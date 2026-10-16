AI Threatens Jobs Of Media Translators, Editors And Proofreaders In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The jobs of translators, editors, proofreaders and media employees whose daily work consists solely of publishing press releases on websites are at risk from artificial intelligence, Farid Pardashunas, a member of the Azerbaijan Press Council, has said.

Pardashunas made the remarks on Friday while addressing the ninth congress of Azerbaijani journalists.

He said media professionals should consider how to improve the media industry and journalism.

“Creativity is considered the raw material of artificial intelligence. If journalists are not creative, there will be no raw material for AI. Creative people produce the material that artificial intelligence draws on and references. These things are directly interconnected.

“I believe that the number of such people in Azerbaijani journalism and the media will increase in the coming years, and creativity and creative journalism will, in my view, prevail over artificial intelligence,” he said.

The ninth congress of Azerbaijani journalists is being held today at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.