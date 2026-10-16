Vugar Zifaroglu Elected Chairman Of Azerbaijan Press Council

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Vugar Zifaroglu has been elected chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council following a vote held as part of the ninth congress of Azerbaijani journalists.

The decision was made based on the results of the vote at the congress.

Zifaroglu, whose full name is Vugar Zifar oglu Aliyev, was born in Baku on October 12, 1978.

He attended Secondary School No. 190, named after Osman Mirzayev, from 1985 to 1995. From 1995 to 2001, he studied international journalism at Baku State University, completing both his bachelor's and master's degrees.

Zifaroglu worked for various media outlets between 1999 and 2001. He has been employed at Baku State University since 2001, initially serving as a senior laboratory assistant at the Department of Journalism Theory and Practice from 2001 to 2004.

Since 2006, he has worked as a lecturer at the Department of International Journalism. From 2010 to 2017, he headed the university's Journalism Research Laboratory. He has served as dean of the Faculty of Journalism since 2017.

In 2005, Zifaroglu defended his candidate's dissertation on “Ethical Standards in International Journalism and the Azerbaijani Press.” In 2017, he defended his doctoral dissertation on “Information Manipulation in Foreign Media in the Modern Era and Its Impact on Azerbaijan's Online Media.”

He holds a Doctor of Philology degree.

Zifaroglu teaches international journalism, global journalism in the modern era, contemporary media systems in foreign countries, modern international relations, and journalism.

He is the author of three teaching and methodological manuals, one monograph and three books.

Zifaroglu is married and has two children.