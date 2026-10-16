Online Marketing R Us Prepares Luxury Watch And Jewelry Retailers For Holiday 2026 And New Year

MENAFN - GetNews)Online Marketing R Us (OMRUs) launches Holiday Atelier 2026 for US luxury watch and jewelry retailers, covering holiday collections, Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, email, AI search visibility and inventory sync through New Year 2027 Marketing R Us (OMRUs) launches Holiday Atelier 2026 for US luxury watch and jewelry retailers, covering holiday collections, Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, email, AI search visibility and inventory sync through New Year.

New York, NY - October 16, 2026 - Online Marketing R Us (OMRUs), a luxury-focused digital marketing agency, today announced Holiday Atelier 2026, a seasonal readiness program for luxury watch and jewelry retailers in the United States. The program runs from late October through the New Year and brings holiday collections, sale and promotion planning, email, search, AI search visibility and inventory work onto a single schedule.

Early indicators for the 2026 season are mixed. Bain & Company projects US holiday spending to exceed $1 trillion for the first time, a 4.5% increase over 2025. McKinsey & Company's ConsumerWise survey found that 43% of consumers expect to spend less on jewelry over the next three months, while 45% expect to begin holiday shopping by the end of October. Together, the figures point to a season that starts earlier and is more closely contested for high-ticket retailers.

Holiday Atelier 2026 is organized in three phases.

Preparation (late October to mid-November) focuses on foundations: holiday collection and gift-guide pages, brand and reference-level product catalogs, and search optimization for watch and jewelry queries. It also includes AI search optimization (AISEO), which addresses how a retailer's brands and collections are represented when shoppers ask AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews for gift recommendations.

Peak season (Black Friday, November 27, through December 24) concentrates on execution. Work includes planning for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales and promotions, holiday email sequences, private-client previews and raffle campaigns, Google Ads management and campaign creative. Custom inventory synchronization between Shopify storefronts, marketplaces and point-of-sale systems keeps the availability and pricing shown online consistent with what is in the case.

New Year (December 26 onward) covers the period that follows: year-end and New Year's occasion gifting, post-holiday exchanges and gift-card redemptions, and follow-up correspondence with first-time clients. Copywriting and graphic design support runs across all three phases.

OMRUs works with luxury watch dealers and jewelry retailers in New York, Florida, California and other US markets. The agency has delivered more than 200 Shopify stores and holds more than 150 verified five-star client reviews. It was founded in India and serves a primarily US client base through a team of 15 in-house specialists, without outsourcing. Work can continue while US stores are closed.

“Holiday readiness is a long list: gift guides, AI search, inventory, sales, promotions, coupons, emails, SEO, raffles. We handle all of it at OMRUs, and we have taken clients through this season before,” said Kevin Malik, Founder and CEO of Online Marketing R Us.“Selling a $10,000 watch online is nothing like selling a t-shirt. The buyer takes longer, asks more questions and notices every detail. We know how that sale works, and we are ready to help clients reach their holiday targets this year.”

“A holiday campaign is only as strong as the website behind it,” said Abdullah S., Technical Head at Online Marketing R Us.“Our development team is in place for everything the storefront needs this season: performance under peak traffic, inventory sync, catalog updates, promotion and coupon setup, and email integrations. When a client needs something built, we build it.”

Holiday Atelier 2026 engagements are accepted by appointment through late October. Retailers may request a consultation through the OMRUs website, or contact the agency at ... or +1 917-387-4857.

About Online Marketing R Us

Online Marketing R Us (OMRUs) is a luxury-focused digital marketing agency founded in 2015 and led by founder and CEO Kevin Malik. The agency provides Shopify development, luxury SEO, AI search optimization, Google Ads, email marketing, content and design services to watch dealers, jewelers and other high-ticket ecommerce brands, primarily in the United States. OMRUs is a Shopify Platinum Partner and an Omnisend partner, with more than 200 Shopify stores delivered and more than 150 verified five-star reviews. Its mission is to help luxury brands grow through considered strategy and precisely built ecommerce experiences.

More information is available at onlinemarketingrus.