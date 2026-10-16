MENAFN - GetNews)“Commercial Fence Installation in Tulsa, OK Stays a Core Focus for Fences and More This Fall, delivering durable fencing solutions that help local businesses protect their properties with confidence, security, and long-lasting quality.”Fences and More continues to prioritize commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, providing businesses with durable security fencing, chain link, and customized solutions. Led by Jeremy Fuller, the company focuses on quality craftsmanship, reliable scheduling, and professional installation. With full product warranties and a one-year installation guarantee, Fences and More serves businesses throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, and surrounding areas.

Tulsa, OK - October 16, 2026 - Fences and More, the Tulsa Fence Company, confirmed this October that commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, remains central to its work for business owners across the region. The company continues to take on commercial projects of every size throughout Tulsa and the surrounding communities.

For a business, a fence does more than mark a boundary. It protects equipment and inventory, controls who comes and goes, and gives a property a finished, professional look that customers notice. Fences and More works with owners to match the right material and style to each site, whether that calls for heavy-duty security fencing, chain link, or a balance of strength and curb appeal.

The company's commercial installers focus on craftsmanship backed by kindness and integrity, and they put that standard in writing. Commercial fencing products come with a full warranty, and every installation carries a one-year guarantee. For a business owner weighing a major property improvement, that kind of coverage reduces uncertainty.

“Commercial clients need fencing that holds up and work that finishes when we say it will,” said Jeremy Fuller, founder of Fences and More.“We treat every commercial job with careful installation and materials we stand behind.”

What sets the commercial work apart is the attention to planning before the first post goes in. The team handles layout, access points, and site conditions so the finished fence fits how a business actually operates. Projects are scheduled to stay on time and on budget, which matters when a property can't afford long disruptions to daily operations.

Alongside its commercial work, Fences and More offers a full line of residential fencing for homeowners who want to enhance their outdoor spaces, from cedar privacy fences to vinyl and more. The same team, materials, and careful approach carry across both sides of the business.

For more information about the company and its commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, visit . Fences and More is a local fence company serving Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Bixby, Jenks, and Owasso.

About Fences and More - Tulsa Fence Company:

Fences and More installs and repairs fencing for homes and businesses across Tulsa and the surrounding areas, with options ranging from cedar privacy fences and vinyl to strong, reliable commercial fencing. The company focuses on quality materials, a wide range of styles, and dependable value. Its professional team handles projects of any size with precision and care, serving communities from Broken Arrow to Jenks, Bixby, and Sand Springs.