Captain Heritage Expands Its Handcrafted Maritime Collection Of Wooden Boats And Historic Ship Models

MENAFN - GetNews) Captain Heritage, formerly Old Modern Handicrafts (OMHUSA), continues a more than 26-year maritime craftsmanship legacy with handcrafted wood boats, museum-quality ship models, sailing vessels, heritage watercraft and custom maritime creations for collectors, designers, museums, hospitality projects and enthusiasts worldwide.

Ontario, United States - Oct 16, 2026 - Captain Heritage, formerly known as Old Modern Handicrafts (OMHUSA), continues to celebrate more than 26 years of maritime craftsmanship through its extensive collection of handcrafted wooden boats, historic ship models, sailing vessels and nautical décor.

Combining traditional boatbuilding techniques with historically inspired designs, the company creates maritime pieces for collectors, homeowners, museums, hospitality venues and interior designers worldwide.

The transition to the Captain Heritage name represents a new chapter while maintaining the company's commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity and maritime heritage. Its diverse catalog includes full-size wooden watercraft, sailing ship replicas, luxury yacht models, canoes, kayaks, gondolas and custom-built commissions.

Handcrafted Wood Boats Inspired by Maritime Tradition

One of Captain Heritage's primary specialties is its collection of full-size wooden boats inspired by traditional marine craftsmanship.

The collection includes wooden canoes, kayaks, rowing boats, dinghies, gondolas and other heritage watercraft designed for various leisure, decorative and commercial applications.

Using carefully selected hardwoods, including mahogany, western red cedar, teak and rosewood, the company emphasizes durability, material quality and handcrafted finishes.

For customers exploring premium wood boats, these creations offer more than traditional functionality. Their classic proportions, natural wood grain and handcrafted detailing make them attractive additions to waterfront properties, private collections and hospitality environments.

Captain Heritage combines established woodworking methods with careful material selection to preserve the visual character associated with traditional wooden boatbuilding.

Sail Boat and Classic Sailing Vessel Collections

Captain Heritage also offers handcrafted sailing ship models inspired by historic yachts, schooners and traditional seafaring vessels.

Each sail boat model reflects recognizable maritime features, including carefully detailed hulls, masts, rigging and traditional vessel profiles.

These creations celebrate the history of maritime exploration, naval craftsmanship and the evolution of sailing technology.

For collectors, a boat with sail can represent an important historical period while providing an attractive display piece for homes, offices and museums.

The company's sail boat, yacht and schooner collection features designs suitable for maritime enthusiasts seeking historically inspired craftsmanship.

Historic Wooden Ship Models for Collectors

Beyond full-size watercraft, Captain Heritage maintains an extensive collection of handcrafted wooden ship models.

Its catalog includes historic tall ships, naval vessels, battleship replicas, luxury yachts, ocean liners, fishing boats and other maritime creations.

According to the company, its broader collection includes nearly 2,000 maritime products spanning multiple categories.

The production process incorporates historical plans, archival photographs and other available references to recreate recognizable vessel characteristics.

Artisans use traditional techniques such as plank-on-frame and plank-on-bulkhead construction, incorporating carefully finished wooden components and detailed metal fittings.

For enthusiasts searching for a handcrafted boat model or historic wood ships, these creations combine decorative appeal with an appreciation of maritime history.

The resulting pieces can become distinctive additions to private collections, corporate environments, museums and nautical-themed interiors.

Custom Wooden Boats and Bespoke Ship Models

Captain Heritage also provides custom-built wooden boats and commissioned ship models tailored to individual requirements.

Customers can request designs based on historical plans, original photographs or specific vessel references.

These services accommodate private collectors, museums, interior designers, hospitality businesses and corporate clients seeking distinctive maritime creations.

Whether recreating a historically significant ship or commissioning a specialized boat model, the company works to incorporate the requested design characteristics into the finished piece.

Depending on project complexity and material availability, custom commissions generally require approximately two to four months.

The company has also produced branded maritime models for commercial applications, demonstrating how traditional craftsmanship can support modern retail, hospitality and promotional environments.

Maritime Craftsmanship Meets Modern Interior Design

Handcrafted wooden boats and ship models are increasingly incorporated into residential and commercial interior design.

Hotels, restaurants, waterfront properties, corporate offices and private residences can use nautical creations to establish a distinctive atmosphere.

A full-size wooden canoe or gondola can become a focal point in a hospitality setting, while a detailed historic ship model can enhance a study, showroom or reception area.

Captain Heritage serves customers seeking both traditional maritime collectibles and decorative pieces suited to contemporary interiors.

Its broader nautical collection enables designers and collectors to coordinate wooden boats, ship models and complementary maritime accessories within a consistent visual theme.

Premium Materials and Traditional Construction Techniques

Quality craftsmanship remains central to Captain Heritage's manufacturing approach.

The company combines research, material selection, traditional construction methods and finishing techniques to produce its maritime collections.

Premium hardwoods such as mahogany, teak, western red cedar and rosewood contribute to the appearance and character of individual pieces.

Additional details, including brass, chrome and cast-metal fittings, help recreate distinctive maritime features.

For historically inspired models, available plans and photographs guide important proportions and design elements.

Each creation undergoes inspection before leaving the workshop, supporting consistent quality across standard collections and custom commissions.

These practices reinforce Captain Heritage's commitment to preserving traditional maritime craftsmanship while meeting contemporary customer expectations.

Serving Maritime Collectors and Businesses Worldwide

Captain Heritage serves an international customer base through its worldwide shipping network and professional dealer relationships.

Its customers include individual collectors, maritime enthusiasts, interior designers, retailers, museums and hospitality businesses.

The company's dealer and distributor program provides supporting resources, including product photographs, specifications, descriptions and marketing materials.

Over its history, Captain Heritage reports that its creations have appeared in projects or settings associated with organizations and venues such as The New York Times, Grey Goose, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, National Geographic, museums and television productions.

These experiences reflect the broad applications of handcrafted maritime products across collecting, design and commercial environments.

Continuing a 26-Year Maritime Legacy

As Captain Heritage develops its identity beyond the Old Modern Handicrafts name, the company remains focused on traditional craftsmanship, historical inspiration and an extensive maritime collection.

From full-size wood boats and classic sailing vessels to intricately detailed wooden ship models, its products connect generations of maritime history with modern collecting and interior design.

The company's combination of established craftsmanship, customization capabilities and international distribution supports its continued presence in the handcrafted maritime industry.

Explore Captain Heritage

Collectors, designers and maritime enthusiasts can explore the Captain Heritage collection to discover handcrafted wooden boats, sailing ship models, historic replicas, luxury yachts and custom maritime projects.

The website also provides dedicated categories for customers researching wood boats, sail boat models, historic wood ships and other handcrafted nautical creations.

About Captain Heritage

Captain Heritage, formerly Old Modern Handicrafts (OMHUSA), has more than 26 years of experience creating handcrafted maritime products. Its collections include full-size wooden boats, historic ship models, luxury yacht replicas, custom-built vessels and nautical décor for collectors, museums, designers and hospitality businesses worldwide.

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