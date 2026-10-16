EKOUAER Partners With Jesus Walks With Her For“Prayer & Pajamas” Night, Embracing Comfort, Community, And Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GetNews)In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, leading sleepwear and loungewear brand EKOUAE joined forces with non-profit organization Jesus Walks With Her (JWWH) to sponsor the annual“Prayer & Pajamas” gathering-a special evening dedicated to faith, fellowship, and female empowerment.

The event created an uplifting atmosphere where women gathered to slow down, build meaningful connections, and prioritize their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Attendees wore EKOUAER's signature pajamas throughout the evening, seamlessly blending cozy comfort with community support.

A Night of Reflection, Connection, and Care

Designed as a sanctuary for women to step away from daily demands, "Prayer & Pajamas" offered a warm space for shared worship, prayer, and open discussion.

"From the moment our guests walked through the doors, there was such a beautiful atmosphere of community, prayer, worship, laughter, and connection," said Jessica Okorie, Founder and President of Jesus Walks With Her. "Prayer & Pajamas was a success, and we're excited to make this an annual experience for our community. We are so grateful to Ekouaer for believing in our vision and helping make this night truly unforgettable."

Highlighting Wellness During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Occurring during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event served as a timely reminder of the importance of self-care, holistic health, and supportive community networks for women. By bringing women together in comfort and solidarity, EKOUAER and JWWH sought to encourage women to care for their bodies, schedule routine health screenings, and lean on one another.

"EKOUAER has always been dedicated to supporting women in every aspect of their lives through comfort and quality," said a representative from EKOUAER. "Partnering with JWWH during Breast Cancer Awareness Month allows us to extend that support into the community. We are proud to contribute to an evening that nurtures women's health, strength, and sense of belonging."

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.

About Jesus Walks With Her (JWWH)

Jesus Walks With Her (JWWH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and connecting women through community events, prayer, and spiritual growth opportunities.