Bangladesh Ranks 84Th In Global Hunger Index 2026
DHAKA, Oct 16 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has ranked 84th in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2026, with a score of 19.2, placing the country in the "moderate" hunger category, reported Xinhua.
The 2026 GHI ranks Bangladesh 84th among 122 countries, describing Bangladesh's long-term progress as "a generational achievement."
The report, however, highlights that global hunger is rising again due to overlapping conflicts, climate shocks, and economic crises.
--NNN-XINHUA
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