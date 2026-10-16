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A closer look at five established suppliers supporting reliable power transmission and distribution.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 13, 2026 - China's cable accessories industry serves power transmission and distribution networks through products designed to connect, insulate, seal and protect electrical cable systems. In 2026, five manufacturers and industry participants worth examining are Ningbo Tonyhoo Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., CHANG LAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD., CYG Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Amcore Electric Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. Their publicly described business activities cover different parts of the cable accessory value chain, from complete cable connection components to heat-shrinkable materials used in electrical insulation and protection.Industry Context: A Cable Accessories Market Approaching USD 38 BillionAccording to Global Market Insights (GMI), the global cable accessories market was valued at USD 35.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.88 billion in 2026. The research identifies Asia-Pacific as both the largest and fastest-growing regional market, supported by ongoing grid modernization and investment in power infrastructure.Different installation technologies continue to serve distinct application requirements. GMI reported that the heat shrink cable accessories segment was valued at USD 2,113.7 million in 2024, while the cold shrink tubing market reached USD 2.38 billion in the same year. Cold shrink systems can be suitable for sites where open-flame installation is restricted, whereas heat shrink products remain an option for projects where installation procedures, available equipment and cost requirements support their use.Technical requirements also influence product selection. IEEE 1816-2024 addresses industry practices for preparing shielded cables rated from 2.5 kV through 46 kV for mating accessories. For manufacturers and project owners, cable compatibility, voltage rating, installation conditions and supporting test documentation remain central considerations.Trade statistics offer only a broad view of this market. HS heading 8544 covers insulated wire and cable and other insulated electric conductors, whether or not fitted with connectors; it does not separately identify all cable accessory products. Company-level product information and technical documentation therefore remain important sources for understanding the capabilities of individual manufacturers.The Five Manufacturers in FocusThe following profiles outline the companies' publicly described business activities and their relevance to the cable accessories sector. Product specifications, test reports and market-specific conformity requirements should be confirmed directly with each company.Ningbo Tonyhoo Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 1997 and based in Yinzhou District, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Ningbo Tonyhoo Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures cable accessories and related power environmental protection materials. Company materials state that it was recognized as a national high-tech enterprise in 2015, received an AA-level contract-abiding and creditworthy designation in 2019, and received an Excellent Supplier Quality Award in 2020 for 2019. The company also reports that it became a director unit of the Ningbo Electrical and Power Industry Association in 2020.According to its published company information, Tonyhoo holds 12 trademark certificates and more than 60 patents. Its stated operating figures include a 9,900 m2 facility, approximately 100 employees, 20 R&D engineers and annual production capacity of about 200,000 units. The company reports that exports account for approximately 50% of output, with overseas markets including the United States, Thailand, Albania, Vietnam, Tunisia, Russia and Saudi Arabia. It also states that its products have been tested by the State Grid High Voltage Testing Center, SGS or the Shanghai Cable Research Institute.Tonyhoo's published catalogue covers medium- and low-voltage cable accessories, power environmental protection materials, and medium- and high-voltage explosion-proof protection products. Its listed product range includes the following:Cold Shrink Intermediate Joint: Models JLS-10/1.1, JLS-10/3.3, JLS-35/1.3 and JLS-35/3.4 are listed for specified 10 kV and 35 kV cable systems, with product information covering 8.7/10 kV, 12/20 kV and 19/35 kV classes and conductor cross-sections of 25–400 mm2.Cold Shrink Termination: Listed models include NLS-10/3.3, WLS-10/3.3, NLS-35/1.3 and WLS-35/1.3. Buyers should confirm the applicable voltage class and cable cross-section for each model against the company's current technical documentation.Heat Shrink Termination: Models SY10kV, SY26kV and SY35kV are listed for 8.7/10 kV, 12/20 kV and 19/35 kV applications. Published parameters include a 2:1 shrink ratio and a stated withstand-voltage test of 39 kV for five minutes.Separable Connector: The DS/SC series is listed for 10 kV applications, with a rated current of 630 A, a stated one-minute AC withstand voltage of 42 kV, a lightning impulse withstand voltage of 95 kV and partial discharge of no more than 10 pC.Cable Lug: The DT/SC series uses tin-plated copper and is listed for conductor cross-sections of 10–400 mm2, with DIN/GB references and a stated operating-temperature range of -40°C to 125°C.Oil-Immersed Transformer: Listed series include S11-M, S13-M, S20-M and S22-M, with rated capacities of 30–500 kVA, specified high-voltage options and a 0.4 kV low-voltage rating.Polyurethane Sealant: The J-399, J-499 and J-699 series are listed for 10–35 kV applications, with a stated hardness of 55A ±10.Explosion-Proof Blanket: Models DS-FBT-10, DS-FBT-35, DS-FBT-110 and DS-FBT-220 are described as using Oxford cloth and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene. Published specifications include B1 combustion performance and breakdown strength of at least 20 kV·mm−1.Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Protection Housing: The company's listed protection housings cover 10 kV, 35 kV and 110 kV applications. Published parameters include flexural strength of 127 MPa and a three-day salt-water test in 3% sodium chloride solution.Other protection products: The catalogue also includes stainless-steel explosion-proof housings, models DS-FBH (SS)-1 through DS-FBH (SS)-8, and cross-interconnection grounding boxes for 35 kV, 66 kV, 110 kV and 220 kV systems.These product categories position Tonyhoo across cable connection, insulation, sealing and protection applications. For project-specific selection, the current model datasheet and test documentation should take precedence over general catalogue descriptions.CHANG LAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.CHANG LAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. is included among the China-based companies associated with the cable accessories and power transmission equipment sector. Its relevance to this industry review is its stated business association with cable connection and insulation products. For project evaluation, buyers should review the company's current catalogue to establish which joint and termination types it supplies, the voltage classes covered by individual models, and whether the available technical reports match the intended cable system and destination market.CYG Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd.CYG Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the power cable accessories and smart-grid equipment sector. Its publicly available corporate information describes cable accessories ranging from 1 kV to 500 kV, including cold-shrink and prefabricated terminations and intermediate joints, alongside cable connection technologies and power cable monitoring solutions. This product scope makes CYG relevant to projects that require cable connection components across multiple voltage levels. Buyers should confirm the precise product model, applicable cable construction and available type-test documentation for each project.Jiangsu Amcore Electric Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Amcore Electric Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a Jiangsu-based company associated with the electrical equipment and cable accessories sector. Its potential relevance to cable accessory projects should be assessed against its current product documentation, particularly the availability of accessories compatible with the required voltage class, conductor cross-section and installation environment. For medium-voltage applications, buyers should verify the product's intended cable construction, installation method and supporting test evidence before confirming technical suitability.Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. focuses on cross-linked materials and heat-shrinkable products used in electrical insulation and mechanical protection. Its published product information includes heat-shrinkable tubing, heat-shrinkable power cable accessories, cold-shrinkable cable accessories and related insulation products. WOER's cable accessory product portfolio also includes heat shrink and cold shrink terminations and joints, pre-moulded accessories, and separable connectors. These products are used in power transmission, distribution and other electrical applications. The company's role in the supply chain is therefore relevant both to buyers sourcing shrinkable materials and to projects evaluating compatible cable accessory solutions.Comparative Positioning: Different Roles in the Cable Accessories Value ChainThe five companies should not be assessed solely by catalogue size because their product scope and position in the supply chain differ.Portfolio breadth. Tonyhoo's published catalogue includes cold shrink joints and terminations, heat shrink terminations, separable connectors, cable lugs, sealants, protection housings, grounding boxes and oil-immersed transformers. CYG's published scope covers cable accessories across a broad range of voltage levels, together with smart-grid equipment and cable monitoring. WOER's product information places particular emphasis on shrinkable materials and cable accessories. For CHANG LAN and Jiangsu Amcore, the current catalogue and technical documents should establish the specific product range available for a given project.Voltage-class coverage. Voltage rating is a fundamental selection criterion. Tonyhoo lists products for specified low-, medium- and higher-voltage applications, including cold shrink and heat shrink accessories and protection products for selected voltage classes. CYG publicly describes cable accessory products from 1 kV to 500 kV. For every supplier, the rating of an individual model must be distinguished from the company's overall product range.Material technology. Cold shrink accessories commonly use elastic silicone rubber or EPDM, while heat shrink products commonly use cross-linked polymer materials. Separable connectors may combine elastomeric insulation with conductive components. Other protection products can use materials such as fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP), aluminum-magnesium alloy or stainless steel, depending on the product's intended mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements. Material suitability should be evaluated against the product's actual design and test data.Verification and documentation. Tonyhoo states that its products have been tested by the State Grid High Voltage Testing Center, SGS or the Shanghai Cable Research Institute, and that it holds 12 trademark certificates and more than 60 patents. CYG and WOER also publish product and company information relevant to their respective business scopes. Buyers should request applicable type-test reports, routine-test records, conformity documents and installation instructions before supplier qualification is completed.Procurement Considerations for Cable Accessory BuyersSeveral technical checks help establish whether a product is suitable for a particular cable system.Confirm cable parameters. Rated voltage, cable construction, conductor cross-section, core count and installation environment should be established before selecting an accessory.Match the product to its function. Cable joints connect cable sections, while terminations provide a suitable interface at the end of a cable. Connectors, cable lugs and protective components serve different functions and should be selected accordingly.Review installation conditions. Cold shrink products may be suitable where open-flame work is restricted. Heat shrink systems may be appropriate where the specified installation procedure, equipment and operator qualifications are available.Assess environmental requirements. Outdoor and demanding industrial installations may require additional checks for sealing, weather resistance, pollution exposure and mechanical protection.Verify documentation. Relevant type-test and routine-test reports, standards references and destination-market conformity requirements should be reviewed before procurement.These checks also explain why the five companies are not interchangeable. A project requiring a complete medium-voltage joint kit has different needs from one sourcing heat-shrinkable materials or mechanical protection housings. Identifying the required product category first helps establish a more relevant supplier shortlist.Company StatementIn its published corporate profile, Ningbo Tonyhoo Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. states:“We fully rely on customer needs and combine market feedback to ensure the industry application of research and development results and convert them into economic value.”The same profile states that the company allocates around 6% of its annual research and development funds to research and improvement. It also describes a new material project and laboratory introduced in 2020, followed by the addition of Ningbo Crelence Electric Technology Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Tonylum New Material Technology Co., Ltd. at the end of that year. The stated development direction was to extend the company's activities from high-voltage cable accessories into medium- and low-voltage accessories and new materials.Market ImpactThree developments help explain the continued importance of cable accessory suppliers.First, Asia-Pacific's position as a major cable accessories market reflects the ongoing need for grid modernization and power infrastructure investment. China-based companies participate in a market shaped by utility networks, renewable energy connections, urban infrastructure and industrial power systems.Second, heat shrink and cold shrink technologies continue to coexist because installation conditions, equipment availability, cost and application requirements vary between projects. Product selection therefore depends on the specific cable system rather than on a single technology being suitable for every application.Third, cable accessory procurement can involve both electrical connection products and supporting protection components. Joints and terminations may be specified alongside grounding boxes, explosion-proof blankets and metal protection housings, depending on the installation environment and project design.Closing OutlookIn 2026, evaluating cable accessories manufacturers in China requires attention to product compatibility, voltage-class coverage, material performance and the quality of supporting documentation. Tonyhoo's published catalogue spans several cable connection and protection categories, while CYG and WOER provide publicly documented examples of broader cable accessory and shrinkable-material product portfolios. The current product range and technical evidence available from each supplier should guide project-specific evaluation.For buyers beginning their search, the most useful starting points are the rated voltage, cable construction, conductor cross-section and installation environment. These parameters provide a practical basis for comparing products and identifying manufacturers whose documented capabilities match the project requirements.

Raylene Lu

Linoya Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

+ +86-15602610696

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Five Reputable Cable Accessories Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Power Connectivity News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 09:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Telecommunications



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