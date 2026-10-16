Kia India Brings 'Kia Vibe Studio' To Kochi For HYBE INDIA's 'Final Call' Auditions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kochi, India, 16 October 2026: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium automakers, is set to bring its immersive cultural experience to Kochi as part of its ongoing partnership with HYBE INDIA. Following the strong response to the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Parks in Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh, the experience now moves to Kochi with HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, creating an opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and explore possibilities on a global stage.
The Kia Vibe Studio will come alive at the Kia Engagement Zone at the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park on 17 October 2026 at CIAL Trade Fair & Exhibition Centre, Kochi, offering visitors an engaging space to experience music, creativity and interactive entertainment.
At the heart of the experience is the Kia Vibe Studio, uniquely housed inside the Kia Syros EV & Kia Sorento. The in-car content creation setup enables visitors to record and create high-quality, shareable performance videos, turning the vehicles into spaces for creativity and self-expression.
Extending the experience beyond the Pop-Up Park, Kia India will also replicate the Kia Vibe Studio at Incheon Kia, Kochi, from 20 October 2026. The dealership extension will enable a wider audience to experience the Kia Vibe Studio and engage with the collaboration beyond the main event, creating an additional touchpoint where mobility, music and self-expression come together.
Kia Syros EV and Kia Sorento HEV reinforce Kia India's multi-powertrain strategy, offering customers a diverse range of mobility solutions across electric, hybrid and conventional powertrains. While the Syros EV strengthens Kia's all-electric SUV portfolio, Sorento broadens customer choice with Smartstream 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid with 6AT and Smartstream 2.2 Diesel with 8DCT, with both powertrains available with AWD. The Sorento Hybrid, Kia India's first hybrid offering, combines a 180 PS engine with a 65 PS electric motor, while the diesel powertrain delivers 193 PS and 442 Nm, further demonstrating Kia's approach of providing multiple powertrain choices aligned with diverse customer needs.
Through such initiatives, Kia India continues to strengthen its connect with young audiences by going beyond mobility to engage with culture, creativity and new-age aspirations.
The Kia Vibe Studio will come alive at the Kia Engagement Zone at the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park on 17 October 2026 at CIAL Trade Fair & Exhibition Centre, Kochi, offering visitors an engaging space to experience music, creativity and interactive entertainment.
At the heart of the experience is the Kia Vibe Studio, uniquely housed inside the Kia Syros EV & Kia Sorento. The in-car content creation setup enables visitors to record and create high-quality, shareable performance videos, turning the vehicles into spaces for creativity and self-expression.
Extending the experience beyond the Pop-Up Park, Kia India will also replicate the Kia Vibe Studio at Incheon Kia, Kochi, from 20 October 2026. The dealership extension will enable a wider audience to experience the Kia Vibe Studio and engage with the collaboration beyond the main event, creating an additional touchpoint where mobility, music and self-expression come together.
Kia Syros EV and Kia Sorento HEV reinforce Kia India's multi-powertrain strategy, offering customers a diverse range of mobility solutions across electric, hybrid and conventional powertrains. While the Syros EV strengthens Kia's all-electric SUV portfolio, Sorento broadens customer choice with Smartstream 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid with 6AT and Smartstream 2.2 Diesel with 8DCT, with both powertrains available with AWD. The Sorento Hybrid, Kia India's first hybrid offering, combines a 180 PS engine with a 65 PS electric motor, while the diesel powertrain delivers 193 PS and 442 Nm, further demonstrating Kia's approach of providing multiple powertrain choices aligned with diverse customer needs.
Through such initiatives, Kia India continues to strengthen its connect with young audiences by going beyond mobility to engage with culture, creativity and new-age aspirations.
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