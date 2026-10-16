Student Dies After Jumping From 6Th Floor In B'luru's GITAM University Police Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) A 20-year-old BTech student died after allegedly suspiciously jumping from the sixth floor of a building at GITAM University in Nagadevanahalli village in Bengaluru Rural district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Varshitha, a native of Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. She had reportedly been staying in the university hostel for the past six years and had been pursuing the B.Tech course for the last three years.

According to preliminary information, Varshitha allegedly went to the sixth floor of the building and jumped from there on Thursday night. Although depression is suspected to have been a possible reason for her death, several questions have arisen over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Doddaballapur Rural police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Considering the seriousness of the case, the Superintendent of Police also visited the spot. The police inspected Varshitha's hostel room and took her mobile phone into custody as part of the investigation.

Her parents have been informed about the incident and are on their way to the spot.

Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakanth M.V. said there were reports that Varshitha had a medical history, which would be verified as part of the investigation. The police are examining the circumstances leading to her death and will take appropriate legal action based on the findings, the officer said.

It can be recalled that a 20-year-old computer science and engineering student studying at GITAM University allegedly jumped to death from the 13th floor of the hostel building at Nagadevanahalli, Doddaballapur, on February 18.

The deceased was identified as Nayana S.V., a native of Sarjapura in Bengaluru Rural, and the daughter of a farmer. Based on the preliminary probe, police said Nayana made a video on her phone apologising to her parents before taking the extreme step. No death note was found with her or in the hostel room. The police stated that the girl's family members were also clueless about the motive.

It can also be recalled that a 24-year-old final year engineering student from Uganda died after falling from the 6th floor of the hostel campus of GITAM University. Police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the students who were protesting. The victim was identified as Haseena. The incident happened in April 2022.

She is alleged to have slipped and fallen while trying to pick up a piece of cloth that had fallen on the asbestos roof of the neighbouring building. From the 6th floor, she fell on the first floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.