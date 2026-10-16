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Exploring Pump Design, Materials, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 16, 2026 - Five Chinese manufacturers are featured in this 2026 industry overview of centrifugal chemical pump technology and industrial fluid handling: Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Anhui Wolong Pump & Valve Co., Ltd., Aulank Pump Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sichuan Zigong Industrial Pump Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios reflect different approaches to chemical transfer, process pumping, corrosion resistance, and fluid containment. The review also considers the role of material compatibility, sealing technology, and technical documentation in industrial pump selection. According to The Insight Partners, the global chemical pump market is projected to grow from US$5.68 billion in 2025 to US$9.92 billion by 2034.Market Developments and Industry StandardsChemical processing, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and industrial wastewater treatment continue to require reliable fluid-handling equipment. Selecting a suitable Centrifugal Chemical Pump involves more than matching flow and head requirements. Wetted materials, operating temperature, pressure, sealing arrangements, and maintenance access all influence equipment suitability and service life.Magnetic-drive and other sealless pump designs are attracting attention in applications where leakage containment is a priority. Grand View Research valued the global magnetic drive pump market at US$1.4 billion in 2024 and projects it will reach US$2.7 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. Depending on the process medium and operating conditions, a Magnetic Drive Chemical Pump or Sealless Chemical Pump may offer an alternative to conventional mechanically sealed equipment.Industry standards also play an important role in equipment specification. API Standard 610 addresses centrifugal pumps for petroleum, petrochemical, and natural gas industries, while API STD 682:2014(R2022) covers pump shaft-sealing systems for applicable services. Whether these standards apply depends on the intended duty and equipment configuration; their mention alone does not establish product compliance.Trade statistics require careful interpretation. HS 841370 covers centrifugal pumps for liquids generally rather than chemical pumps exclusively. Export figures under this code therefore should not be treated as a direct measurement of the chemical pump market.Five Manufacturers and Their Product CapabilitiesThe following companies represent different areas of China's industrial pump manufacturing sector. The overview is based on available company and product information and is not intended as a ranking by revenue, production capacity, or market share. Product specifications and application suitability should be confirmed against current manufacturer documentation.1. Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(xsupump)Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates under the xsupump brand and was established in 2024. Company information records approximately 55 staff, a manufacturing partner facility comprising an 18,000 m2 production plant and a 3,500 m2 office, annual output of 10,000 pieces, and an export ratio of approximately 70%. Fifteen technical personnel are reported at the manufacturing partner facility; this figure should not be interpreted as a verified R&D headcount.The company's documented portfolio covers conventional chemical centrifugal pumps, fluoroplastic-lined designs, vertical sump pumps, heavy-duty process pumps, and mechanical-seal support systems. These configurations address different requirements in chemical transfer, corrosive-liquid handling, tank installations, and industrial process applications.IH Chemical Centrifugal PumpThe IH series is a horizontal, single-stage, single-suction end-suction pump designed to ISO 2858 dimensions. Published parameters include a flow range of 0.3–400 m3/h, head of 5–125 m, speeds of 1,450 or 2,900 r/min, motor power of 0.55–90 kW, inlet sizes from DN50 to DN200, medium temperatures of −20°C to 105°C, and maximum pressure of 1.6 MPa. Its back pull-out construction facilitates maintenance. The published range includes 40 basic models and up to 112 specifications.The IH Chemical Centrifugal Pump is intended for evaluation in general chemical transfer and process applications, with wetted materials selected according to the properties of the medium.IHF Fluoroplastic-Lined Chemical PumpThe IHF series is designed for applications requiring fluoroplastic-lined wetted components. Published parameters include flow of 6.3–400 m3/h, head of 5–80 m, and medium temperatures of −20°C to 100°C. Its configuration includes a metal outer casing, F46 or PVDF wetted parts, axial suction, vertical discharge, and a bellows mechanical seal.As a Fluoroplastic-Lined Centrifugal Pump, the IHF series may be considered for acid transfer, alkali transfer, solvent handling, and other corrosive-liquid applications. Its suitability as an Acid Transfer Pump, Alkali Transfer Pump, or Chemical Pump for Solvent Transfer depends on chemical concentration, operating temperature, and the compatibility of all wetted components. These factors should be assessed before final selection.FY Vertical Chemical PumpThe FY series covers vertical sump applications, with published flow of 1.6–2,600 m3/h, head of 5–132 m, speeds of 1,450 or 2,900 r/min, and design pressure up to 1.6 MPa. The standard temperature range is 0–105°C, with an optional range of −20°C to 180°C. Immersion depth can be customised. The design uses tank-top mounting and a dry-mounted motor, with no suction priming required under normal operating conditions.The series can be evaluated for Vertical Chemical Pump and Vertical Sump Chemical Pump applications in industrial tanks, sumps, and process installations. A Chemical Transfer Pump for Tanks also requires appropriate consideration of liquid level, immersion depth, piping loads, and the specified operating point.ZA/ZE Chemical Process PumpThe ZA/ZE series is described as a heavy-duty Chemical Process Pump for chemical, petrochemical, and refinery services. Material options include carbon steel, stainless steel, duplex stainless steel grades 2205 and 2507, and Hastelloy. Flow, head, temperature, pressure, and motor selection depend on project requirements.The range may be considered for Custom Chemical Pump requirements in demanding process environments. For a Chemical Pump for Corrosive Liquids or equipment handling oxidising liquids, selection should account for chemical composition, concentration, temperature, and compatibility across all wetted components. The suitability of each material must be verified for the intended operating conditions.53A/53B Pressurised Dual-Seal Support SystemThe 53A/53B system provides barrier-fluid support for dual mechanical seals and is offered in SS304 or SS316L. The company identifies applications involving toxic, flammable, corrosive, abrasive, polymerising, and high-vapour-pressure process liquids.For projects requiring an API 682 