[Pangyo Interview] KALAVINKA Entertainment Captivates 140K Users Across 117 Countries With Audition-ME

CEO Gyoung Youl Jeong of KALAVINKA Entertainment

Audition-ME website interface | Image courtesy of KALAVINKA Entertainment

Audition-ME mobile interface | Image courtesy of KALAVINKA Entertainment

Opening Global K-POP Auditions with Smartphones and AI

- CEO Gyoung Youl Jeong of KALAVINKA EntertainmentPANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Named after the mythical half-human, half-bird creature said to dance upon hearing a flute, KALAVINKA Entertainment (CEO Gyoung Youl Jeong ) is pioneering the global enter-tech market with its dance-coaching platform 'Audition-ME ', which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with K-content.Audition-ME is a service that precisely analyzes a user's dance movements using only a smartphone camera to provide customized feedback. It is designed to allow anyone to easily learn K-POP choreography without requiring separate expensive sensors or equipment. Currently, it is sustaining rapid growth, securing approximately 140,000 users across 117 countries worldwide.The core competitiveness of Audition-ME lies in its 2D and 3D skeleton-based motion recognition technology. When a user uploads a practice video, the AI compares it against reference choreography to precisely analyze joint positions, body angles, movement timing, speed, and rhythm. In particular, it applies patented technologies for real-time feedback, red-detection error correction, and calibration for differences in height, body type, and body proportions among users, thereby preventing evaluation distortion. Furthermore, the company secured a patented proprietary technology that converts dance movements and body data into unique time-series vectors, thereby protecting the rights of choreographers and creators while enabling the trading and monetization of choreography IP.KALAVINKA Entertainment has established an organic three-stage business structure, starting with AI dance learning, extending to influencer marketing, and culminating in global commerce. Leveraging its network of dance creators and global celebrities registered and active on the platform-who collectively have tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of followers-the company supports product seeding and social media promotion for domestic beauty and lifestyle brands. Furthermore, it is expanding into global commerce by directly connecting local sales agency services, buyer matchmaking, and export distribution, serving as a gateway for K-brands entering overseas markets.Coexistence models with domestic entertainment agencies and educational institutions are also taking concrete shape. For entertainment companies facing enormous costs and spatiotemporal constraints in scouting global aspirants, Audition-ME provides an AI-driven shortcut for preliminary screening, reducing talent acquisition expenses. Recently, the platform recruited about 20 top-tier Korean choreographers to launch a coaching service that delivers professional text feedback on users' videos. In addition, it plans to introduce an advanced AI audition system next month that comprehensively evaluates user performance, including Korean greeting etiquette, walking posture upon entry, and execution of assigned choreography.In terms of user demographics, India accounts for the largest share, with 40,000 users, while Southeast Asian countries-including Indonesia (20,000 users), Thailand, and Vietnam-make up a major share. The user base is also expanding across North America-where paid memberships and merchandise consumption are active-as well as South America (including Brazil) and Europe.KALAVINKA Entertainment is conducting a 12-week AI dance Proof of Concept (PoC) for 300 youth participants in collaboration with local educational institutions and NGOs in Vietnam, to validate a system optimized for local low-spec smartphones and low-bandwidth network environments. Having relocated its base from Seoul to Pangyo Techno Valley, KALAVINKA Entertainment intends to leverage Pangyo's rich startup network and support infrastructure to accelerate global expansion and move beyond B2C into B2B, targeting dance academies and entertainment agencies.Pangyo TV met with KALAVINKA Entertainment CEO Gyoung Youl Jeong at the Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley to discuss their AI dance coaching platform, choreography IP monetization, global creator commerce, and cross-border expansion strategy. Reporter Thomas Frederiksen conducted the interview.Q1. Thomas Frederiksen, Reporter: Could you tell us a bit about your company and what you do?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong, CEO of KALAVINKA Entertainment: KALAVINKA Entertainment provides a global AI dance coaching platform called“Audition-ME.” We currently have around 140,000 users across 117 countries worldwide. Users upload their dance videos, and our AI analyzes their performances. The AI provides real-time scoring and diagnostic feedback, functioning as a comprehensive entertainment platform.Q2. What is the meaning behind the name“KALAVINKA”?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: The name“Kalavinka” originates from Tibetan mythology. It refers to a legendary creature with a bird's body and a human face. According to legend, this bird begins to dance whenever it hears a flute. That story aligns perfectly with our platform's spirit and mission, which is why we chose it as our company name.Q3. Could you tell us more about the ecosystem you are building around your users and creators?