US Modular Construction Market Size, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2030 Automation, Cost Savings, And Green Building Unlock A USD 7.54 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut costs and accelerate timelines through digital automation, while expanding into diverse end-use segments with customizable, high-performance modular designs.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Modular Construction Market in the US 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular construction market in the US is projected to expand by USD 7.54 billion during 2025-2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Market growth is supported by demand for lower construction costs, faster project completion, sustainable building practices and technology-enabled solutions that help address skilled labor shortages.

The report provides an up-to-date assessment of the US modular construction industry, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges and competitive dynamics. It also examines the strategies and capabilities of approximately 25 vendors, offering insights that can help market participants evaluate opportunities and strengthen their competitive positions.

Cost efficiency and accelerated project timelines remain important drivers of modular construction adoption in the US. Off-site production methods can improve project consistency and enable construction activities to progress under controlled manufacturing conditions. At the same time, increasing alignment with sustainability mandates and green building initiatives is encouraging developers, contractors and building owners to consider modular solutions across a broader range of projects.

Digital technology and automation are expected to play a significant role in the market's development. The integration of advanced design platforms, automated production systems and data-driven project management tools is improving planning, manufacturing and installation processes. These capabilities can support greater precision, operational efficiency and scalability while reducing reliance on scarce skilled labor.

Strategic expansion into diverse end-use segments is also expected to generate demand. Vendors are broadening their offerings beyond traditional applications and investing in customization and high-performance design. This shift is helping modular construction address increasingly complex requirements across residential and commercial developments.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the US modular construction market by application, type, material and region:



By Application: Residential and commercial

By Type: Permanent and relocatable

By Material: Steel, wood, concrete and others By Region: North America and the US

Permanent modular construction is positioned to benefit from long-term demand for efficient residential and commercial development. Relocatable structures continue to support organizations requiring adaptable space solutions. Material selection varies by project requirements, with steel, wood and concrete providing different structural, design and performance characteristics.

Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

The report includes a detailed vendor landscape designed to help companies assess the competitive environment and identify potential growth strategies. Companies covered include Aries Building Systems, Autovol, Boxabl Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Champion Homes Inc., Clayton Homes Inc., Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Guerdon LLC, McGrath RentCorp. Inc., Mighty Buildings Inc., MODLOGIQ Inc., Modular Genius Inc., Panel Built Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Triumph Modular Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Wilmot Modular Structures Inc. and Z Modular.

The competitive analysis evaluates factors such as pricing, profitability, competition, promotions and market positioning. It also reviews emerging trends and challenges that may influence vendor performance and future investment decisions. This information can assist companies in refining their strategies, evaluating expansion opportunities and responding to changing customer requirements.

The findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data are synthesized through qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of market conditions. The report covers US modular construction market sizing, forecasts, industry analysis, segmentation and vendor selection methodology, offering reliable insights into the factors expected to shape growth through 2030.

US Modular Construction Market Gains Momentum Through Digital Integration, Automation and Cost Efficiency

The US modular construction market is positioned for continued development as construction companies, property developers and project owners seek more efficient building methods. A new industry report identifies significant cost reductions and accelerated project timelines as major factors driving market growth. These advantages are strengthening demand for modular solutions across projects that require greater budget control, predictable scheduling and consistent production processes.

The report recognizes the following companies as key players in the US modular construction market: Aries Building Systems, Autovol, Boxabl Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Champion Homes Inc., Clayton Homes Inc., Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Guerdon LLC, McGrath RentCorp. Inc., Mighty Buildings Inc., MODLOGIQ Inc., Modular Genius Inc., Panel Built Inc., Plant Prefab Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Triumph Modular Inc., WillScot Holdings Corp., Wilmot Modular Structures Inc., and Z Modular.

These market participants represent a broad competitive landscape encompassing modular buildings, prefabricated housing, portable structures and specialized construction systems. Their activities continue to shape market competition as vendors pursue operational improvements, expand project capabilities and respond to evolving customer requirements. The report evaluates this vendor environment to provide stakeholders with relevant insight into the companies influencing the direction of modular construction in the US.

Commenting on the findings, an analyst from the research team said, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is pervasive integration of digital technologies and automation." This trend is expected to influence planning, design, manufacturing and project coordination across the modular construction sector. Greater use of digital platforms and automated systems can help companies improve accuracy, coordinate workflows and support more consistent production outcomes.

Digital technology is also becoming increasingly important as modular construction companies manage complex project requirements across factory and jobsite operations. Integrated systems can support communication among designers, manufacturers, contractors and customers while providing greater visibility throughout the construction process. Automation may further enhance production capacity and quality management, enabling vendors to address demand while maintaining standardized processes.

