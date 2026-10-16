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Bangladesh Ranks 84Th In Global Hunger Index 2026

Bangladesh Ranks 84Th In Global Hunger Index 2026


Date: 2026-10-16 05:35:44

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

DHAKA, Oct 16 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has ranked 84th in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2026, with a score of 19.2, placing the country in the "moderate" hunger category, reported Xinhua.

The 2026 GHI ranks Bangladesh 84th among 122 countries, describing Bangladesh's long-term progress as "a generational achievement."

The report, however, highlights that global hunger is rising again due to overlapping conflicts, climate shocks, and economic crises.

--NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN16102026000200011047ID1111819178


Nam News Network

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