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: Our core user base consists primarily of dance fandoms and aspiring K-pop idol trainees. Among them, we have a significant group of creators and global influencers-some with 10,000, 50,000, 100,000, or even several hundred thousand followers-who actively operate as influencers and celebrities in their respective home countries. Under our platform terms, they voluntarily register with us, and we manage them as part of our creator network. As a second business vertical, we leverage this creator network to match Korean brands looking to expand overseas with targeted global marketing and promotion. Recently, as overseas demand for these products emerged, we expanded into a third vertical: cross-border global commerce.Q4. What specific problems does Audition-ME solve for aspiring dancers and entertainment agencies?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong:“Audition-ME” literally means“Audition-ME!” Domestic Korean entertainment agencies often face significant challenges and high costs in discovering talent worldwide. Our platform drastically reduces discovery and travel expenses while providing global users with the fastest, most direct way to audition for Korean entertainment labels. Global users receive an objective, AI-evaluated preliminary assessment without needing to contact agency contacts directly. In turn, entertainment agencies use our platform to conduct efficient first- and second-round pre-screenings, creating a mutually beneficial matching platform for both sides.Q5. How does the AI evaluate individual performances without requiring expensive motion-capture gear?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: Our AI analyzes motion using a source choreography video as the reference benchmark. It evaluates movement accuracy, execution speed, and body angle alignment. We hold patents on motion-recognition technologies, specifically for real-time coaching feedback and false-error detection. These proprietary capabilities elevate user engagement and drive organic user growth. Building on our core AI technology, we are developing a range of business models to scale globally.Q6. How can creators protect and monetize their original choreography on your platform?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: Our AI evaluates motion, speed, height, weight, and body proportions. Each metric generates distinct numerical values that are mapped across time intervals to form a unique, complex motion vector. Because human body dimensions and dance nuances vary so extensively, no two vectors are identical. We hold a patent that assigns unique copyright identifiers to these motion vectors, turning original dance routines into protectable IP. This provides a technical and legal foundation for choreographers and dancers to claim copyright ownership over their newly created choreography.Q7. Who makes up your primary user base, and how can institutions like dance academies and agencies adopt your technology?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: Our primary community consists of general dance enthusiasts and fandoms, followed by aspiring K-pop idols. Because our AI analyzes movement into vectorized data, it can deliver numerical scores alongside detailed verbal feedback. When dance academies implement this as a B2B coaching solution, it accelerates students' skill progression while boosting the academy's operational efficiency and revenue. Entertainment agencies are also showing strong interest in deploying our AI system for trainee evaluations. While we currently focus heavily on B2C, we anticipate substantial expansion into B2B sectors.Q8. Which countries represent your largest user bases and most active markets?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: Our user demographics naturally reflect global population distribution. India represents our largest user base, with over 40,000 users, followed by Indonesia (20,000), Thailand, and Vietnam. We also have substantial user communities across the Americas-including the US, Mexico, and Brazil-as well as Europe. While Southeast Asia and India lead in overall active user volume, the North American market demonstrates the highest purchasing power. US users actively purchase in-app products, passes, and premium memberships. Recently, Brazil has also emerged as a strong contributor to our revenue growth.Q9. What new features or upcoming services are you preparing to launch next?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: We recently signed contracts with over 20 top-tier professional Korean choreographers. Users can submit their dance clips to these mentors to receive detailed written critique and coaching-a new business model centered on expert feedback. Additionally, next month we are launching an end-to-end AI Audition Evaluation system. This system will analyze a candidate's complete audition-from their Korean spoken greeting and walking posture to their dance execution and specific choreographic precision. These advanced AI business models will drive growth across both B2C and B2B channels.Q10. Finally, what are the primary benefits of operating here at the Pangyo Techno Valley Startup Campus?A. Gyoung Youl Jeong: We relocated to Pangyo about six months ago after previously operating in Seoul. Being situated inside Pangyo Techno Valley has been immensely beneficial. It facilitates networking with numerous fellow startups and provides access to Gyeonggi Province's comprehensive startup support programs. Operating here provides vital momentum for our company's ongoing growth.

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

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[Pangyo Interview] KALAVINKA Entertainment Captivates 140k Users Across 117 Countries with Audition-ME News Provided By AVING News October 16, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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