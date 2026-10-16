Innovative Massage Therapy Expands Focus On Chronic Stress-Related Physical Tension In Albuquerque.

MENAFN - GetNews) As August workloads peak across New Mexico, Innovative Massage Therapy makes appointment-based therapeutic services available to clients throughout Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Sandoval County, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe.

Albuquerque, NM - October 16, 2026 - The National Institute of Mental Health identifies chronic stress as a significant contributor to physical symptoms including muscle tension, fatigue, and pain. For working adults in New Mexico's metro areas, August is rarely a low-stress month. Heat stays high, Q3 deadlines are fully active, and the physical load accumulates in ways most people don't notice until the tension has been present long enough to become the baseline. Innovative Massage Therapy is responding by offering professional therapeutic massage services designed to relax, rejuvenate, and heal, with appointments available across five New Mexico service areas.

The Physical Cost of Waiting Muscle tension that's been building for three weeks is easier to address than tension that's been present for six months. That's not a soft observation. It's a mechanical one. When the body sustains elevated stress over time, muscles stay contracted as a default, sleep quality drops, and pain signals that would normally quiet down don't. The longer that pattern runs without interruption, the more sessions it takes to produce a real shift.

Most people wait. They decide to take it easy over the weekend, or they schedule a session once and don't come back when the tension returns. That approach rarely works, not because massage doesn't help, but because one session can't undo a long-running pattern, and infrequent treatment doesn't give tissue enough time to change.

A structured schedule does.

For many clients, that means starting with sessions once or twice a week for the first two to three weeks, then moving to once a week for a month, then spacing out to every two weeks as the tissue stabilizes. The specific interval depends on the severity and duration of the problem. What matters is that the schedule gives the therapist enough data to refine the approach and gives the body enough time to respond.

Who Gets the Most From Therapeutic Massage Massage is well-suited to tension caused by stress, posture, repetitive movement, and overuse. It's also effective for a range of conditions people sometimes assume are outside its scope. Clients regularly come in with symptoms like shooting pain, numbness, or tingling related to conditions such as sciatica or tendinitis. With proper assessment and appropriate treatment, those presentations respond well to therapeutic work. Katrina Smith assesses each case and makes recommendations on the best course of action to support recovery.

Massage works less well when the source of tension can't be addressed within the session itself. If someone is under continuous, unrelenting stress with no recovery time built in, massage will generally provide relief, but tension may reassert quickly because the input creating it hasn't changed. Massage is not a substitute for addressing the underlying source. For conditions involving structural issues, acute injury in the inflammatory phase, or contraindications to manual pressure, a medical assessment comes first.

It's also worth noting that structural presentations like scoliosis or leg length discrepancies are often accompanied by significant muscle imbalances, and addressing those imbalances directly is a substantial part of what therapeutic massage can do.

About Katrina Smith

Katrina Smith is a Licensed Massage Therapist in New Mexico and a former Registered Massage Therapist trained and licensed in British Columbia, Canada, with over 20 years of experience. She brings over 20 years of experience in private practice and clinical healthcare settings, including hospital and rehabilitation work. She's a current member of the Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals (ABMP).

Her background informs a treatment approach grounded in how the body actually responds to stress, tension, and injury. Between sessions, she may recommend gentle stretching, heat, ice, or other supportive measures to help extend and reinforce the results of in-office treatment.

Appointments Available Across New Mexico Innovative Massage Therapy serves clients in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Sandoval County, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe. Sessions are appointment-based and designed around therapeutic outcomes. For individuals experiencing stress-related tension, postural pain, or physical fatigue, August is not the time to keep waiting.

To schedule an appointment, visit or contact the practice directly at the information below.

About Innovative Massage Therapy

Innovative Massage Therapy is a professional massage therapy practice serving Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Sandoval County, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lead therapist Katrina Smith is a Licensed Massage Therapist (New Mexico) and a former Registered Massage Therapist trained and licensed in British Columbia, Canada, with over 20 years of experience in private practice and clinical healthcare settings. The practice is a member of the Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals (ABMP). Services are designed to relax, rejuvenate, and heal, with a treatment approach informed by clinical experience across private practice, hospital, and rehabilitation environments.