inc. - Product / Service Plant Prefab Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.16 Triumph Modular Inc.
- Triumph Modular Inc. - Overview Triumph Modular Inc. - Product / Service Triumph Modular Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.17 WillScot Holdings Corp.
- WillScot Holdings Corp. - Overview WillScot Holdings Corp. - Business segments WillScot Holdings Corp. - Key offerings WillScot Holdings Corp. - Segment focus SWOT
14.18 Z Modular
- Z Modular - Overview Z Modular - Product / Service Z Modular - Key offerings SWOT
15 Appendix
15.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
15.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
15.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
15.6 Data validation
- Data validation
15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
15.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
15.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
15.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [163]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aries Building Systems Autovol Boxabl Inc. Cavco Industries Inc. Champion Homes Inc. Clayton Homes Inc. Falcon Structures FullStack Modular Guerdon LLC McGrath RentCorp. Inc. Mighty Buildings Inc. MODLOGIQ Inc. Modular Genius Inc. Panel Built Inc. Plant Prefab Inc. Satellite Shelters Inc. Triumph Modular Inc. WillScot Holdings Corp. Wilmot Modular Structures Inc. Z Modular
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