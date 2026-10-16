India's #1 Horror Community Brings Back“Horrorcon” With Live Horror Storytelling And A Musical Celebration Like Never Before
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16 October- Delhi, India: Delhi is gearing up for a Halloween weekend like no other as HorrorCon India 2026 returns for its third edition on October 31 and November 1 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. Organised by TMV (The Mad Virus) and Khooni Monday, India's #1 horror and thriller community, the two-day festival promises a celebration of horror, music and pop culture, bringing together live performances, immersive attractions, elaborate costumes and interactive experiences.
Building on a massive community of over 10+ million fans and creators across platforms, the festival expects a footfall of over 30,000 attendees, scaling up from previous editions to deliver an unmatched celebration for the country's growing pop-culture Halloween fandom.
Moving beyond standard horror and dark aesthetics, this year's expansive programming is designed as an inclusive, multi-generational pop-culture playground. The festival features a power-packed lineup of 8 major attractions: India's Biggest Halloween Parade, India's Biggest Horror Cosplay Competition, a new addition of India's first-ever Family Cosplay Showdown, a dedicated Gaming Arena, Live Horror Geek Zone, a fun Trick or Treat Zone, Horror Film Festival with screenings of critically acclaimed international and Indian horror movies, and India's Biggest Halloween Party. The festival will also feature horror storytelling, creator-led experiences, themed photo opportunities, food and pop-up stalls.
Adding to this year's experience is HallowVille by HorrorCon, a dedicated Halloween celebration for children and families. Designed to introduce younger audiences to the fun and imaginative side of Halloween, HallowVille will feature activities including the Monster Academy, Bouncy and Kids Gaming Arenas, Kids and Family Cosplay Showdowns, Magic and Puppet Shows and a Monster Rave, offering a playful alternative to traditional scares.
HorrorCon as a festival has been a major lever for TMV, as the production studio continues to expand its multi-format IPs, bridging digital-first communities into physical reality, including the launch of the Khooni Monday Clown Series game this year.
Headlining this year's festival is the popular hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, joined by a lineup featuring India's first girl pop band W.i.S.H., indie singer-songwriter Bharat Chauhan, MTV Hustle's 2026 favorites Ansh4Sure, Whysokai, Parv and the electronic music DJs from Mumbai NKSHTRA and NOIZX. From high-energy hip-hop and pop performances to indie music and electronic beats, the festival's live entertainment will offer something for different musical tastes across the two days.
The festival will also feature 500+ creators and influencers, alongside surprise appearances by prominent filmmakers, producers and celebrities. Previous editions have featured renowned mentalists and illusionists Suhani Shah and Karan Singh Magic, filmmakers Aditya Sarpotdar and Patrick Graham, and popular digital creators GamerFleet, Raj Grover, Sonal Kaushal and Desi Crime among others.
With Halloween gaining popularity as a celebration in India, HorrorCon is bringing its own unique spin, creating a space where horror and halloween enthusiasts, music lovers, cosplay communities, families and curious first-timers can come together to experience Halloween like never before.
Speaking about the vision behind HorrorCon India, Divay Agarwal, Founder, TMV (The Mad Virus) and HorrorCon India, Creator, Khooni Monday, said,“Horror has always been about the emotions it evokes, the stories it tells and the worlds it allows people to step into. With HorrorCon, we wanted to create a space where people could experience the genre in their own way and where music, creativity and community come alive. As Halloween finds a larger audience in India with each passing year, we see an opportunity to give this growing interest a platform of its own and build a community around a shared fandom.”
Raman Bhalla, Founder, TMV (The Mad Virus) and HorrorCon India, added,“As Halloween finds a larger audience in India with each passing year, we see an opportunity to give this growing interest a platform of its own and build a community around a shared fandom. We want HorrorCon to create an experience that stays with audiences long after the celebrations end, a festival that India looks forward to every year."
As Halloween takes over the city, HorrorCon India 2026 invites audiences to swap their everyday plans for a weekend of dressing up, stepping out and celebrating the fandom. From spine chilling thrills to immersive horror experiences, and from eerie performances to live-storytelling, it's a chance to be a part of India's biggest Halloween party.
