The Fentanyl Chronicles Turns A Life Threatening ICU Experience Into An Extraordinary Story Of Survival, Delirium, And Humour

Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, UK - October 16, 2026 - Author Tim Westall brings readers inside the strange and unpredictable world of intensive care in The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care, a memoir shaped by survival, powerful medication, vivid dreams, and an unexpected amount of comedy.

In 2024, Westall suffered a near fatal heart attack that led to months of hospital treatment at Harefield Hospital. His condition became extremely serious, requiring intensive care and advanced medical support while doctors worked to keep him alive and prepare him for the next stages of cardiac treatment.

While receiving fentanyl for pain relief and sedation, Westall began experiencing extraordinarily detailed dreams and episodes of delirium.

What happened inside his mind became almost as eventful as what was happening around his hospital bed.

In these imagined worlds, ordinary people became unusual characters, nurses appeared in completely different settings, business projects materialised overnight, international adventures unfolded without warning, and animals developed lives and personalities of their own. Cars, music, travel, work, family, food, politics, and hospital experiences all became ingredients in stories that seemed perfectly logical while Westall was experiencing them.

The Fentanyl Chronicles captures these episodes with warmth and humour while remaining rooted in the reality of serious illness.

Behind the absurd situations are recurring thoughts about independence, control, family, identity, work, and the desire to return to normal life. Westall's dreams repeatedly place him back in situations where he can travel, make decisions, help people, solve problems, and enjoy the everyday pleasures that intensive care had temporarily taken away.

The book also introduces Professor Pumpkin Pusspuss, an unconventional feline dream analyst whose observations add another comic dimension to the collection.

Rather than presenting recovery solely through fear and hardship, Westall offers readers a different kind of medical memoir. His story acknowledges the gravity of critical illness while showing that humour, imagination, and curiosity can remain present even during the most difficult circumstances.

The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care will appeal to readers of medical memoirs, survival stories, dream related nonfiction, and humorous personal narratives.

At once funny, strange, reflective, and deeply personal, the book offers a rare glimpse into what can happen when the body remains in intensive care while the mind refuses to stay there.

About The Author

Tim Westall is an engineer, management consultant, educator, and lifelong adventurer whose near-fatal heart attack in 2024 transformed his perspective on life. Drawing from his remarkable recovery and vivid intensive care experiences, he combines sharp wit, honest reflection, and engaging storytelling to create an inspiring memoir that celebrates resilience, imagination, gratitude, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Book Name: The Fentanyl Chronicles

Author Name: Tim Westall

ISBN Number: 979-8248007417

Paperback Version: Click Here