Shree Refrigerations Wins SIDM Champion Award In Import Substitution
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16th October, 2026: Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) has been recognised with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award for MSEs in the Import Substitution category at the SIDM's Annual Session and Champion Awards.
Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh presented the award to Mr. R.G. Shende, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Abhijit Saoji, CEO, and Cdr. Manoj Parashar, VP- Defence & Marine, of Shree Refrigerations Limited, at the 8th Annual Session of SIDM in New Delhi.
The award acknowledges the company's role in indigenising the air-conditioning system for Scorpène-class submarines, which are advanced conventional diesel-electric submarines designed for stealth and underwater combat. Defence Secretary of India Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) Mr. A. Anbarasu were also present at the event.
Shree Refrigerations Limited is one of India's leading defence-focused manufacturers of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems, serving the Indian Navy and strategic defence sectors.
Highlighting the importance of the session's theme, 'Sovereign Capabilities, Contested Frontiers: Accelerating India's Strategic Autonomy in an Era of Disruption,' Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh said that national security depends on the country's ability to design, develop, manufacture and control the technologies and equipment required by its Defence Forces. He urged the Indian defence industry to develop innovative solutions to expand manufacturing capacity and respond swiftly to changing operational demands.
About Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL):
With around 35 years of experience in the refrigeration industry, SRL pivoted to the defence sector around a decade ago. Backed by niche technology, reliable manufacturing, and strong service support, the company has since grown from strength to strength and was publicly listed on the Stock Exchange on Aug 1, 2025. Guided by the philosophy 'We don't just Manufacture Products, we Manufacture Pride,' SRL stands as a testament to Atmanirbhar Bharat, offering world-class indigenous solutions for India's most critical sectors.
Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh presented the award to Mr. R.G. Shende, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Abhijit Saoji, CEO, and Cdr. Manoj Parashar, VP- Defence & Marine, of Shree Refrigerations Limited, at the 8th Annual Session of SIDM in New Delhi.
The award acknowledges the company's role in indigenising the air-conditioning system for Scorpène-class submarines, which are advanced conventional diesel-electric submarines designed for stealth and underwater combat. Defence Secretary of India Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) Mr. A. Anbarasu were also present at the event.
Shree Refrigerations Limited is one of India's leading defence-focused manufacturers of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems, serving the Indian Navy and strategic defence sectors.
Highlighting the importance of the session's theme, 'Sovereign Capabilities, Contested Frontiers: Accelerating India's Strategic Autonomy in an Era of Disruption,' Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh said that national security depends on the country's ability to design, develop, manufacture and control the technologies and equipment required by its Defence Forces. He urged the Indian defence industry to develop innovative solutions to expand manufacturing capacity and respond swiftly to changing operational demands.
About Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL):
With around 35 years of experience in the refrigeration industry, SRL pivoted to the defence sector around a decade ago. Backed by niche technology, reliable manufacturing, and strong service support, the company has since grown from strength to strength and was publicly listed on the Stock Exchange on Aug 1, 2025. Guided by the philosophy 'We don't just Manufacture Products, we Manufacture Pride,' SRL stands as a testament to Atmanirbhar Bharat, offering world-class indigenous solutions for India's most critical sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment