Altares And Tinubu Strengthen Their Partnership To Help Businesses Mitigate Credit Risk In France And Internationally

Altares customers can now access in-depth credit risk assessments and tailored recommendations prepared by Tinubu's analysts.

- Hasna Azdal, Sales Manager Channel, AltaresPARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altares, a business data expert and member of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide network, and Tinubu, a specialist in credit insurance and international credit management, are strengthening their longstanding partnership.Altares customers can now access in-depth credit risk assessments and tailored recommendations prepared by Tinubu's analysts. This enhanced offering combines the power of data with human expertise to support informed credit decisions in an economic environment where risk assessment is becoming increasingly complex.Supporting Increasingly Complex Credit DecisionsIn an economic environment marked by successive crises and rising risks worldwide, assessing the financial strength of a business partner sometimes requires looking beyond standard financial indicators.What is the company's market and industry environment? Who are its shareholders, and what sectors are they in? What specific risks and characteristics should be considered in the country where it operates?To address these customer needs, Altares has partnered with Tinubu to offer tailored creditworthiness assessments, supported by well-founded credit recommendations, for situations requiring more in-depth analysis.A 20-Year Partnership Enters a New PhaseAltares and Tinubu have been working together for over two decades to help businesses gain a better understanding of their trading partners and manage their exposure to risk.With 25 years of international experience in credit insurance and credit management, Tinubu draws on Altares Dun & Bradstreet data, integrated into its data hub, to conduct its assessments.Today, this longstanding partnership is entering a new phase, with Altares adding Tinubu's credit risk assessments and recommendations to its commercial offering.Beyond Data: Expert Analysis and Tailored Credit RecommendationsTinubu has long relied on Altares Dun & Bradstreet data for its quality, reliability and global coverage. Its assessments are further enriched by specialised local data sources and publicly available online information.Each assessment is conducted by multilingual analysts based across several continents, who interpret the available information in light of the specific circumstances of the company being assessed. Where necessary, and with the customer's authorisation, Tinubu may also contact the company directly to gather additional information and deepen its analysis.This complementary approach combines the breadth and depth of Altares Dun & Bradstreet's business data with Tinubu's expertise in credit analysis and recommendations.It is particularly valuable when financial information is limited or when a significant financial exposure calls for a more detailed assessment.Through this new phase of their partnership, Altares and Tinubu aim to provide finance departments and credit professionals with high-quality international business intelligence, combined with tailored human expertise, to better understand credit risk and make informed decisions."Our partnership with Altares is built on more than 20 years of trust, and this new phase reflects the same long-term commitment. Thanks to Altares' commercial reach and extensive network, our analysts' expertise will now be accessible to a much wider range of businesses, complementing the data they already rely on in their day-to-day operations. Our ambition is to help companies manage their risks and make the right credit decisions."Benjamin Le Forestier, Senior Sales Manager, Tinubu"In an uncertain economic environment, businesses need reliable information and in-depth analysis more than ever to make informed and secure credit decisions. Strengthening our partnership with Tinubu reflects our commitment to providing solutions that are increasingly tailored to their challenges. By combining the power of Altares D&B data with the expertise of Tinubu's analysts, we enable businesses to take their risk assessment capabilities to the next level."Hasna Azdal, Sales Manager Channel, AltaresAbout AltaresAltares is a leading business data specialist, developing solutions and indicators that help organisations assess and monitor the financial and non-financial health of businesses and public-sector entities within their ecosystems. Through its data and solutions, Altares empowers decision-makers across public and private organisations, of all sizes and industries, to make informed decisions with confidence. As Dun & Bradstreet's exclusive partner in France, the Benelux and the Maghreb, Altares is part of the world's leading business information network. Drawing on a global database covering more than 600 million legal entities, including 11 million in France, Altares helps businesses achieve sustainable growth while addressing key challenges such as regulatory compliance and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).About TinubuTinubu develops software solutions for insurers specialising in complex risks, including trade credit insurance, surety, political risk, directors' and officers' liability, marine, aviation, cyber, accident and health, and commercial property insurance. Each risk category has its own data requirements and business rules. Tinubu's solutions are therefore tailored to the specific needs of each line of business, covering the entire process from insurance application through to claims management. Its solutions also leverage artificial intelligence, for example to analyse insurance applications and help insurers query and extract insights from their data. Alongside its software solutions, Tinubu provides bespoke credit risk assessments conducted by multilingual analysts based across several continents. With more than 25 years of experience, Tinubu currently supports over 50 specialist insurers worldwide.

Daphné Savoundiraradjane

Tinubu

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Altares and Tinubu strengthen their partnership to help businesses mitigate credit risk in France and internationally News Provided By Tinubu October 16, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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