Cost efficiency remains a central consideration in the US modular construction market. Controlled manufacturing processes, coordinated material use and streamlined assembly can contribute to more predictable project expenditures. At the same time, accelerated timelines may allow project owners to begin using completed buildings sooner. The combination of cost reductions and faster delivery is increasing the relevance of modular construction for organizations evaluating alternatives to conventional project execution.

The market study was prepared using an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary information included input from key industry participants, while secondary sources supported the assessment of market conditions, vendor activity and developing trends. This methodology was designed to present a balanced analysis based on information gathered from multiple relevant sources.

In addition to examining growth drivers and technology trends, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and vendor landscape. It includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, offering insight into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The findings can assist construction companies, investors, suppliers, developers and other stakeholders as they assess competitive positioning and strategic opportunities within the US modular construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Material Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Modular Construction Market in US 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Modular Construction Market in US 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Material segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Material Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The impact of AI on modular construction market in US

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Application



Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application

8.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Application



Market opportunity by Application ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments



Chart on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Type



Chart on Comparison by Type Data Table on Comparison by Type

9.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by Type



Market opportunity by Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Material

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Material - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Material - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Material



Chart on Comparison by Material Data Table on Comparison by Material

10.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Wood - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.7 Market opportunity by Material



Market opportunity by Material ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

12.1 Market drivers



Significant cost reductions and accelerated project timelines

Alignment with sustainability mandates and green building initiatives Mitigation of skilled labor deficiencies through technological integration

12.2 Market challenges



Fragmented codes, permitting friction, and inconsistent oversight impeding scale

Financing structure, insurance alignment, and cash flow timing within industry Logistics, transportation constraints, and supply chain volatility

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

12.4 Market opportunities



Pervasive integration of digital technologies and automation

Strategic expansion into diverse end-use segments Expansion of customization and high-performance design

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

14.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

14.4 Boxabl Inc.



Boxabl Inc. - Overview

Boxabl Inc. - Product / Service

Boxabl Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.5 Cavco Industries Inc.



Cavco Industries Inc. - Overview

Cavco Industries Inc. - Business segments

Cavco Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Cavco Industries Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.6 Champion Homes Inc.



Champion Homes Inc. - Overview

Champion Homes Inc. - Business segments

Champion Homes Inc. - Key offerings

Champion Homes Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.7 Clayton Homes Inc.



Clayton Homes Inc. - Overview

Clayton Homes Inc. - Product / Service

Clayton Homes Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.8 Falcon Structures



Falcon Structures - Overview

Falcon Structures - Product / Service

Falcon Structures - Key offerings SWOT

14.9 FullStack Modular



FullStack Modular - Overview

FullStack Modular - Product / Service

FullStack Modular - Key offerings SWOT

14.10 Guerdon LLC



Guerdon LLC - Overview

Guerdon LLC - Product / Service

Guerdon LLC - Key offerings SWOT

14.11 McGrath RentCorp. Inc.



McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Overview

McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Product / Service

McGrath RentCorp. Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.12 MODLOGIQ Inc.



MODLOGIQ Inc. - Overview

MODLOGIQ Inc. - Product / Service

MODLOGIQ Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.13 Modular Genius Inc.



Modular Genius Inc. - Overview

Modular Genius Inc. - Product / Service

Modular Genius Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.14 Panel Built Inc.



Panel Built Inc. - Overview

Panel Built Inc. - Product / Service

Panel Built Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.15 Plant Prefab Inc.



Plant Prefab Inc. - Overview

Plant Prefab Inc. - Product / Service

Plant Prefab Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.16 Triumph Modular Inc.



Triumph Modular Inc. - Overview

Triumph Modular Inc. - Product / Service

Triumph Modular Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.17 WillScot Holdings Corp.



WillScot Holdings Corp. - Overview

WillScot Holdings Corp. - Business segments

WillScot Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

WillScot Holdings Corp. - Segment focus SWOT

14.18 Z Modular



Z Modular - Overview

Z Modular - Product / Service

Z Modular - Key offerings SWOT

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

15.5 Data procurement

Information sources

15.6 Data validation

Data validation

15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

15.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

15.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

15.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [163]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aries Building Systems

Autovol

Boxabl Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Champion Homes Inc.

Clayton Homes Inc.

Falcon Structures

FullStack Modular

Guerdon LLC

McGrath RentCorp. Inc.

Mighty Buildings Inc.

MODLOGIQ Inc.

Modular Genius Inc.

Panel Built Inc.

Plant Prefab Inc.

Satellite Shelters Inc.

Triumph Modular Inc.

WillScot Holdings Corp.

Wilmot Modular Structures Inc. Z Modular

For more information about this report visit

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