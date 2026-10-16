Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula near the Pacific Ocean coast on Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake occurred at 3.35 pm local time (0335 GMT), about 76 kilometres (47 miles) northeast of Ozernovskiy near the southern tip of the peninsula, at a depth of 143.2 kilometres (89 miles), according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The US tsunami warning system said no tsunami was expected due to the earthquake's depth.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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