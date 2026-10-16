Google, Climate Collective And CEEW Explore Scaling AI For Climate Resilience At Day 4 Of Bengaluru Climate Data Week 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, October 15, 2026: As climate risks increasingly affect cities, communities and businesses, the AI for Resilience Tech Summit at Bangalore Climate Data Week (BL-CDW) 2026 brought together leaders from the climate, technology, research and policy ecosystems to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can strengthen climate resilience. The discussions focused on responsible AI, physical climate risks, climate intelligence and the need to translate technological innovation into practical solutions.
The summit opened with remarks by Pratap Raju, Founder; Nalin Agarwal, Co-founder; and Jui Joshi, Founding Team Member, Climate Collective Foundation, highlighting the growing focus on climate resilience technologies and the role of AI in advancing solutions.
This was followed by a keynote address by Guru Bhat, Senior Director of Engineering, AI Foundations, Google, on responsible AI and its potential to deliver impact at scale for climate resilience. A Google showcase, AI for Resilience – From Tech to Community Partnerships, highlighted how technological innovation and collaborative partnerships can help translate AI capabilities into practical resilience solutions.
Exploring AI for Physical Climate Risks
A key session at the summit was the panel discussion on Physical Climate Risk and Frontier Technology, which examined the evolving landscape of climate risks for individuals, cities and financiers, and the potential of emerging technologies to improve decision-making.
The panel featured Ankit Jain, Co-founder and CTO, StepChange; Nikhil John, Head – Climate Finance, Sustainable Cities Programme, WRI India; Vaibhav Chugh, Lead – Technology and AI, CEEW; and Nupur Verma, Cluster Head – VC, Startups and Government Partnerships, Google India.
The panellists discussed how AI-powered tools can simplify climate information and combine hazard data with sector-specific intelligence to support better-informed decisions. They also explored how climate intelligence can inform practical adaptation measures, including strengthening urban infrastructure and improving insurance coverage.
The summit also featured live demonstrations by the top teams from the Google India Sustainability Hackathon. The programme continued with thematic roundtable discussions covering climate-smart agriculture, the resilience data stack, disaster risk management, startup ecosystem support, water resilience, adaptive cooling and urban heat.
The day also highlighted the Google DeepMind AI for the Planet accelerator and CEEW's CRAVIS Tool.
Taking AI for Climate Resilience from Pilots to Practice
Complementing the summit, the roundtable Models to Masses: Taking AI for Climate Resilience from Pilots to Practice, hosted by CEEW, Google and Climate Collective Foundation, brought together technology developers, public institutions and practitioners to discuss how AI-powered climate solutions can move beyond research and pilot projects into real-world implementation.
The discussions highlighted that scaling AI-driven climate solutions requires more than developing effective models. Access to reliable, high-quality climate data, standardisation for practical use and alignment among the organisations responsible for implementation are equally important.
Participants emphasised the need to make climate data accessible, reliable and actionable for decision-makers. They also highlighted the importance of integrating climate intelligence into institutional processes and everyday decision-making to support the wider adoption of AI-powered climate solutions.
Advancing Climate Data and Technology Collaboration
Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, being held from October 12 to 16, brings together the climate, data and technology communities to advance the application of climate data, AI and emerging technologies to pressing climate challenges.
Presented by Climate Collective Foundation, with Google as the anchor partner, the initiative convenes innovators, researchers, policymakers, investors and practitioners to encourage collaboration across the ecosystem.
Through discussions on physical climate risks, climate intelligence and the transition from pilot projects to implementation, the AI for Resilience Tech Summit highlighted the importance of combining technological innovation with reliable data, institutional adoption and cross-sector partnerships to strengthen climate resilience.
The summit opened with remarks by Pratap Raju, Founder; Nalin Agarwal, Co-founder; and Jui Joshi, Founding Team Member, Climate Collective Foundation, highlighting the growing focus on climate resilience technologies and the role of AI in advancing solutions.
This was followed by a keynote address by Guru Bhat, Senior Director of Engineering, AI Foundations, Google, on responsible AI and its potential to deliver impact at scale for climate resilience. A Google showcase, AI for Resilience – From Tech to Community Partnerships, highlighted how technological innovation and collaborative partnerships can help translate AI capabilities into practical resilience solutions.
Exploring AI for Physical Climate Risks
A key session at the summit was the panel discussion on Physical Climate Risk and Frontier Technology, which examined the evolving landscape of climate risks for individuals, cities and financiers, and the potential of emerging technologies to improve decision-making.
The panel featured Ankit Jain, Co-founder and CTO, StepChange; Nikhil John, Head – Climate Finance, Sustainable Cities Programme, WRI India; Vaibhav Chugh, Lead – Technology and AI, CEEW; and Nupur Verma, Cluster Head – VC, Startups and Government Partnerships, Google India.
The panellists discussed how AI-powered tools can simplify climate information and combine hazard data with sector-specific intelligence to support better-informed decisions. They also explored how climate intelligence can inform practical adaptation measures, including strengthening urban infrastructure and improving insurance coverage.
The summit also featured live demonstrations by the top teams from the Google India Sustainability Hackathon. The programme continued with thematic roundtable discussions covering climate-smart agriculture, the resilience data stack, disaster risk management, startup ecosystem support, water resilience, adaptive cooling and urban heat.
The day also highlighted the Google DeepMind AI for the Planet accelerator and CEEW's CRAVIS Tool.
Taking AI for Climate Resilience from Pilots to Practice
Complementing the summit, the roundtable Models to Masses: Taking AI for Climate Resilience from Pilots to Practice, hosted by CEEW, Google and Climate Collective Foundation, brought together technology developers, public institutions and practitioners to discuss how AI-powered climate solutions can move beyond research and pilot projects into real-world implementation.
The discussions highlighted that scaling AI-driven climate solutions requires more than developing effective models. Access to reliable, high-quality climate data, standardisation for practical use and alignment among the organisations responsible for implementation are equally important.
Participants emphasised the need to make climate data accessible, reliable and actionable for decision-makers. They also highlighted the importance of integrating climate intelligence into institutional processes and everyday decision-making to support the wider adoption of AI-powered climate solutions.
Advancing Climate Data and Technology Collaboration
Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, being held from October 12 to 16, brings together the climate, data and technology communities to advance the application of climate data, AI and emerging technologies to pressing climate challenges.
Presented by Climate Collective Foundation, with Google as the anchor partner, the initiative convenes innovators, researchers, policymakers, investors and practitioners to encourage collaboration across the ecosystem.
Through discussions on physical climate risks, climate intelligence and the transition from pilot projects to implementation, the AI for Resilience Tech Summit highlighted the importance of combining technological innovation with reliable data, institutional adoption and cross-sector partnerships to strengthen climate resilience.
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