Chemical Pump System, buyers should verify the proposed seal arrangement, system drawings, instrumentation, material specifications, and applicable API 682 requirements. The presence of a dual-seal support system does not independently establish compliance with the standard.The company describes quality-control activities covering raw-material procurement, production, processing, finished-product testing, and factory inspection. It also reports technical support across the project cycle and after-sales service. Listed applications include chemical processing, industrial wastewater, chemical sumps, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, MVR evaporation and crystallisation, and electroplating and surface treatment.For MVR applications, the available company material cites an FJX-900 reference case with a reported flow of 7,800 m3/h and a head of 3 m. This is a specific application reference and should not be interpreted as the operating envelope of every pump in the portfolio.The company's published information provides model-level parameters across several platforms, including flow, head, temperature, pressure, motor power, and wetted-material options. This information gives engineers a basis for preliminary comparison before confirming the final configuration for a specific application.2. Anhui Wolong Pump & Valve Co., Ltd.Anhui Wolong Pump & Valve Co., Ltd. is included as a Chinese pump and valve manufacturer relevant to chemical-service applications. Product information reviewed for this article identifies an IH125-100-200 stainless-steel chemical centrifugal pump intended for corrosive media in fine-chemical service. Its potential suitability depends on the chemical composition, concentration, temperature, and selected material grade. Buyers evaluating this type of Corrosion-Resistant Chemical Pump should review the performance curve, wetted-part material documentation, and mechanical-seal configuration before specifying it for a particular process.3. Aulank Pump Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Aulank Pump Manufacturing Co., Ltd., established in 2008 and based in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, specialises in industrial pumps for chemical transfer and demanding temperature conditions. Its published product range includes magnetic centrifugal pumps, magnetic vortex pumps, fluoroplastic-lined magnetic pumps, mechanical-seal centrifugal pumps, and magnetic gear pumps. The company also identifies chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and new energy among its application sectors. Its product range makes it a potential candidate for projects considering Magnetic Drive Chemical Pump and Sealless Chemical Pump configurations, subject to model-specific performance and compatibility checks.4. Sichuan Zigong Industrial Pump Co., Ltd.Sichuan Zigong Industrial Pump Co., Ltd. traces its origins to Zigong Industrial Pump Factory, established in 1967, and was reorganised as a company in 2005. Its published product portfolio includes evaporation circulation pumps, axial-flow pumps for salt precipitation and cooling, slurry pumps, and chemical process pumps across multiple series. The company serves chemical engineering, environmental protection, new energy, metallurgy, mining, petrochemicals, power, and municipal engineering. Its chemical process pump offerings provide a potential option for industrial projects requiring equipment matched to specific process conditions.5. Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co., Ltd.Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co., Ltd., formerly Guangdong Foshan Pump Factory Co., Ltd., was founded in 1954 and manufactures industrial fluid-handling equipment. Its published company profile describes capabilities spanning research and development, production, casting, welding, heat treatment, machining, assembly, and testing. Its product categories include centrifugal pumps, liquid-ring vacuum pumps, and liquid-ring compressors. For chemical and industrial applications, buyers should confirm the availability of a suitable centrifugal pump series, compatible wetted materials, performance curves, and the required sealing arrangement.Key Considerations for Chemical Pump SelectionA structured request for quotation helps engineering and procurement teams compare pump solutions using consistent criteria. Important items include required flow and head, liquid properties, operating temperature and pressure, wetted materials or lining, mechanical-seal or sealless configuration, motor requirements, applicable design standards, testing records, and after-sales arrangements.Application requirements should also be assessed individually. A Chemical Pump for Wastewater Treatment may need to handle suspended solids and changing liquid composition, while a Chemical Pump for Solvent Transfer may require particular attention to volatility, sealing, and material compatibility. Acids, alkalis, oxidising liquids, and other aggressive chemicals each require a separate compatibility assessment. Product descriptions alone are not sufficient to establish suitability.For vertical installations, engineers should confirm immersion depth, vertical alignment, minimum operating liquid level, tank-support capacity, and piping loads. Depending on the installation and process risk assessment, dry-run protection, level controls, strainers, and explosion-proof motor options may also be required.Industry Outlook: Material Compatibility and Leakage ControlThe chemical pump sector continues to evolve alongside industrial demand for reliable fluid handling, material compatibility, and leakage control. Growth projections for magnetic-drive pumps indicate continued interest in sealless configurations, while API 610 and API 682 provide reference points for applicable process services and sealing systems.For manufacturers and buyers alike, the value of a pump solution depends on the technical evidence supporting its intended use. Published performance curves, material certificates, seal-system drawings, chemical compatibility assessments, and test records help establish whether a pump is appropriate for a specific duty.Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. presents a documented range spanning conventional centrifugal, fluoroplastic-lined, vertical sump, and heavy-duty process pump configurations. Aulank offers magnetic-drive and other industrial pump designs, while Sichuan Zigong Industrial Pump and Guangdong Kenflo have broader industrial pump manufacturing backgrounds. Anhui Wolong provides another potential option for chemical-service applications.Together, these manufacturers illustrate the range of pump architectures and industrial capabilities available to buyers sourcing centrifugal chemical pumps in China. Final equipment selection should be based on the actual operating conditions, verified product documentation, and material compatibility.

Liu Yang

Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15996485888

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Five Reputable Centrifugal Chemical Pump Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Fluid Handling News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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