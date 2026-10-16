Azerbaijan Press Council Establishes Commissions At Ninth Congress Of Journalists

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Presidium, Secretariat, Counting Commission and Credentials Commission have been established at the ninth congress of the Azerbaijan Press Council.

The congress will be chaired by two deputy heads of the Press Council, in line with the voting results.

The Credentials Commission will consist of three members, while the Counting Commission will have nine members.

It is worth noting that the ninth congress of Azerbaijani journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.

A total of 225 delegates have confirmed their participation in the congress, of whom 201 are attending the event.

Candidates for membership of the Press Council's Board have been selected based on nomination forms submitted by organizations that are members of the council.

Thirteen current Board members - Rashad Majid, Aflatun Amashov, Gulu Maharramli, Umud Rahimoglu, Aydin Guliyev, Rauf Arifoglu, Elchin Mirzabeyli, Vusala Mahirqizi, Agil Alasgar, Jeyhun Musaoğlu, Alqish Musayev, Akif Ashirli and Yadigar Mammadli - have requested that their names be excluded from the election ballot.

As a result, changes are expected in 13 of the 23 seats on the Press Council's Board.