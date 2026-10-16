Moffat Glass Delivers Custom Shower Doors To Milliken, Colo. Remodels

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners remodeling bathrooms in Milliken, Colo. can turn to a shower door shop with more than a century behind it. Moffat Glass, family owned and working in Northern Colorado since 1921, delivers custom shower doors to Milliken remodels and keeps the whole job in its own hands: the measure, the cutting, the tempering and the install.

EVANS, Colo. - October 16, 2026 - Homeowners remodeling bathrooms in Milliken, Colo. can turn to a shower door shop with more than a century behind it. Moffat Glass, family owned and working in Northern Colorado since 1921, delivers custom shower doors to Milliken remodels and keeps the whole job in its own hands: the measure, the cutting, the tempering and the install.

That starts at the house. Moffat sizes custom frameless shower doors in Milliken, CO off the finished opening, after the tile is set. Walls lean. Corners drift a little. The glass gets cut to what the technician finds that day, not to a number in a catalog. Homeowners can go frameless, semi-frameless or framed, with hinged, pivot, sliding, corner and neo-angle layouts on the table.

"Remodels rarely give you a perfectly square opening," said owner Eric Stern. "So we measure what's really there. We cut it, we temper it in our shop, and our own guys put it in. When every step stays under one roof, we can hold the schedule, and we can stand behind the fit."

Glass choices are straightforward. Most doors use 3/8-inch tempered glass, which is the residential standard; 1/2-inch is there for anyone who wants a heavier panel. Clear, low-iron, frosted and textured glass are all options. Each panel meets ANSI Z97.1 and the federal CPSC 16 CFR 1201 Category II rule for safety glazing. Hardware comes from CRL, and the finish list runs from matte black and polished chrome to brushed gold and satin brass, so it can match the faucet that's already there. Got hard water? Moffat can add Diamon-Fusion, an optional coating that helps the glass shed mineral spots.

Because nothing gets shipped out to another fabricator, most custom doors go in one to two weeks after the measurement is approved. A Moffat crew does the install, never a subcontractor, and the work on site usually wraps in two to four hours. Then comes the walkthrough: door alignment, hardware, seals and a water test before anyone packs up.

Anyone weighing shower door replacement in Milliken, CO can also look over the company's local page, which covers mirrors, glass railings, wine rooms and partitions too. Milliken sits in southwest Weld County, and the Evans headquarters of Moffat Glass is the company's closest location to Milliken.

About Moffat Glass

Family owned since 1921, Moffat Glass handles residential and commercial glass across Larimer and Weld counties. Eric Stern bought the business in 2008. Today it runs out of an Evans headquarters plus shops in Loveland and Fort Collins, building shower enclosures, glass railings, mirrors, partitions and wine rooms, replacing window glass and insulated units, and installing storefront and heavy glass for commercial clients.