HorrorCon India 2026 will take place on October 31 and November 1 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. Tickets are available on SkillBoxes.
Event Details:
Event: HorrorCon India 2026
Dates: October 31–November 1, 2026
Venue: NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi
Building on a massive community of over 10+ million fans and creators across platforms, the festival expects a footfall of over 30,000 attendees, scaling up from previous editions to deliver an unmatched celebration for the country's growing pop-culture Halloween fandom.
Moving beyond standard horror and dark aesthetics, this year's expansive programming is designed as an inclusive, multi-generational pop-culture playground. The festival features a power-packed lineup of 8 major attractions: India's Biggest Halloween Parade, India's Biggest Horror Cosplay Competition, a new addition of India's first-ever Family Cosplay Showdown, a dedicated Gaming Arena, Live Horror Geek Zone, a fun Trick or Treat Zone, Horror Film Festival with screenings of critically acclaimed international and Indian horror movies, and India's Biggest Halloween Party. The festival will also feature horror storytelling, creator-led experiences, themed photo opportunities, food and pop-up stalls.
Adding to this year's experience is HallowVille by HorrorCon, a dedicated Halloween celebration for children and families. Designed to introduce younger audiences to the fun and imaginative side of Halloween, HallowVille will feature activities including the Monster Academy, Bouncy and Kids Gaming Arenas, Kids and Family Cosplay Showdowns, Magic and Puppet Shows and a Monster Rave, offering a playful alternative to traditional scares.
HorrorCon as a festival has been a major lever for TMV, as the production studio continues to expand its multi-format IPs, bridging digital-first communities into physical reality, including the launch of the Khooni Monday Clown Series game this year.
Headlining this year's festival is the popular hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, joined by a lineup featuring India's first girl pop band W.i.S.H., indie singer-songwriter Bharat Chauhan, MTV Hustle's 2026 favorites Ansh4Sure, Whysokai, Parv and the electronic music DJs from Mumbai NKSHTRA and NOIZX. From high-energy hip-hop and pop performances to indie music and electronic beats, the festival's live entertainment will offer something for different musical tastes across the two days.
The festival will also feature 500+ creators and influencers, alongside surprise appearances by prominent filmmakers, producers and celebrities. Previous editions have featured renowned mentalists and illusionists Suhani Shah and Karan Singh Magic, filmmakers Aditya Sarpotdar and Patrick Graham, and popular digital creators GamerFleet, Raj Grover, Sonal Kaushal and Desi Crime among others.
With Halloween gaining popularity as a celebration in India, HorrorCon is bringing its own unique spin, creating a space where horror and halloween enthusiasts, music lovers, cosplay communities, families and curious first-timers can come together to experience Halloween like never before.
Speaking about the vision behind HorrorCon India, Divay Agarwal, Founder, TMV (The Mad Virus) and HorrorCon India, Creator, Khooni Monday, said,“Horror has always been about the emotions it evokes, the stories it tells and the worlds it allows people to step into. With HorrorCon, we wanted to create a space where people could experience the genre in their own way and where music, creativity and community come alive. As Halloween finds a larger audience in India with each passing year, we see an opportunity to give this growing interest a platform of its own and build a community around a shared fandom.”
Raman Bhalla, Founder, TMV (The Mad Virus) and HorrorCon India, added,“As Halloween finds a larger audience in India with each passing year, we see an opportunity to give this growing interest a platform of its own and build a community around a shared fandom. We want HorrorCon to create an experience that stays with audiences long after the celebrations end, a festival that India looks forward to every year."
As Halloween takes over the city, HorrorCon India 2026 invites audiences to swap their everyday plans for a weekend of dressing up, stepping out and celebrating the fandom. From spine chilling thrills to immersive horror experiences, and from eerie performances to live-storytelling, it's a chance to be a part of India's biggest Halloween party.
HorrorCon India 2026 will take place on October 31 and November 1 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. Tickets are available on SkillBoxes.
Event Details:
Event: HorrorCon India 2026
Dates: October 31–November 1, 2026
Venue: NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi
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