Heather Schmid Releases“Water, Remember Me,” A Song From Her Upcoming Documentary Voice Of The Earth

MENAFN - GetNews) The classically trained singer and filmmaker turns the science of water and sound into an international pop single about softening. Now streaming on Spotify.

BOSTON, Mass. - October 16, 2026 - Heather Schmid, GRAMMY Voting Member, classically trained opera singer, international recording artist and filmmaker, has released "Water, Remember Me," a song from the soundtrack of her upcoming feature documentary, Voice of the Earth. The single came out October 10, 2026. It is streaming now on Spotify and other platforms, and the official music video is on her YouTube channel.

Schmid wrote it alone, for anyone who has been worn down and is ready to soften. The lyrics turn softening into a law of nature. Every ocean started as a rain. Every canyon started as a thread. The gentlest force on Earth is also the one that carves it, and the verse lands on a quiet promise: Nothing soft has ever been in vain. Through the song runs an older current. And the deep is calling to the deep in me echoes the ancient psalm, "deep calleth unto deep," the sense that the ocean outside us and the ocean inside us are speaking the same language.

Musically, it sits in international pop: an opera-trained voice over a warm, organic pulse, building to a chorus that asks the water to carry what the singer can't. Kierre West of Paperkutz Studios in Brockton, Massachusetts, recorded the vocals and mixed the track. The vocal mix and post-production mixing were done by Romuald Klemm, who shaped Schmid's layered voice into the sense of many waters moving as one. The song's widest view comes in a four-line bridge that traces the whole water cycle: Rise as the mist. Fall as the rain. Return to the sea. Begin again. It is the story of every drop of water on Earth, and the story of every one of us. We come from water, and we return to it.

"The bridge is the whole cycle in four lines," Schmid said. "That's water's story, and it's ours. We're carried in water before we take our first breath, and one day we go back to it. Nothing is lost. It only changes form."

A song born inside a film

Voice of the Earth is Schmid's feature documentary on frequency, consciousness and nature. Filmed in part in the Azores, it follows her transformation on camera as she goes into nature to listen, and finds the Earth answering through her own body. The shaking, the tears, the release. And the science of frequency underneath all of it.

The film asks what it means to become a voice of the Earth. "Water, Remember Me" answers in the Earth's own language. More than half of the human body is water, and water moves to sound. If the Earth has a voice, water is how it travels: through rivers, through rain, through every one of us.

The chorus calls to a water older than the world is old and closes on one plea: Water, water, remember me. By the final bars the line repeats until it turns around. The one asking to be remembered is also remembering that she was never separate from water at all. The film is in its final edit and moving toward distribution.

"In the film I went into nature to listen, and the Earth answered through my body," Schmid said. "Water is how the Earth remembers. When I sing remember me, I'm asking to be held by something older than the world. And I'm remembering too. We are water. We always were."

Watch the Voice of the Earth trailer:

Ways to experience the work

Stream the song. "Water, Remember Me" on Spotify:

Watch the film. Rent Voice of the Earth ($12.99) or own it ($24.99) on Gumroad:

Sound Healing Conference, November 12 to 15, 2026. Schmid presents at the 21st annual Sound Healing Conference, hosted online by David Gibson of the Sound Healing Research Foundation. The conference is free to attend.

Winter Solstice Vibrational Voice and 13 Wishes Ritual. A live group ceremony on Zoom, Monday, December 21, 2026, at 7 PM ET. $44:

Vibrational Voice private sessions. Vibrational Voice is Schmid's own practice: the voice used as a way into the body rather than as performance. One-on-one sessions are available:

Screenings with live Vibrational Voice. Retreat centers and yoga studios can host a Voice of the Earth screening followed by Schmid guiding the room through a live Vibrational Voice practice. The film first, then the room finds its own sound.

About Heather Schmid

Heather Schmid is a classically trained opera singer, international recording artist, filmmaker and researcher of frequency medicine. She is a GRAMMY Voting Member and an ASCAP songwriter.

Over a 25-year career she has performed across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America as a cultural ambassador, including a CCTV television series in China that reached more than 200 million viewers.

Her documentary work lives where sound, science and spirit meet. Beyond Voice of the Earth, she is filming Vibrational Journeys, a series on sound, nature and consciousness with episodes in the Azores, Bimini, Brazil and Sedona, and a first trip to Egypt ahead. Schmid is also the founder and executive director of Game Changers Network, a Massachusetts nonprofit based at the Stacey Adams Cultural Arts Center in Brockton.