The Russians Struck Rivne Overnight, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, civilian infrastructure, particularly residential buildings, has been damaged.

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The relevant services are already working to address the damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rivne endured several waves of airstrikes throughout the night of October 15, resulting in damage.

Photo: Oleksandr Koval / Telegram