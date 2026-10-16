President Zelensky Arrives At European Council Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The arrival was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

As reported, today the leaders of EU member states, chaired by European Council President António Costa, will discuss issues related to Ukraine and hear from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is expected that following the meeting, the leaders will reaffirm their position on stepping up pressure on the aggressor state to end its military aggression, continuing support for Ukraine, and addressing the issue of covering Ukraine's funding shortfall for 2027.

Zelensky's visit also includes a number of bilateral meetings, including with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and European leaders.

meets Danish PM to discuss air defense and financial stabilit

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg, the EU officially opened the next two clusters in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations.