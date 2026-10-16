'Mandate Reflects Trust On PM Modi': CM Majhi Congratulates Winners Of Odisha Student Union Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday congratulated the candidates who emerged victorious in student union elections held across colleges and universities in the state, wishing them a bright future and a successful tenure.

The elections were held on Thursday. Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi expressed confidence that the newly elected student representatives will uphold the trust of their fellow students, discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and integrity, strengthen democratic values on campuses and contribute meaningfully towards building a Viksit Odisha.

Chief Minister Majhi also targeted the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, alleging that it had kept student union elections suspended to serve its political interests, thereby depriving students of their democratic voice.

“The previous government kept student union elections suspended to serve its political interests, depriving students of their democratic voice. Our government fulfilled its promise to the student community by successfully conducting the elections and restoring the spirit of democracy on campuses,” CM Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its historic and spectacular victory in student union elections across colleges and universities in Odisha.

“This mandate reflects the confidence and trust of Gen Z on Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” CM Majhi said in his post on X.

He expressed confidence that ABVP would uphold the ideals of knowledge, character and unity, respect the voices of all students and foster a healthy academic environment on campuses. He wished all the victorious representatives a successful tenure and a bright future as they contribute to nation-building and the vision of a 'Viksit Odisha'.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the winning candidates, saying the victory reflected the dedication and unity of Odisha's Gen Z, youth and student power.

In his post on X, Patnaik said,“I commend all the leaders of BJD and BCJD who stood firmly against the BJP government's conspiracy to win the Student Parliament election through injustice and unfair means.”

He called upon everyone to unite to maintain the academic environment in colleges and work towards shaping a bright future for students.