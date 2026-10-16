Aftermath Of Russian Attack On Volyn: Two Injured, Businesses Damaged, Lutsk Left Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported this, according to Ukrinform.

He said that about 20 enemy targets were directed at the Volyn region overnight. Civilian and critical infrastructure was damaged. As a result, as of 8:00 on October 16, 370,000 consumers were without electricity. Restoration work is underway.

“A private business in Manevychi was damaged. Two people were injured, while the whereabouts of five people remain unknown,” the post said.

The official added that a foreign-invested business was damaged in Lutsk, with no casualties reported.

Lutsk City Council Secretary Andrii Razumovskyi reported that the city was left without electricity as a result of the enemy drone attack. Municipal services are operating on backup power sources.

The Lutsk City Council also reported that electric public transport in the city had been temporarily suspended due to damage to the power grid.

The relevant services are working to repair the damage and restore public transport services.

The Russians struckovernight, damaging civilian infrastructure

As reported by Ukrinform, six people were killed and 13 injured in a Russian attack on Lutsk on October 14.