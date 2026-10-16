The Russians Struck Rivne Overnight, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure
According to him, civilian infrastructure, particularly residential buildings, has been damaged.Read also: Six killed, 13 injured as rescue operations conclude after Russian strike on Lutsk
The relevant services are already working to address the damage.
As reported by Ukrinform, Rivne endured several waves of airstrikes throughout the night of October 15, resulting in damage.
Photo: Oleksandr Koval / Telegram
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