Russian Drone Hits Shopping Mall In Sumy, Injuring Three
According to the State Emergency Service, the roof and facade of the building were damaged at the site of the strike. There were no fires.
Rescuers inspected the area and provided people with the necessary assistance.
The Sumy Regional Office of the State Emergency Service said on Telegra that the attack took place in the morning, striking the central part of the city.Read also: Russian strikes on Kharkiv kill three, injure seven
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Sumy region more than 70 times over the past day.
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