ROERO DOCG MEETS AMERICA's WINE LOVERS IN FLORIDA

Roero wines and salumi

Roero tasting

Sip and Savor joins the American Wine Society Annual Conference with a dedicated masterclass and a 14-label showcase

ROME, ITALY, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roero DOCG wines and premium European deli meats are heading to Jacksonville, Florida, for the American Wine Society Annual Conference, taking place from October 22 to 24. Around 360 wine lovers and enthusiasts are expected to attend the consumer-focused event, where Sip and Savor will present a dedicated programme combining wine education, food pairing and tasting.The campaign's programme will concentrate on Friday, October 23, with two complementary opportunities to discover Roero: an educational masterclass combining wine and food pairing, followed by a broader evening tasting showcasing the different expressions of the denomination.From 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM, wine expert Dana Beninati will lead a masterclass dedicated to the Roero production area and its wines. Participants will taste eight wines, representing different expressions of the denomination, including Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero Arneis DOCG Riserva, Roero Rosso DOCG and Roero Rosso DOCG Riserva. The guided tasting will explore the characteristics of the territory and the diversity of its wines through a comparative approach. The wines will be paired with Prosciutto Crudo, Salame Milano, Spianata Piccante, Coppa and Mortadella. The pairing will bring the concept at the heart of Sip and Savor into the educational session, allowing participants to explore how different wine styles interact with the flavors and textures of premium European deli meats.In the evening, Roero will have an even broader presence at the Conference's Showcase of Wines, the walk-around tasting taking place from 7:00 to 9:30 PM. Sip and Savor will be title sponsor of the Showcase, with a centrally positioned tasting area dedicated to 14 wines representing the different typologies and expressions of Roero, offering visitors a broader overview of the denomination and its producers. Dana Beninati will also be present throughout the activities as wine expert and Ambassador.The combination of a structured masterclass and a walk-around tasting will allow consumers to approach Roero from two different perspectives: first by exploring the relationship between territory, wine styles and food pairing, and then by discovering a wider selection of labels in a more informal tasting environment.“Building recognition for Roero in the United States also means creating opportunities to engage directly with wine enthusiasts. The American Wine Society Annual Conference allows us to present the denomination through two complementary experiences: a guided masterclass for those who want to deepen their knowledge and a broader tasting where consumers can discover a wider range of wines and producers. Together, these formats offer an effective way to communicate the diversity of Roero and encourage a more informed appreciation of the denomination,” said Alessandro Costa, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign's initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite:Instagram: @sipandsavorFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email:...

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ROERO DOCG MEETS AMERICA'S WINE LOVERS IN FLORIDA News Provided By BLANCDENOIR SRL October 16, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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