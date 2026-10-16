Urbanica Furniture Announces Its First Showroom, Opening In Miami 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) The family-owned ergonomic office furniture company moves into retail with a South Florida showroom where customers can try the full range, from the Muse Chair to the Quad Workstation Desk, and plan their offices with Urbanica consultants. A West Coast showroom and warehouse will follow by 2028.

Miami, FL - October 16, 2026 - Urbanica Furniture, the family-owned ergonomic office furniture company based in Miami, Florida, will open its first showroom in Miami in 2027. The showroom will be the first place where customers can see every Urbanica model in person and plan their home office or workplace with an Urbanica consultant. The opening date and address will be announced in the months ahead.

Urbanica brings three decades in furniture manufacturing to the move. Until now the company has sold its range online, from the Mini Standing Desk that fits a small home office to workstations built for whole teams, delivering across the 48 contiguous states. The showroom gives customers what a product page cannot: the chance to feel a new workspace before deciding.

Inside, customers will experience how their home office could look and feel. They will be able to sit in Urbanica's Novo Chair at the Standing Desk, raise the desk and lower it again, and see the whole workstation come together before making a decision. Urbanica consultants will turn that experience into a plan for their own room, working from the measurements, floor plan or sketch they bring.

Businesses furnishing a full office will be able to explore new looks for every part of the workplace, from the working area to the meeting room and the break room. Office managers will see how Urbanica's Six Person Workstation Desk could shape a team's working area, how the Round Meeting Table could set the tone of a meeting room and how the Bistro Table could fit a break room, and bring their team to try it together. The showroom adds an in-person step to Urbanica “For Teams” services: the company's office planning service for teams of 10 to more than 500 people. A business sends a space plan, CAD file or sketch and receives a 3D layout, a curated product selection and an itemized quote within two business days, with white-glove shipping, layout adjustments and installation included. In Miami, that plan can be walked through in person, down to the Conference Chairs around the table.

"Miami is where Urbanica becomes a place customers can walk into," said Ben from Urbanica Furniture. "It is something our online customers are always asking about, where they can try our products. When someone planning a home office can sit in the Seashell chair after they have been thinking about it and considered it will surely help them decide if this is the right choice for them, and business owners that want to visualize how the office will look and feel will be able to stand in the meeting room, sit on the workstation and see for himself. It is our first showroom and the start of our move into retail so we are all super excited."

The Miami opening is the first stage of Urbanica's retail expansion. The company plans to open a second showroom and a warehouse on the West Coast by 2028, bringing the same in-person experience to customers in the western states and placing stock, from the Two-Person Standing Desk to the full chair range, closer to them.

About Urbanica Furniture

Urbanica Furniture is a family-owned office furniture company with three decades in furniture manufacturing, based in Miami, Florida. It offers ergonomic office chairs, standing desks, team workstations, meeting tables, lighting and workspace accessories for home offices and businesses, and plans and installs complete offices through Urbanica For Teams. Learn more at