New Memoir The Fentanyl Chronicles Reveals The Surreal World Of ICU Delirium

Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, UK - October 16, 2026 - Tim Westall's The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care offers readers an unusual account of critical illness, recovery, and the extraordinary places the mind can travel while the body remains confined to a hospital bed.

Following a near fatal heart attack in 2024, Westall spent months receiving intensive treatment at Harefield Hospital. His condition involved severe cardiac damage, organ complications, advanced life support, and preparation for further heart treatment.

During this period, fentanyl was used as part of his clinical pain management and sedation. What followed was a succession of vivid dreams and episodes of delirium that felt completely real while they were happening.

Those experiences form the basis of The Fentanyl Chronicles.

The book moves through a collection of surreal scenarios involving hospital staff, travel, work, music, political missions, cars, animals, family memories, and impossible adventures. A nurse becomes the host of a Berlin nightclub. A familiar figure appears as a vampire carrying needles. An entire café is built overnight. Cats, hamsters, and even a squid find their way into the dream world.

Despite the absurdity, the stories repeatedly return to deeper concerns about freedom, independence, identity, family, work, and the desire to return home.

Westall approaches these experiences with humour rather than solemnity. The result is a medical memoir that acknowledges the seriousness of critical illness while also capturing the strange comedy that can emerge when consciousness becomes unreliable.

Adding to the book's distinctive character is Professor Pumpkin Pusspuss, a feline dream analyst who provides entertaining interpretations of Westall's increasingly improbable adventures.

The Fentanyl Chronicles will appeal to readers interested in medical memoirs, ICU experiences, delirium, dream psychology, survival stories, and unconventional accounts of recovery.

At its heart, the book asks what happens when the body is fighting to survive while the mind creates an entirely different reality.

The Fentanyl Chronicles: Tales of Delirium from Intensive Care by Tim Westall is available for readers seeking a funny, personal, and unexpected perspective on life inside intensive care.

About The Author

Tim Westall is an engineer, management consultant, educator, and lifelong adventurer whose near-fatal heart attack in 2024 transformed his perspective on life. Drawing from his remarkable recovery and vivid intensive care experiences, he combines sharp wit, honest reflection, and engaging storytelling to create an inspiring memoir that celebrates resilience, imagination, gratitude, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Book Name: The Fentanyl Chronicles

Author Name: Tim Westall

ISBN Number: 979-8248007417

Paperback Version: Click Here