Jordan, 18 Other Countries Condemn Colombia's Opening Of Embassy In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- The foreign ministers of 19 countries have strongly condemned Colombia's inauguration of its embassy in Jerusalem, describing the move as a violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and a threat to international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

In a joint statement issued in Amman on Friday, the ministers expressed their unequivocal rejection of the decision, stressing that any measures intended to alter the historical and legal status of occupied Jerusalem or recognize it as Israel's capital are null and void and have no legal effect.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt and Yemen.

The ministers reaffirmed that their position is consistent with relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, particularly Resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), which reject attempts to change Jerusalem's character or status.

They also recalled that these resolutions call on states to withdraw their diplomatic missions from Jerusalem, which the statement described as part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

The ministers called on the Colombian government to reconsider and reverse its decision, urging it to uphold its obligations under international law and refrain from taking measures that could undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

They reiterated their support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement underscored the ministers' continued rejection of unilateral measures concerning Jerusalem, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law and relevant UN resolutions in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

//Petra// MF