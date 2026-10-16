MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Project ICON Announces the Launch of Speaker Island, an Immersive Two-Day Speaker-Development Docuseries

October 16, 2026 5:32 AM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Project ICON, an authority-building studio serving founders, business owners, consultants and experts, has announced the launch of Speaker Island, an immersive two-day speaker-development docuries taking place November 7-8, 2026, in Florida.

Limited to 12 participants, Speaker Island is designed for established founders and experts who have experience worth sharing but need the positioning, message development and professional assets to bring that experience to the stage more effectively.

Unlike a traditional conference or speaker competition, the Florida experience is built around development and production. Participants will work on the stories and ideas behind their signature message, strengthen how those ideas translate to an audience, and move through professionally produced filming and content sessions throughout the experience.

The private-villa setting is intentionally structured as both a working speaker intensive and a content-production environment. Participants will move through scheduled coaching, recording and production sessions while also having opportunities to connect with the other founders participating in the experience.

"Some of the most accomplished founders have years of experience, lessons and stories behind them, but they have never had the environment to turn all of that into a message they can truly own on stage," said Justin Heuff, co-founder of Project ICON. "Speaker Island was created to bring the development and the production together so participants leave with more than an idea for a talk. They leave with a message, professional assets and a clearer path for putting that message into the world."

Professional filming is an integral part of the experience, giving participants the opportunity to capture speaker and authority content in multiple settings rather than relying solely on traditional conference-stage footage. The resulting assets are intended to support future speaking, media, social content and authority-building opportunities.

Speaker Island expands Project ICON's broader work helping entrepreneurs and experts build authority through books, podcasts, speaking, media and strategic positioning.

The inaugural Florida experience represents the first iteration of the Speaker Island concept and is intentionally limited in size to maintain a high level of individual development, production access and interaction among participants.

Speaker Island will take place November 7-8, 2026, in Florida. Participation is limited to 12 founders and experts.

Additional information and applications will be available through Project ICON.

About Project ICON

Project ICON is an authority-building studio that helps founders, business owners, consultants and leaders become recognized and trusted voices in their industries. Through strategic positioning and the development of books, podcasts, speaking platforms, media opportunities and other authority assets, Project ICON helps clients turn their experience and expertise into greater visibility, credibility and opportunity.

Media Contact

Lisa Begley

Project ICON

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315-546-5789

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC