Musicpromotoday Signs Label Partnership With Bytedance And Launches 90 Day Viral Push

MENAFN - GetNews) MusicPromoToday says its relationship with ByteDance has grown from a basic partnership into its own label partnership, and that the agency was behind at least thirty percent of TikTok viral hits in the last ninety days.

October 16, 2026 - MusicPromoToday ( ), the global music marketing agency, today announced that its partnership with ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has moved up from a basic partnership to its own label partnership. According to MusicPromoToday, the step up strengthens the agency's ability to run ultra-viral TikTok campaigns for artists and labels, and it is launching a new 90-day push to put that capability to work for the artists who move first.

MusicPromoToday says it was responsible for at least thirty percent of TikTok viral hits in the last ninety days. The agency says the new label partnership is a recognition of that track record and a platform to go further.

"This is the biggest step our TikTok work has ever taken," said a MusicPromoToday strategist. "We started as a partner. Now we have our own label partnership with ByteDance. Over the last ninety days, by our count, at least thirty percent of the viral hits on TikTok came through campaigns we ran. We're not slowing down. We're opening a 90-day push so more artists and labels can get that same firepower behind their next release."

What the label partnership means for artists

MusicPromoToday says the label partnership lets it work more closely with TikTok as a label-level partner rather than as a standard agency, giving its campaigns a stronger footing on the platform where songs break first. For artists and labels, the agency says, that translates into campaigns built to go viral by design, not by luck: the right sound, the right creators, the right moment and the right follow-through.

"Virality is not an accident when you do it at this volume," the strategist said. "We know how songs catch on TikTok, how creators pick up a sound, and what it takes to keep it moving once it starts. The label partnership puts us closer to the platform than ever. That's what artists are getting when they work with us."

The 90-day push

The new 90-day push is an impactful, concentrated campaign window for artists and labels who want to hit TikTok hard. MusicPromoToday says each push is built around a single release calendar, with every lane working toward the same moment:

1. Pick the sound. The strategist team identifies the part of the song most likely to travel on TikTok and builds the campaign around it.

2. Seed with creators. Creators are briefed with content ideas that fit how people actually use TikTok, so the sound spreads through real videos, not just ads.

3. Amplify with paid media. Targeted campaigns push the sound and the artist's own videos to the audiences most likely to pick them up. See music advertising (services/music-advertising ).

4. Tell the story. As the sound moves, PR turns the trend into coverage that attaches the artist's name to it. See music PR (services/music-pr ).

5. Convert attention into fans. Streams, profiles and playlist pitching are lined up so viewers find the full song. See Spotify promotion (services/spotify-promotion ).

6. Keep the fans. Email and SMS sign-ups turn viral listeners into an audience the artist owns. See direct-to-fan strategy (services/direct-to-fan-strategy ).

"Ninety days is enough time to break a song properly," the strategist added. "You launch, you push, you react to what's working and you double down. We don't want artists to get a week of noise and then disappear. We want them to come out of the 90 days with a hit sound, a bigger audience and fans they can reach again."

Built on more than a decade of campaigns

MusicPromoToday has planned campaigns around the release since 2012, across more than 40 markets and more than 3,000 campaigns. The agency says the ByteDance label partnership and the 90-day push bring that experience to TikTok at a new scale, for independent artists, management companies and labels alike.

Spots in the 90-day push are limited and campaign acceptance is selective. Artists, managers and labels can brief the team now at musicpromotoday/contact.