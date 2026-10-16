MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GGBET UA and FC Polissya Host Media Game for Journalists

October 15, 2026 4:14 PM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - FC Polissya, one of Ukraine's top football clubs, flipped the script with a training session like no other at their home ground in Zhytomyr. Known across Ukraine as the Polissya Wolves for their ferocious, never-say-die attitude, the team joined forces with official sponsor GGBET UA to organize a Media Game: one big training session with the press invited onto the pitch.







Training with the Wolves: GGBET UA puts journalists on the pitch with FC Polissya

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For one day only, the authors swapped their notepads for football boots and stepped into the shoes of the stars they usually write about: they sweated through the warm-up, battled through drills straight from the club's playbook and topped it all off with a sparring match in mixed line-ups, with journalists and Polissya players shoulder to shoulder in the same teams.

The players mucked in alongside their guests, while head coach Ruslan Rotan and his staff called the shots. When the final whistle went, Rotan and the squad swapped the pitch for the press room and took the journalists' questions at a media briefing.

"Today, the journalists found out first-hand what our training sessions are really like, and we got to see them in a whole new role. And I have to say, we were pleasantly surprised by some of the potential on display. We thank our official sponsor GGBET for helping us put this event together: the banter, the teamwork on the pitch and the fantastic atmosphere gave the whole squad a real shot in the arm," said FC Polissya head coach Ruslan Rotan.

Both camps came away buzzing: the footballers loved the media team's competitive streak, and the journalists got a rare backstage pass to see the action from the inside instead of from the touchline.

GGBET UA signed up as FC Polissya's official sponsor in July 2025. Since then, the partners have repeatedly teamed up on projects that bring the club closer to the media and fans than ever before. A case in point: in July 2026, they unleashed the Pack's Code, a creative photo shoot that put players from the men's and women's squads in high-fashion looks and revealed the stories behind their shirt numbers.

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Source: PRNews OU