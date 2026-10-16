Ukraine Reports Over 300 Frontline Clashes In Past 24 Hours, With Most Russian Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, according to Ukrinform.

According to updated data, the Russians carried out 83 airstrikes yesterday, using 271 guided bombs. The invaders also deployed 7,059 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and Defense Forces positions 2,551 times, including 76 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Enemy shelling targeted, in particular, Korenok, Nova Sich, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Rohizne, Ivolzhanske, Mala Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Zapsillia, Kindrativka, Hirky, Kozache, Seredyna-Buda, Mogrytsia, Brusky, Khotin, Rudenka, Neskuchne, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, and Luzhky in Sumy region, as well as Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region. The Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on Vilna Sloboda.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck an area where Russian troops were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs over the past day and fired on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas 64 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks. The Russians attempted to attack in the areas of Starytsia, Izbytske, and Chuhunivka, toward Buzove and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attempted three times to improve its positions, conducting assault operations toward Novoosynove and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched eight attacks toward Novoyehorivka, Olhivka, Druzhlyubivka, Lyman, and Stary Karavan. Their attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders launched two attacks toward Orikhuvatka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted three enemy attempts to advance in the Chervonyi area and toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians carried out 27 attacks: they conducted offensive operations in the Kostiantynivka and Dovha Balka areas, toward Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia, and Raiske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders attacked 60 times: they attempted to advance in the areas of Dorozhne and Molodetske, toward Toretsk, Pavlivka, Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucherevy Yar, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Muravka.

Defense Forces strike Russian Irbis mobile radar station

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions 20 times, attempting to advance toward Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Hirkyi, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attempted to attack toward Pavlivka twice.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia lost 1,790 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine